Record September heat for Reno
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The National Weather Service reported Reno reached 104 degrees Sunday afternoon, the hottest September day ever recorded in the Biggest Little City. It’s not the official high yet, though. It reached that temperature at 2:45 p.m. Another 104-degree day is forecast for Tuesday with Monday and...
Ashley's forecast
Wolf Pack running game, defense once again propels team to victory. Wolf Pack running game, defense play big role again as Nevada beats Texas State 38-14 Intense heat will continue through the holiday weekend and into next week. Wind will also bring extreme fire danger over the weekend. Cooling is coming, but not until at least Thursday of next week. -Jeff.
Saturday Web Weather
This is a recurring recording of KOLO 8 News Now at 4pm. Ron Carter of Carson City celebrated turning 100 years old with a ride on the back of a Harley. Northern Nevada is still under a heat advisory, with temperatures in Reno expected to reach a high of 101 degrees. This warm trend expected to continue through next Tuesday. Other than the heat, you can expect clear skies and light winds.
Staying cool during a heatwave
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Those triple-digit temperatures are still in our forecast well into the Labor Day weekend and after. We have some ways for people to stay safe during the heatwave. Staying hydrated is key and staying in air conditioning is the best you can do. Spray yourself with...
Beating the heat at the 2022 Best in the West Rib Cook Off
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Sunday, September 4th, 2022 marks day 5 of the Best in the West Rib Cook Off, and while the community enjoys those grilled ribs, the high heat is tough to beat. “I got my fan back here on a piece of wood, I got another one...
City of Reno urges caution around Virginia Lake due to algae bloom
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno is advising people and their pets to avoid contact with the water of Virginia Lake for two months due to algae bloom. Caution signs in English and Spanish are posted around the perimeter of the lake warning people not to enter the water.
Water bottles allowed at Nevada’s first home game
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The last time there was a day game at MacKay Stadium. It was not a great day for The Pack. They lost to The Rebels, and the Fremont Cannon headed down to Las Vegas. That was November 2019. It would be the last football game in MacKay Stadium in front of a crowd as COVID restrictions were put in place.
RPD cracks down on dangerous, hazardous motorcycle riding
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A crackdown on hazardous and aggressive motorcycle driving Saturday led to two arrests, 29 citations and four warnings, the Reno Police Department said Sunday. The two arrests were for driving under the influence. Five officers from the RPD traffic section conducted the operation in high-traffic areas, police...
Deputies ask for help as they search for missing woman near Pyramid Lake
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing woman near Pyramid Lake. The WCSO says 34-year-old Cindy Matthews was last seen at 9:00AM on Sunday, September 4 on the west side of the Lake. Matthews is described as 5′ 2″weighing 180 pounds with brown...
34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It is a celebration of life and culture at the 34th annual Numaga Indian Days Pow Wow. “Numaga Indian days is in celebration of Chief Numaga, who basically chose peace when our people were being ran into reservations, and sadly, massacred. He was actually an advocate for climate justice, even in his time in the 19th century so we’re here celebrating him,” said Bethany Sam, spokesperson for the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony.
Northern Nevada Labor Council hosts LaborFest
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada Central Labor Council is bringing employers and the community together in this years’ LaborFest. On Monday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., people have a chance to explore new job opportunities at Idlewild Park. This event is also addressing the workers shortage we see are seeing in Nevada.
Pack wraps undefeated weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. (Nevada Athletics) - Nevada Volleyball went undefeated this weekend at the Gonzaga Tournament after a 3-1 win against Idaho State, State Saturday morning. Kayla Afoa and Gabby McLaughlin led the team’s offense with 21 kills. Afoa recorded a .151 hitting percentage and 10 digs, while McLaughlin had a .256 hitting percentage and 11 digs.
Honor the 21st anniversary of 9/11 by volunteering in the community throughout the month of September
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Twenty-one years ago on Sept. 11, 2001 - the world changed. The United States will never be the way it was before the Twin Towers fell in a terror attack like no one had ever seen before. This year, the global group, Just Serve, is partnering...
City of Reno says more input is needed before deciding on future of park activity center
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno says more community input and research is needed before it decides on a proposal to lease Teglia’s Paradise Park Activity Center. The previously scheduled community meeting for Sept. 7 has been postponed. The city says its staff will conduct more research,...
Reno Police Department issues 78 citations in pedestrian safety effort
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A pedestrian safety enforcement on Friday led to 78 traffic citations and 10 warnings, the Reno Police Department said. Police also made one arrest for driving under the influence and gave 10 warnings. Eleven officers targeted drivers and pedestrians in areas that had the highest concentration of...
Reno man sentenced to more than 5 years for retail theft ring
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A Reno man was sentenced to more than five years behind bars for conducting a multi-million dollar retail theft operation. 44-year-old Gennaro Canta will also serve three years of probation following his release. Officials say Canta conducted a multi-million dollar retail theft operation by buying stolen...
Hager’s Walk-Off Dinger Lifts Aces Past Aviators, 8-7
RENO, Nev. (Reno Aces) - A walk-off two-run homer from Jake Hager in the ninth inning fueled the Reno Aces’ (71-57) 8-7 triumph over the Las Vegas Aviators (63-65) Saturday night in front of 6,420 fans at Greater Nevada Field. With the win, the Aces sport a 16-7 record...
Sparks crime spree allegations: Car jacking, intentionally running over elderly man
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Police Department arrested a 24-year-old Sparks man Friday for an alleged crime spree that included carjacking, kidnapping and intentionally running over someone. Moises Portillo-Perez’s alleged crime spree was around the Sparks Marina but the Reno Police Department arrested him at about 5:30 p.m. on Friday...
