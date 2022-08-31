Read full article on original website
State College
Ohio University Returns to Beaver Stadium; Penn State Football Never Went Away
At The Tavern restaurant in State College, hanging on the brick wall at the end of its renovated bar, is a relatively small photo, centered in an ornate gold frame. The Tavern has dozens of such photographs hanging throughout, and part of the joy of the place is that so many have local historical significance.
State College
Penn State Football: Clifford Looking to Stay in Pocket Longer
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — As Penn State dispatched Purdue 35-31 in a wild back-and-forth affair on Thursday night, Nittany Lion quarterback Sean Clifford did something — or rather didn’t. He didn’t run with the ball. Of course these things happen Sometimes the play isn’t there and...
State College
State College Police Seek 3 Involved in ‘Celebratory Disturbance’; No Injuries or Damage Reported
What police termed a “celebratory disturbance” early Friday morning in the Beaver Canyon area of downtown State College resulted in no reported injuries or property damage and one citation. But State College police said on Friday afternoon that they also are looking to identify several college-age individuals for...
State College
Centre County Stays at Low COVID-19 Community Level
Centre County saw an uptick in cases but remained at the low community level for COVID-19 for the second consecutive week, according to the Centers for Disease Control update on Thursday night. Statewide, more counties moved to the low level as overall cases and hospitalizations declined. Twenty of Pennsylvania’s 67...
State College
Nonprofit Colerain Center to Host Poetry and Song Garden Concert
The Colerain Center for Education, Preservation and the Arts, a growing nonprofit near Spruce Creek, will bring together poetry and song on Sept. 11 for a unique outdoor concert. “Words and Music,” to be held at the Colerain Forges Mansion off state Route 45 in Huntingdon County, will pair four...
State College
Former State College Business Owner Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officers on Jan. 6
A former State College business owner faces years in federal prison after pleading guilty on Thursday to assaulting two police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol. Julian E. Khater, 33, admitted during the plea agreement hearing in Washington, D.C. to pepper-spraying U.S. Capitol Police Officers...
