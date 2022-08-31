ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

This bakery is giving away free confetti cake at its Mississippi location and beyond to celebrate anniversary Thursday

By Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday in a big way with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Thursday, Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes.

To spread even more birthday joy, Nothing Bundt Cakes is holding an online contest where one lucky fan will win a $25,000 birthday party planned by a celebrity party planning company. Additionally, 25 runners-up will each receive a $100 Nothing Bundt Cakes gift card.

Be one of the first 250 people at your nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery on Sept. 1 to get a free Confetti Bundtlet. The cake giveaway is a celebration of the company’s 25th birthday.

Fans can enter the contest by submitting a photo from their favorite birthday memory, describing what they enjoyed about it and sharing what winning the party would mean to them. To enter, and for complete contest rules, click here. Entries will be accepted Sept. 1 –25, and winners will be announced on the contest website in October.

“At Nothing Bundt Cakes, bringing joy is at the heart of everything we do,” said Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp. “Our bakery-wide 25th birthday Confetti Bundtlet giveaway and $25,000 party contest is our way of thanking our guests for letting us be a part of their joyous moments over the years.”

Founded in Las Vegas in 1997, Nothing Bundt Cakes started as a small baking business out of the home kitchens of co-founders Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz. Demand for their moist, delicious Bundt Cakes, crowned with cream cheese frosting, soon grew to the point where they opened a bakery, and then another, and eventually began franchising their unique concept.

Now, with nearly 450 locations in the U.S. and Canada, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers four cake sizes in nine flavors, including fan favorites Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, Lemon, Strawberries and Cream, and Confetti. The bakeries also offer a variety of accessories for entertaining and gift items that all Bring the Joy™ to special occasions and everyday moments.

For bakery locations, visit www.nothingbundtcakes.com.

