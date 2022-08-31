Pittsburgh divers recover Matt Olson’s grand slam baseball from river outside PNC Park

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has hit many home runs in his career, but none have made quite the splash like his home run in Pittsburgh.

On Aug. 24, Olson knocked a grand slam out of the park during Atlanta’s 14-2 win at PNC Park. Olson became the 45th player to hit a home run into the Allegheny River, but became the first Atlanta Braves player to land on the list.

Many fans may have wondered if the Braves ever recovered the home run ball. Well, the Pittsburgh Public Safety department is coming to the rescue.

The city’s public safety department recovered the baseball on Tuesday. Officials told Channel 2′s sister station WPXI in Pittsburgh they thought they would take the opportunity to use Olson’s grand slam as a training exercise.

Pittsburgh Public Safety divers used actual radar equipment to search the Allegheny River. One of the divers recovered Olson’s baseball at the bottom,

As for the baseball returning to Atlanta, Pittsburgh Public Safety said the Braves can reach out to them to claim the baseball.

“So, Atlanta Braves, if you want Matt Olson’s Grand Slam ball back, Pittsburgh River Rescue has it…have your people call our people (or better yet, send us a direct message).”

Of course, his teammate Luke Jackson is asking the tough questions: “I thought baseballs float...”

