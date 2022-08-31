Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNCY
PMI Changes Beverage And Food Supplier
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Concessions at the Resch Center and Resch Expo now have a different flavor. PMI Entertainment Group, the company that operates the venues, announced a deal with distributor WP Beverages to serve Pepsi products. Those products include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Diet Mountain Dew,...
Bacon recall: Wisconsin farm issues voluntary Class I recall
Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary recall of bacon on Wednesday. The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.
wisfarmer.com
Milk plant closures leave schools with higher prices after summer scramble
Shutdowns at two plants left some school districts in the Dairy State scrambling to find milk for their students this fall, and is helping drive higher prices for those familiar half-pint cartons in lunch programs. Bordon Dairy, which provided milk for school cafeterias, announced in May that it was cutting...
spmetrowire.com
WisDOT: Expect delays this weekend on I-39
The I-39 project in Plover will experience Labor Day closures, likely causing traffic backups, the DOT says. Lane and ramp closures at the I-39/County B interchange are expected to result in “intermittent traffic backups” over the Labor Day holiday weekend, WisDOT said in a news release this week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
WBAY Green Bay
Wrightstown police looking for tool thief
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
wausharaargus.com
Property transfers recorded in Waushara County
*8/17/2022: Susan M. Sowieja A/K/A Susan Sowieja to Beth and Pat Scharmer, Town of Marion, $250,000. *8/17/2022: Estate of Richard J. Prevort to Andrea Erhard, Town of Poy Sippi, $238,000. *8/17/2022: Carnocycle Holdings LLC to James and Jennifer Dahlke, Town of Saxeville, $112,000. *8/17/2022: Derick Dobreccevich to Henry J. and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAW
1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
experiencewisconsinmag.com
Elkhart Lake to host first annual Elktoberfest
Elkhart Lake is well known as a summer vacation destination with its beautiful lakeside resorts and high-speed Road America racing. The relaxing family atmosphere with farm to table dining and a vibrant live music scene makes for a great vacation vibe. In fall, Elkhart Lake offers an equally beautiful but slower, quieter pace. But this year, Elkhart Lake will keep the festive feeling of summer going a little while longer with its first annual Elktoberfest on September 23-25.
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com
Kaukauna Fire Department warns bystanders to stay back from downed power lines
KAUKAUNA — After several recent incidents that resulted in live power lines coming down in Kaukauna, fire officials are warning bystanders to stay clear of these dangerous areas. In a social media post Tuesday, the Kaukauna Fire Department said that they’ve responded recently to to several damaged electrical power...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wearegreenbay.com
Local Oshkosh animal shelter to close, organizers looking for families to adopt dogs
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)- New Pawsibilities dog rescue is closing its doors after 10 years. Executive Director Jim Deering says, “We’ve struggled since COVID to just stay on top of things. I live an hour away now. I don’t feel it’s fair for the business that I can’t be here as often.”
4 hurt in crash near Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Four people, including two children, were hurt in a crash east of Beaver Dam Tuesday afternoon, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 4:25 p.m. at the intersection of County Highway A and Ollinger Road. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a 52-year-old man driving a Volkswagen was stopped in the...
nbc15.com
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
waupacanow.com
Driver charged with felony OWI
Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
WBAY Green Bay
Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
wtaq.com
Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash
TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
wausharaargus.com
Felonies recorded in Waushara County
Brian M. Meyer, Coloma, was in court on Aug. 17 on three counts of Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. Court enters Riverside Ruling in favor of the State. A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 26. Brian Keith Harrington, Wautoma, was in court on Aug. 17 on a count of...
Comments / 0