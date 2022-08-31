ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redgranite, WI

WNCY

PMI Changes Beverage And Food Supplier

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ) – Concessions at the Resch Center and Resch Expo now have a different flavor. PMI Entertainment Group, the company that operates the venues, announced a deal with distributor WP Beverages to serve Pepsi products. Those products include Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Diet Mountain Dew,...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
wisfarmer.com

Milk plant closures leave schools with higher prices after summer scramble

Shutdowns at two plants left some school districts in the Dairy State scrambling to find milk for their students this fall, and is helping drive higher prices for those familiar half-pint cartons in lunch programs. Bordon Dairy, which provided milk for school cafeterias, announced in May that it was cutting...
DE PERE, WI
spmetrowire.com

WisDOT: Expect delays this weekend on I-39

The I-39 project in Plover will experience Labor Day closures, likely causing traffic backups, the DOT says. Lane and ramp closures at the I-39/County B interchange are expected to result in “intermittent traffic backups” over the Labor Day holiday weekend, WisDOT said in a news release this week.
PLOVER, WI
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wrightstown police looking for tool thief

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - Wrightstown police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspected thief. At 7 o’clock last Saturday night, August 27, a man stole a variety of cordless tools from construction trailers at Bay Area Granite and Materials, 145 Golf Course Dr. They included DeWalt, Makita and Milwaukee brand tools.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
wausharaargus.com

Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

*8/17/2022: Susan M. Sowieja A/K/A Susan Sowieja to Beth and Pat Scharmer, Town of Marion, $250,000. *8/17/2022: Estate of Richard J. Prevort to Andrea Erhard, Town of Poy Sippi, $238,000. *8/17/2022: Carnocycle Holdings LLC to James and Jennifer Dahlke, Town of Saxeville, $112,000. *8/17/2022: Derick Dobreccevich to Henry J. and...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
WSAW

1 arrested in Lyndon Station bar explosion

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WSAW) - A police department in Juneau County is investigating a suspicious explosion. Officers from Lyndon Station arrived at Beagles Bar around 1:20 a.m. Thursday for a fire. The bar is located at 107 W Flint St. Once the fire scene was under control, the scene was...
LYNDON STATION, WI
experiencewisconsinmag.com

Elkhart Lake to host first annual Elktoberfest

Elkhart Lake is well known as a summer vacation destination with its beautiful lakeside resorts and high-speed Road America racing. The relaxing family atmosphere with farm to table dining and a vibrant live music scene makes for a great vacation vibe. In fall, Elkhart Lake offers an equally beautiful but slower, quieter pace. But this year, Elkhart Lake will keep the festive feeling of summer going a little while longer with its first annual Elktoberfest on September 23-25.
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Kaukauna Fire Department warns bystanders to stay back from downed power lines

KAUKAUNA — After several recent incidents that resulted in live power lines coming down in Kaukauna, fire officials are warning bystanders to stay clear of these dangerous areas. In a social media post Tuesday, the Kaukauna Fire Department said that they’ve responded recently to to several damaged electrical power...
KAUKAUNA, WI
nbc15.com

4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
BEAVER DAM, WI
waupacanow.com

Driver charged with felony OWI

Quinn M. Wendt, 19, Appleton, is charged with three counts each of causing injury while intoxicated with a minor in the vehicle, OWI causing injury and operating while suspended with minors in the vehicle. On Thursday, Aug. 18, Waupaca County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Hillside Road in...
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two hurt in accidental shooting in Grand Chute; Florida man arrested

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grand Chute police say two people were wounded Friday evening in an accidental shooting. According to police, a 70-year-old man from Grand Chute and a 67-year-old woman from St. Augustine, Florida, were both struck when a .22 caliber rifle was accidentally fired at about 7:15 P.M. on the 800-block of W. Northstar Dr.
GRAND CHUTE, WI
wtaq.com

Speed A Factor In Fatal Crash

TOWN OF CHARLESTON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A De Pere teen is dead after a crash in Calumet County. The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office was called to Lemke Road, north of US Highway 151 in the town of Charleston Thursday night shortly after 7:45. A single vehicle traveling north...
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Brian M. Meyer, Coloma, was in court on Aug. 17 on three counts of Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony. Court enters Riverside Ruling in favor of the State. A status conference is scheduled for Sept. 26. Brian Keith Harrington, Wautoma, was in court on Aug. 17 on a count of...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI

