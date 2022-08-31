ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Police: St. Louis toddler dies after shooting himself

By Joey Schneider, Patrick Clark
FOX 2
FOX 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mu9CE_0hcpoX3G00

ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after police say a toddler found a loaded gun and shot himself in the head Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

St. Louis Metropolitan police were called just after 1 p.m. to the 900 block of Melvin Drive in the Baden neighborhood. When police responded to the area, the child, a two-year-old boy, was barely conscious and breathing.

Trending: Driver charged in fatal hit and run near Ted Drewes

Chief of St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department Michael Sack said the child was found bleeding profusely from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, though additional details on what led up to the shooting are unknown.

The officers scooped up the child and put him into the back of their patrol car and raced to the St. Louis Children’s Hospital.

Sack said his officer’s actions were faster than waiting for the paramedics to arrive. Unfortunately, the child died after reaching Kingshighway and Children’s Place near the hospital.

Sack encouraged everyone to pray for the family and to lock up their guns. He reminds gun owners to secure their guns, and keep them out of the reach of children. Sack called this an avoidable tragedy.

“Kids in our society are impressionable,” he said. “They depend on us as adults, to teach good lessons and to be good examples. If you are going to own a firearm or operate a motor vehicle, you use a gun lock and a child safety seat. It’s just common sense, it’s a necessity and it’s terrible that kids sometimes pay the price for parents’ poor choice.”

Police began interviewing family members at the hospital and investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting. It is unknown at the time if the police will pursue charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 11

Tiffy Taffy
5d ago

How many times this is going to happen??. Every adult in that home should be arrested. Lock your guns up‼️.They give out free gun locks....Geesh...Rest In Love little one.

Reply
10
Gregory Pigram
5d ago

Why do some of these idiots we call parents leave their gun's our in reach and in plan sight why would they do that so many young kid's are killing other people's & themselves because these parent's would not put their gun on a 🔒 & put it away from any children. 😭 for the family to lose a love ❤️ 1. Sad Situation 😢😢

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Police investigate quadruple shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both taken to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. While an investigation was underway, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. All victims are in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police arrested a man they say killed his wife in Hazelwood early Sunday morning. The victim's family on Monday said her name was Cristina Smith. She was 37 years old. In a press release Sunday afternoon, the Hazelwood Police Department said officers were looking for Gregory...
HAZELWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest has been made for a man accused of beating, stomping, and stabbing his wife to death at a home in Hazelwood. The search for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III has ended after he was taken into custody, police announced overnight Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.
HAZELWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man arrested for allegedly trying to stab three family members

A 33-year-old Festus man was arrested for allegedly trying to stab three members of his family during a domestic dispute at a home in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 3...
FESTUS, MO
FOX 2

Suspect accused of stabbing three people outside a Mascoutah bar

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A suspect is in custody for stabbing three people outside a bar. Police were called to Skootr’s on West Main Street around 12:30 am Sunday for reports of a fight. Investigators say one man and two women all in their 40s had wounds from an apparent knife attack. A 37-year-old suspect was […]
MASCOUTAH, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Louis#Children S Place
KMOV

3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
MASCOUTAH, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
5 On Your Side

19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
ARNOLD, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy