Food giveaway event happening in Webster County on Friday
There's a food distribution event happening in Webster County, Kentucky on Friday. Officials with Webster County Emergency Management say it's happening from noon to 2 p.m. on Friday at the Webster County Library. The mobile food distribution event is being put on by officials with Victory Worship Center, with sponsors...
Owensboro riverfront will welcome the Air Force Thunderbirds in 2023
The Air Force Thunderbirds Demonstration Team is returning for the 2023 Owensboro Air Show. The event will take place September 15 through September 17 of 2023. The show will also feature a wide range of aircraft on display, as well as aerial demonstrations at the Owensboro Daviess County Regional Airport.
Trunnell's Farm Market kicks off "Sunflower Experience"
Sunflowers are making a return to Daviess County, Kentucky. From now thru September 30th, Tri-Staters can visit the 5th Annual "Sunflower Experience" at Trunnell's Farm Market. That's just South of Owensboro in Utica, Kentucky. The sunflowers will be available to the public from 10a.m. to 6p.m. The farm also offers...
High Score Saloon hosting 'Throwback on Main' street festival in downtown Evansville
If you miss pop culture classics like Jurassic Park and Ghostbuster, there's an event that may interest you happening in downtown Evansville on Saturday. Officials with High Score Saloon are planning to host their "Throwback on Main" street festival from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday to celebrate the end of summer.
Names released in fatal Smith Mills shooting
Authorities have identified the three people who died in a shooting incident that happened in Smith Mills, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police says 27-year-old Mason C. Quinn, 26-year-old Arianna L. Ziebell, and 42-year-old Joshua L. Mallory are the ones who died. KSP says all three were from Henderson. The incident...
Men accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from Madisonville CVS
Two men are behind bars in Hopkins County, Kentucky, after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of gift cards from a local CVS. The Madisonville Police Department says officers responded to the CVS store at 920 N. Main Street after an employee called 911 to report a theft.
Missing helicopter found
A helicopter reported missing over the weekend has been found. Glasgow\Barren County Emergency Management says they lost contact with a small executive helicopter that was flying through the area over the weekend. The last contact officials had with the aircraft was late Saturday night in Ohio County. “The pilot was...
Investigation underway after juvenile shot in Evansville
An investigation is underway in Evansville after a Juvenile was shot. According to police, officers were dispatched to the area of South Garvin Street and Sweetser Avenue for shots fired Sunday night. Upon arrival, officers found a juvenile with a gunshot wound who was taken to the hospital. No other...
Evansville Walmart employee accused of stealing more than $225K
An Evansville woman is facing numerous felony theft charges after being accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer. Records show 35-year-old Kyesha Moredock was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail early Tuesday. Detectives say they started investigating a theft at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Taylor Avenue back...
Illinois State Police trooper injured after crash in Wayne County
An Illinois State Police trooper was injured after their patrol vehicle was hit by a driver in Carmi, the agency announced Tuesday. ISP says it happened on Monday evening just before 8 p.m. when the trooper was parked on the side of I 64 with their emergency lights activated. According...
KSP: Three dead after shooting incident at home in Smith Mills
Three people are dead after a shooting incident that happened on Saturday night in the town of Smith Mills, Kentucky, according to Kentucky State Police. Around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, KSP says Henderson County Central Dispatch was notified of a shooting at a home in the 6200 block of KY 136 West in Smith Mills.
Coroner identifies 6-year-old Evansville boy who died from gunshot wound
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a young child who died in an incident that happened over the weekend. According to the coroner's office, 6-year-old Malachi Copeland of Evansville died on Sunday from a single gunshot wound to the head. Police said the investigation started after...
Otters end regular season with doubleheader split with Florence
The Evansville Otters concluded their 2022 regular season with a doubleheader split with the Florence Y'alls, falling 7-1 in game one and winning game two 11-1. The Otters kicked off the scoring in game one when Elijah MacNamee drove in J.R. Davis with a double down the left field line.
Round three recap of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship
It was movement day at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship as golfers try to put themselves in the best position possible for the final round on Sunday. Korn Ferry Tour Championship continues on with Round 3. Round three of the United Leasing & Finance presents Korn Ferry Tour Championship took...
