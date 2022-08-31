ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

ClutchPoints

The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’

Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him

While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real […] The post Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions

The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury

Ohio State football got some early bad news on Saturday after wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left their Notre Dame game with an apparent injury. While the nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed, it appears Smith-Njigba is dealing with some sort of knee or hamstring injury. Prior to the issue, he took a […] The post Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
COLUMBUS, OH
ClutchPoints

‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati

No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Adam Schefter
ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut

Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner

Former NFL player and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark just played some sweet music for the ears of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Clark predicted that Carr is about to have the kind of season that Tom Brady had with the New England Patriots back in 2007. “I’m looking for Derek Carr to […] The post Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young erupting for 6 TDs to lead Crimson Tide vs. Utah State

When you’re on top of the world, it’s easy for someone to just coast on the success. After all, you’ve reached the top of your sport. There’s nowhere else to go for him. So when Alabama football standout Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last year, fans were worried. After all, the Heisman Hangover phenomenon […] The post Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young erupting for 6 TDs to lead Crimson Tide vs. Utah State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season

Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles

Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season

Daniel Jones’ time with the New York Giants is running out. The infamous quarterback will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Considering his performance in the last few years, it’ll take a gargantuan effort to convince the new regime to keep him on the team. The Daniel Jones […] The post ‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State

UNC football improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. Naturally, head coach Mack Brown was hyped after the victory, so much so that he went full Antonio Brown. A video of the the North Carolina Tar Heels’ celebration after the win is now going viral, thanks […] The post UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOONE, NC
ClutchPoints

Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener

UNC football begins its season on Saturday against Appalachian State, but they will have to get by without arguably their best offensive weapon. Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury and won’t suit up for Week 1. Via Pete Thamel: This is official. Just confirmed from a source […] The post Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
