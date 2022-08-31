Read full article on original website
The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is raking in the money following his new massive five-year extension. However, there is an interesting quirk in the new deal. The Broncos quarterback agreed to a five-year, $245 million extension on Thursday. He had two years remaining on his current deal, bringing the total contract to seven years, $298 […] The post The omission in Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s $245 million deal that knocked down his AAV appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stefon Diggs drops Josh Allen truth bomb that will catch Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady’s attention
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a bold Josh Allen claim on the Pat McAfee show on Friday. Diggs stated that Allen is the best quarterback in the NFL right now. “Josh Allen in my opinion is the best quarterback in the league,” Diggs said. “I’m not just saying that just because he’s my quarterback.”
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers’ pointed message to Samori Toure after making the 53-man roster
The Green Bay Packers offense has a lot of new faces this year. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is used to having that one, elite receiver that he can rely on. For the last handful of years, that was Davante Adams. Prior to that, it was Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings before him.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’
Former Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz retired back in July. However, retirement hasn’t saved him from catching flack from NFL fans. A now-deleted tweet from a Cleveland Browns fan drew the ire of the former Chiefs lineman. Without reservation, Schwartz decided to hit back at the fan’s insinuation of the veteran lineman being […] The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’s ex-teammate fires back at Browns fans calling him ‘bitter’ appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him
While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real […] The post Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions
The Brian Kelly era in Baton Rouge did not start on the right foot, with the LSU Tigers painfully losing to the Florida State Seminoles Sunday night, 24-23. LSU football had the golden opportunity to send the game to overtime, but the ‘Noles blocked a late-game punt by the Tigers to come away with a […] The post LSU football news: Twitter revels in Brian Kelly”s loss in Tigers debut vs. Florida State with hilarious reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury
Ohio State football got some early bad news on Saturday after wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba left their Notre Dame game with an apparent injury. While the nature of the injury has yet to be disclosed, it appears Smith-Njigba is dealing with some sort of knee or hamstring injury. Prior to the issue, he took a […] The post Ohio State football star Jaxon Smith-Njigba exits Notre Dame game with injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati
No. 19 Arkansas will take on No. 23 Cincinnati on Saturday. The Bearcats are fresh off of a 2021 season that saw them reach the college football playoffs. However, they lost some a few key components to the team following last year. For Arkansas football, they enjoyed a quality 2021 campaign. But they would love […] The post ‘Some guys bring liquor’: Arkansas football’s Sam Pittman drops verbal dimes in preparation for Cincinnati appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texans cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon to make room for OJ Howard
The Houston Texans recently added much-needed depth to their tight end room. The team brought in a veteran tight end, OJ Howard. Upon the signing of Howard, the Texans chose to release another veteran pass-catcher. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Texans released wide receiver, Chris Conley. Chris Conley...
‘We couldn’t win’: Ex-Vikings player turned coach reveals what doomed Mike Zimmer era
The Minnesota Vikings just couldn’t seem to get over the hump under Mike Zimmer. They had their success: an NFC Championship Game run and multiple playoff appearances are nothing to sneeze at. However, they just weren’t able to take that next step into greatness. Eventually, the team crumbled into nothing more than Wild Card fodder for an NFC contender.
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner
Former NFL player and now ESPN analyst Ryan Clark just played some sweet music for the ears of Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Clark predicted that Carr is about to have the kind of season that Tom Brady had with the New England Patriots back in 2007. “I’m looking for Derek Carr to […] The post Derek Carr gets shocking Tom Brady prediction from former Super Bowl winner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Freeman gets brutally honest on Notre Dame loss to CJ Stroud, Ohio State
Notre Dame football had a rather disappointing outcome on Saturday night after they failed to hold on to their lead and lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes. However, head coach Marcus Freeman knows they have no one to blame but themselves. Speaking to reporters after the 21-10 loss, Freeman emphasized...
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young erupting for 6 TDs to lead Crimson Tide vs. Utah State
When you’re on top of the world, it’s easy for someone to just coast on the success. After all, you’ve reached the top of your sport. There’s nowhere else to go for him. So when Alabama football standout Bryce Young won the Heisman Trophy last year, fans were worried. After all, the Heisman Hangover phenomenon […] The post Alabama football head coach Nick Saban reacts to Bryce Young erupting for 6 TDs to lead Crimson Tide vs. Utah State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season
Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles
Earlier in the week, the Philadelphia Eagles moved on from former first-round pick Jalen Reagor. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings. In return for Reagor, the Vikings sent the Eagles two future draft picks. A 2023 seventh-round pick, and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick. During his time with the Eagles, Jalen Reagor wore […] The post Jalen Reagor reveals big change after trade from Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season
Daniel Jones’ time with the New York Giants is running out. The infamous quarterback will be playing in the final year of his rookie contract with the team. Considering his performance in the last few years, it’ll take a gargantuan effort to convince the new regime to keep him on the team. The Daniel Jones […] The post ‘Everybody’s got to perform on Sunday’s’: Joe Schoen slaps Daniel Jones with blunt reality ahead of 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State
UNC football improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. Naturally, head coach Mack Brown was hyped after the victory, so much so that he went full Antonio Brown. A video of the the North Carolina Tar Heels’ celebration after the win is now going viral, thanks […] The post UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener
UNC football begins its season on Saturday against Appalachian State, but they will have to get by without arguably their best offensive weapon. Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury and won’t suit up for Week 1. Via Pete Thamel: This is official. Just confirmed from a source […] The post Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
