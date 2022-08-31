ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

ClutchPoints

LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut

Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens

With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL preseason is in the books, and that means the regular season is upon us. Fans across the league are eager to have meaningful football again and see how their teams look in the new campaign. Many teams have made significant changes to their rosters over the offseason, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception. So it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him

While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real […] The post Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener

UNC football begins its season on Saturday against Appalachian State, but they will have to get by without arguably their best offensive weapon. Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury and won’t suit up for Week 1. Via Pete Thamel: This is official. Just confirmed from a source […] The post Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
ClutchPoints

Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills

The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Person
Ian Rapoport
ClutchPoints

UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State

UNC football improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. Naturally, head coach Mack Brown was hyped after the victory, so much so that he went full Antonio Brown. A video of the the North Carolina Tar Heels’ celebration after the win is now going viral, thanks […] The post UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOONE, NC
ClutchPoints

Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Patriots load up talent on offense with intriguing addition of former first-rounder

The New England Patriots have some sneaky appeal to make a deep run in the playoffs in the coming season. Of course, it’s way too early to tell whether they could really do it, but for now, Bill Belichick and the Pats will try to make as many improvements as they can with less than a week before the arrival of the 2022 NFL regular season. That being said, one of the latest transactions the Patriots made will unlikely move the needle for them.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans

The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘I don’t care what anybody says’: Pete Carroll sounds off on dire Seahawks expectations sans Russell Wilson

There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Seattle Seahawks are more than likely going to be bad this coming season. But don’t say that around Pete Carroll. Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost its franchise face for the past decade in Russell Wilson, Carroll maintains that the expectations surrounding the team don’t change from his perspective. He gave an impassioned rant on the media projecting him or his team not only to underperform relative to past seasons, but also that they have any plans of adopting that mindset, via Brady Henderson:
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

‘Let’s be honest about it’: Steve Young drops Trey Lance bombshell ahead of first season as starting QB

Former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Steve Young recently revealed his thoughts on both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. He got brutally honest on Lance’s chances of succeeding in San Francisco with the 49ers, per Yahoo Sports. But his comments were not targeted at Trey Lance’s ability. Rather, they were targeted at playing quarterback for […] The post ‘Let’s be honest about it’: Steve Young drops Trey Lance bombshell ahead of first season as starting QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener

The Seattle Seahawks are still hoping that they will have rookie running back Ken Walker back in action and 100% healthy sooner than later. With just a week before the Seahawks kick off their 2022 NFL season, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on the first-year tailback, though, it does appear that […] The post Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season

Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

