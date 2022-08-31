Read full article on original website
LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut
Shedeur Sanders enjoyed his greatest game as a Jackson State football player, tossing for five touchdowns in a near-perfect effort to kick off the 2022 season. No less than NBA superstar LeBron James took notice of how well Shedeur, son of NFL great Deion Sanders, performed. Shedeur Sanders completed 29-of-33 passes for 323 yards as […] The post LeBron James reacts to Deion Sanders’ son going OFF with 5 TDs in season debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens
With the new season barely a week away, Lamar Jackson has yet to secure a new deal with the Baltimore Ravens. The All-Pro quarterback himself previously stated that he wants his contract situation settled before the new campaign stars, which at this point, puts a lot of pressure on the Baltimore franchise. So what happens […] The post John Harbaugh gets real on Lamar Jackson potentially sitting out games amid contract holdout with Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pittsburgh Steelers: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL preseason is in the books, and that means the regular season is upon us. Fans across the league are eager to have meaningful football again and see how their teams look in the new campaign. Many teams have made significant changes to their rosters over the offseason, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are no exception. So it’s time to make some bold Steelers predictions for the 2022 NFL season.
Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him
While it is Mitch Trubiksy who is widely expected to start under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL regular season, it’s rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett who is generating the most buzz and excitement among the team’s QB group. For former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, Pickett will have a real […] The post Ben Roethlisberger gets real on huge advantage Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett has over him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener
UNC football begins its season on Saturday against Appalachian State, but they will have to get by without arguably their best offensive weapon. Tar Heels star wide receiver Josh Downs is considered week-to-week with a lower-body injury and won’t suit up for Week 1. Via Pete Thamel: This is official. Just confirmed from a source […] The post Tar Heels star WR Josh Downs dealt brutal injury update for season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
epicstream.com
Tom Brady Announcing Retirement Again After 2022 NFL Season? Gisele Bundchen, Football Quarterback Reportedly Looking At $600 Million Divorce
NFL star Tom Brady spent some time off with Gisele Bundchen and their kids at an ultra-private report in the Bahamas in an attempt to save their crumbling marriage, a new report claimed. Gisele Bundchen Still Angry Over Tom Brady’s Un-Retirement?. Sources told Star Magazine, in its latest edition,...
Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills
The Michigan Wolverines took care of business in Ann Arbor Saturday — and so did Robert Griffin III. The former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback of the Baylor Bears had an epic introduction to the game between Michigan football and the Colorado State Rams, as he exited the tunnel with Wolverines players galloping into the field in […] The post Robert Griffin III’s intro for Michigan Football opener will give you chills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Sarkisian’s stern message to Quinn Ewers after Texas football QB had car towed
Call it a rookie mistake! Texas football redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers aced his first on-field test in the team’s Week 1 win over UL Monroe but had an off-field brain fart. Ewers had his car towed during the game, posting a tweet after the contest hilariously wondering how he had met such a fate.
UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State
UNC football improved to 2-0 on the season with a win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. Naturally, head coach Mack Brown was hyped after the victory, so much so that he went full Antonio Brown. A video of the the North Carolina Tar Heels’ celebration after the win is now going viral, thanks […] The post UNC football coach Mack Brown goes full Antonio Brown after win vs. Appalachian State appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants HC Brian Daboll’s revelation might catch Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley by surprise ahead of Week 1 vs. Titans
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll just made a Kafkaesque decision, but it’s not one that is about bureaucratic nightmares. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Daboll revealed that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the one calling plays for the Giants in the team’s Week 1 game against the Tennessee Titans on the road on Sept. 11.
Chip Kelly goes full Winston Churchill with truth bomb on UCLA football’s play vs. Bowling Green
Although the UCLA Bruins scored a decisive 45-17 win at home over the Bowling Green Falcons in UCLA football’s season opener Saturday, head coach Chip Kelly was still far from impressed with what he saw of his team in that contest. Speaking about the win over Bowling Green, Kelly...
Jaylen Waddle gets crucial injury update ahead of 2022 NFL season opener
With Week 1 just days away now, lots of different players across the league returned to practice on Monday from injuries with the hopes of suiting up in the season opener. One of those players is Miami Dolphins star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, who has been nursing a lower-body injury.
Patriots load up talent on offense with intriguing addition of former first-rounder
The New England Patriots have some sneaky appeal to make a deep run in the playoffs in the coming season. Of course, it’s way too early to tell whether they could really do it, but for now, Bill Belichick and the Pats will try to make as many improvements as they can with less than a week before the arrival of the 2022 NFL regular season. That being said, one of the latest transactions the Patriots made will unlikely move the needle for them.
Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans
The Chicago Bears roster is filled with multiple players who have much to prove in the coming season, including linebacker Nicholas Morrow. The Bears are slated to roll out a 4-3 base defense this year, with Roquan Smith set to once again lead the team’s linebacker group. He will tag along with a few new […] The post Roquan Smith’s strong take on potential of a Bears LB will excite Chicago fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I don’t care what anybody says’: Pete Carroll sounds off on dire Seahawks expectations sans Russell Wilson
There’s no way to sugarcoat it. The Seattle Seahawks are more than likely going to be bad this coming season. But don’t say that around Pete Carroll. Despite the fact that the Seahawks lost its franchise face for the past decade in Russell Wilson, Carroll maintains that the expectations surrounding the team don’t change from his perspective. He gave an impassioned rant on the media projecting him or his team not only to underperform relative to past seasons, but also that they have any plans of adopting that mindset, via Brady Henderson:
3 bold predictions for Buccaneers star Tom Brady in the 2022 NFL season
Tom Brady is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After a brief retirement, Brady will be back for his 23rd NFL season as he attempts to continue to add to a legacy that is already set in stone. That makes crafting our Tom Brady predictions for the 2022 NFL season a bit of a complicated task.
‘Let’s be honest about it’: Steve Young drops Trey Lance bombshell ahead of first season as starting QB
Former San Francisco 49ers star quarterback Steve Young recently revealed his thoughts on both Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance. He got brutally honest on Lance’s chances of succeeding in San Francisco with the 49ers, per Yahoo Sports. But his comments were not targeted at Trey Lance’s ability. Rather, they were targeted at playing quarterback for […] The post ‘Let’s be honest about it’: Steve Young drops Trey Lance bombshell ahead of first season as starting QB appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Packers star David Bakhtiari drops optimistic update on injury status for Week 1
The Green Bay Packers missed David Bakhtiari terribly last season as the two-time All-Pro offensive tackle missed all but one game of the campaign due to a major knee injury. The 30-year-old went under the knife again during the offseason, which happened to be his third surgery since he tore his left ACL back in 2020.
Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener
The Seattle Seahawks are still hoping that they will have rookie running back Ken Walker back in action and 100% healthy sooner than later. With just a week before the Seahawks kick off their 2022 NFL season, Seattle head coach Pete Carroll provided a positive update on the first-year tailback, though, it does appear that […] The post Pete Carroll provides important Ken Walker injury update for Seahawks’ season opener appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season
Expectations for the San Francisco 49ers’ 2022 season can vary depending on whom one would ask. For longtime tight end Vernon Davis, he sees that the sky is the limit for what his former team can achieve in the coming months. Davis recently took some time to speak on 95.7 The Game’s “Damon & Ratto” […] The post Vernon Davis drops a bold prediction for 49ers in 2022 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
