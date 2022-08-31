Read full article on original website
Alex Rodriguez’s message to Aaron Judge after tying his Yankees home run record
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge recorded his 54th home run of the season, and sure enough, team legend Alex Rodriguez couldn’t be prouder. After all, Judge’s latest homer pushes him into a tie with A-Rod for the most home runs in a single season by a right-handed batter in team history.
3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets
The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed
New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 fatal flaw the Astros must address in the final month before 2022 MLB Playoffs
As the Houston Astros hold a commanding 10.5-game lead in the American League West, they have their sights set on not only making the 2022 MLB playoffs, but winning the whole thing. With just around a month left in the regular season, what could be the biggest elements of their roster that will hold them back in their quest?
3 reasons why latest stretch cements Yankees’ Aaron Judge as AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on a tear as of late. Judge hit his 54th home run of the season, a two-run bomb in a 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins, powering the Yankees to another victory to protect their AL East lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. He tied the polarizing Alex Rodriguez for most home runs hit by a right-handed Yankee hitter, and he remains on pace to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 HRs in a single season.
Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline
The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would end up acquiring an All-Star hitter such as Juan Soto, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead […] The post Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury
The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury
Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut
Oswald Peraza is set to make his first MLB start on Saturday for the New York Yankees, per league reporter Bryan Hoch. Peraza will hit 8th and play shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will receive the day off. Peraza, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, made his MLB debut on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season
The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
Kody Clemens reveals plan after striking out Shohei Ohtani in Tigers’ loss to Angels
The Detroit Tigers were absolutely crushed Monday night by Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, dropping the first game of a three-game set in LA, 10-0. But at least for Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens, he went to bed with the cool memory of his surprising strikeout of Shohei Ohtani. With the Tigers down big […] The post Kody Clemens reveals plan after striking out Shohei Ohtani in Tigers’ loss to Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed
The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season
The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, and teams are preparing to write their stories for the coming season. One organization that does not seem to have the brightest outlook in 2022 is the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a 6-11 season, which led to a great deal of turnover within the organization. Chicago elected to move on from head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace shortly after the season. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are set to take over in their first season in charge. While there is still a great deal of work to be done with this rebuild, here are four bold predictions for what to expect in the 2022 NFL season.
1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp
The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It surprised me how relaxed he is’: Trevor Story blown away by this Red Sox rookie
Boston Red Sox star Trevor Story is impressed by rookie Triston Casas. Casas is one of MLB’s most exciting prospects and has made quite the impression in his Red Sox debut. Story commented on what stood out the most about Casas in his first MLB game, per Mass Live.
Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season
Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league. Performing as an ace starting pitcher on the mound and as a cleanup hitter all in one package, he is also arguably the most unique player in MLB history. The only question at this point seems […] The post Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arizona Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season
The Arizona Cardinals were one of the hottest teams early on in the 2021 season before they fell apart towards the end of the year. Their results from the previous season make coming up with the Cardinals 2022 bold predictions a bit of an interesting task. The Cardinals offense looks...
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback
Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart drops truth bomb on Celtics’ NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Marcus Smart is not hiding the fact that the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals was tough, but he is assuring everyone they have learned their lesson. Of course Smart didn’t wish to learn that lesson the “hard way,” but it has already...
Marcus Smart gets brutally honest on harsh reality Celtics face after Danilo Gallinari injury
One of the biggest moves the Boston Celtics made in the offseason was nabbing Danilo Gallinari from the Atlanta Hawks. The Italian forward had a bit of a resurgence in the last few years, proving he’s still a capable piece to a winning team. Boston was counting on him to provide a different look for their frontcourt in the 2022 – 2023 season.
