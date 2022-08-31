ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets

The Atlanta Braves and New York Mets are locked in a tight division race atop the NL East. The Philadelphia Phillies are trying to hang on, but their best bet is to play for a Wild Card spot. The Mets lead the division as of story’s publication. Atlanta is still alive and well in the […] The post 3 reasons why Braves will win NL East over Mets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed

New York Mets fans started to worry during their game against the Washington Nationals when Max Scherzer suddenly exited the game. Scherzer has been relatively healthy this season, but he has had a long stretch of games where he was out with an injury. Now, fans are worried that the same thing will happen as […] The post Mets ace Max Scherzer’s reason for abrupt exit vs. Nationals, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why latest stretch cements Yankees’ Aaron Judge as AL MVP over Shohei Ohtani

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on a tear as of late. Judge hit his 54th home run of the season, a two-run bomb in a 5-2 victory against the Minnesota Twins, powering the Yankees to another victory to protect their AL East lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. He tied the polarizing Alex Rodriguez for most home runs hit by a right-handed Yankee hitter, and he remains on pace to shatter Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 HRs in a single season.
Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline

The New York Mets were regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move for a potent hitter ahead of this season’s MLB trade deadline. Even as there was much speculation that they would end up acquiring an All-Star hitter such as Juan Soto, Mets general manager Billy Eppler opted for low-risk, high-reward moves instead […] The post Rumor: The main reason why Mets missed out on acquiring a former All-Star slugger ahead of MLB trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury

The New York Yankees were dealt yet another worrying injury blow on Monday after Giancarlo Stanton was removed from the bout against the Minnesota Twins ahead of his at-bat in the eighth inning. Stanton, who was hitless in the game, appeared to tweak something while swinging the bat in the middle innings. He remained in […] The post Giancarlo Stanton exits Yankees game vs. Twins with apparent injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury

Andrew Benintendi will require surgery after it was revealed that he broke the hook of his hamate bone. His season is not necessarily over, but it is a major setback. However, Harrison Bader may be able to return from his injury sooner rather than later. Aaron Boone shared that Bader may be in line to […] The post Yankees get major Harrison Bader update amid brutal Andrew Benintendi injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut

Oswald Peraza is set to make his first MLB start on Saturday for the New York Yankees, per league reporter Bryan Hoch. Peraza will hit 8th and play shortstop, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa will receive the day off. Peraza, one of the Yankees’ top prospects, made his MLB debut on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Boone make big Oswald Peraza decision following controversial MLB debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 Bulls player who will shock the world in 2022-23 NBA season

The Chicago Bulls had a rather quiet offseason for themselves, compared to their peers. Aside from some acquisitions from the bench, they really didn’t tinker much with their roster. In essence, the Bulls are trusting that their current players will carry the load in the 2022 – 2023 season. It’s a tough task, especially considering how their season ended last time.
Kody Clemens reveals plan after striking out Shohei Ohtani in Tigers’ loss to Angels

The Detroit Tigers were absolutely crushed Monday night by Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels, dropping the first game of a three-game set in LA, 10-0. But at least for Tigers outfielder Kody Clemens, he went to bed with the cool memory of his surprising strikeout of Shohei Ohtani. With the Tigers down big […] The post Kody Clemens reveals plan after striking out Shohei Ohtani in Tigers’ loss to Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed

The New York Yankees decided against parting ways with all of their top-three ranked prospects ahead of the MLB trade deadline, including shortstop Anthony Volpe. Even as Volpe, who currently ranks at No. 5 in MLB.com’s prospect rankings, was regularly in the rumor mill regarding a possible move away from the Yankees, he stayed put […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ true stance on shortstop Anthony Volpe’s potential, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chicago Bears: 4 bold predictions for 2022 NFL season

The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, and teams are preparing to write their stories for the coming season. One organization that does not seem to have the brightest outlook in 2022 is the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a 6-11 season, which led to a great deal of turnover within the organization. Chicago elected to move on from head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace shortly after the season. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are set to take over in their first season in charge. While there is still a great deal of work to be done with this rebuild, here are four bold predictions for what to expect in the 2022 NFL season.
1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp

The 2022-23 NBA season could be a great one for the Philadelphia 76ers. The supporting cast around Joel Embiid has some impressive depth after some shrewd moves from the front office. The key nucleus around Embiid is set (barring the unforeseen) as the Sixers’ training camp approaches. Philadelphia’s starting lineup is not hard to project. […] The post 1 Sixers player in danger of losing starting job in 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season

Los Angeles Angels dual threat Shohei Ohtani is one of the most entertaining players to watch in the league. Performing as an ace starting pitcher on the mound and as a cleanup hitter all in one package, he is also arguably the most unique player in MLB history. The only question at this point seems […] The post Shohei Ohtani matches Angels franchise record he’s bound to break this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Arizona Cardinals: 4 bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season

The Arizona Cardinals were one of the hottest teams early on in the 2021 season before they fell apart towards the end of the year. Their results from the previous season make coming up with the Cardinals 2022 bold predictions a bit of an interesting task. The Cardinals offense looks...
‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback

Team USA is currently taking part in the FIBA AmeriCup tournament in Brazil which started on Friday. Unlike in other more prestigious international tournaments, however, this iteration of the national squad does not contain any NBA superstar. Instead, it has a good mix of young talent and ex-NBA players, who for their part, are also […] The post ‘I still have the fire’: LeBron James’ ex-Heat teammate, 2x NBA champ sounds off on potential NBA comeback appeared first on ClutchPoints.
