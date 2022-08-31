The 2022 NFL season is nearly upon us, and teams are preparing to write their stories for the coming season. One organization that does not seem to have the brightest outlook in 2022 is the Chicago Bears. The team is coming off a 6-11 season, which led to a great deal of turnover within the organization. Chicago elected to move on from head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace shortly after the season. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles are set to take over in their first season in charge. While there is still a great deal of work to be done with this rebuild, here are four bold predictions for what to expect in the 2022 NFL season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO