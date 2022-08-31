ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild Rose, WI

9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations

The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
FOND DU LAC, WI
onfocus.news

Wheeler’s to Host Brat Fry Fundraiser for Law Enforcement

Proceeds to Benefit Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Marshfield, WI – Wheelers Family Auto Group will host a K9 Fundraiser Brat Fry on Friday, September 9 at Wheeler’s Chevrolet from 10:00am – 2:00pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9 units, with Wheeler’s having donated the food and drinks.
MARSHFIELD, WI
Wild Rose, WI
Wisconsin Dells, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Shawano County GOP refuses to support Assembly candidate

SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The winner of the Republican primary in a state Assembly race has been censured and banned from the Shawano County GOP party offices. Party officials say Peter Schmidt of Bonduel, who’s on the ballot in District 6, did not disclose a recent criminal conviction. As...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7. The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
STEVENS POINT, WI
Stephanie Wilson
WNCY

Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
WISCONSIN STATE
visitoshkosh.com

TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House

Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported

BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Flag raising ceremony to be held tomorrow

(WAUSAU) -The veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members will be helping raise a new U.S. flag at Camping World in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All veterans and active-duty personnel are welcome to assist. We need about 70 volunteers to lower the 40’ x 80’ weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. We will start assembling at 11:30 in front of the store and will raise the new flag at 12:00 noon.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
whby.com

Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
OSHKOSH, WI
hometownbroadcasting.com

8/30/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday

DOJ Takes Over Prosecution In Fox River Boat Crash. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has asked the state’s Department of Justice to take over prosecution of the 52-year-old Oshkosh man suspected of driving a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat. Eleven people were injured during the crash involving the 45-foot powerboat and the paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on July 9th. District Attorney Eric Sparr wrote a memo to the Winnebago County Court Commissioner on August 10th explaining why he asked the DOJ to take over prosecution of Jason Lindemann. Sparr says two employees in his office know Lindemann and as names of victims became known, he discovered more of his employees knew them. He also said that false information spread on social media made it appear the DA’s office has a conflict of interest. Lindemann is free on a $10,000 cash bond and no formal charges have been filed against him.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead

NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
MENOMINEE COUNTY, WI

