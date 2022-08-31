Read full article on original website
radioplusinfo.com
9-3-22 fdl school board to meet in special session following administrator resignations
The Fond du Lac School Board has scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday following the resignations of four top administrators in the Fond du Lac School District. Director of Human Resources Stacey Bramstedt, Director of Pupil Services Katie Moder, Evans Elementary School principal, Amy Rettler and the District communications director Nicole Noonan have all resigned. The board will first meet in executive session to discuss the resignations and then meet in special session to appoint interim directors of Human Resources and Pupil Services, along with interim assistant principals at Theisen and Sabish Middle Schools. The Board will also consider eliminating the coordinator of communications position from the administration employee group and creating a marketing and public relations specialist position. The school board has scheduled a special meeting for 5pm Tuesday evening.
Fond du Lac Schools add new security measures
As part of a three-year, $98.5 million renovation project, the Fond du Lac school district is adding new secure entrances to its elementary and middle schools.
onfocus.news
Wheeler’s to Host Brat Fry Fundraiser for Law Enforcement
Proceeds to Benefit Marshfield Police Department, Wood County Sheriff’s Department. Marshfield, WI – Wheelers Family Auto Group will host a K9 Fundraiser Brat Fry on Friday, September 9 at Wheeler’s Chevrolet from 10:00am – 2:00pm. All proceeds from the event will go towards the Marshfield Police Department and Wood County Sheriff’s Department K9 units, with Wheeler’s having donated the food and drinks.
wpr.org
Milk plant closures leave schools with higher prices after summer scramble
Shutdowns at two plants left some school districts in the Dairy State scrambling to find milk for their students this fall, and is helping drive higher prices for those familiar half-pint cartons in lunch programs. Bordon Dairy, which provided milk for school cafeterias, announced in May that it was cutting...
hubcitytimes.com
Remembering the ‘Man from Marshfield’ on the 100th anniversary of his birth
MARSHFIELD – Although he was not born in Marshfield, former Wisconsin Congressman and Secretary of Defense Melvin Laird made sure anyone who had anything to do with politics in his time knew him as “the man from Marshfield”, including every president since Eisenhower. Generally, Laird is remembered...
Bacon recall: Wisconsin farm issues voluntary Class I recall
Cedar Wedge Farm in Shawano County issued a voluntary recall of bacon on Wednesday. The recall is for bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store.
WBAY Green Bay
Shawano County GOP refuses to support Assembly candidate
SHAWANO, Wis. (WBAY) - The winner of the Republican primary in a state Assembly race has been censured and banned from the Shawano County GOP party offices. Party officials say Peter Schmidt of Bonduel, who’s on the ballot in District 6, did not disclose a recent criminal conviction. As...
WSAW
Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point to begin Sept. 7
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Overnight closures on I-39 in Stevens Point will begin on Sept. 7. The southbound closure will begin at Exit 161 and the northbound closure will begin at Exit 156. Nighttime closures are expected to last a couple of nights and will be 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
WNCY
Associated Bank To Close Remote Branches
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Associated Bank is planning to consolidate seven branches in Wisconsin, including several in Northeast Wisconsin. Beginning Nov. 18, the branches inside the Manitowoc, Suamico and Neenah Festival Foods will all be closed. Associated says the consolidations align with an industry-wide trend, as more people...
visitoshkosh.com
TJ's Destination Oshkosh: Lakeview House
Curled up with a blanket, a warm cup of coffee and a view of Lake Winnebago- how does that sound for a Saturday morning? This experience could be yours when you rent The Lakeview House, a TJ Highlands Destination property. This newly renovated house has 3 bedrooms and 3 baths...
wearegreenbay.com
The Dish on Wisconsin Supper Clubs: The Long Drive Supper Club in Hobart
HOBART, WI (WFRV) – You don’t have to be a golfer to score some traditional Wisconsin flavor. The Long Drive Supper Club is nestled alongside the Brown County Golf Course and has a way to be something for everyone. “We try to do our own thing here,” explained...
wearegreenbay.com
Bacon sold in Shawano County recalled, no illnesses reported
BONDUEL, Wis. (WFRV) – Cedar Wedge Farm in Bonduel is issuing a voluntary recall of bacon produced for individuals and sold from its retail store. The product that is being recalled is smoked bacon, vacuum sealed in a one-pound package. The product is marked with a packaging date between August 5 and August 29, 2022. The package also includes a mark of inspection with plant No. 593.
Flag raising ceremony to be held tomorrow
(WAUSAU) -The veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group members will be helping raise a new U.S. flag at Camping World in Rothschild on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. All veterans and active-duty personnel are welcome to assist. We need about 70 volunteers to lower the 40’ x 80’ weathered U.S. flag and hoist the new one. We will start assembling at 11:30 in front of the store and will raise the new flag at 12:00 noon.
whby.com
Dog left tied to little free library in Oshkosh
OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Area Humane Society is looking for the person who left their dog tied up to a little free library this week. The male dog was found tied to the post outside the shelter around 12:30 this (Tuesday) afternoon. It had a wound on the side of...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police talk man off of bridge
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Oshkosh police responded to a report of a male on the Wisconsin Street Bridge Wednesday night. Police were called to check on the person’s welfare at about 7 o’clock. Traffic was restricted for an hour-and-a-half while police talked with him. Eventually, he agreed to...
hometownbroadcasting.com
8/30/22 Hometown Broadcasting News Tuesday
DOJ Takes Over Prosecution In Fox River Boat Crash. The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has asked the state’s Department of Justice to take over prosecution of the 52-year-old Oshkosh man suspected of driving a powerboat that crashed into a paddlewheel cruise boat. Eleven people were injured during the crash involving the 45-foot powerboat and the paddlewheel boat on the Fox River on July 9th. District Attorney Eric Sparr wrote a memo to the Winnebago County Court Commissioner on August 10th explaining why he asked the DOJ to take over prosecution of Jason Lindemann. Sparr says two employees in his office know Lindemann and as names of victims became known, he discovered more of his employees knew them. He also said that false information spread on social media made it appear the DA’s office has a conflict of interest. Lindemann is free on a $10,000 cash bond and no formal charges have been filed against him.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in Menominee County leaves one dead
NEOPIT, Wis. (WFRV) – A Menominee Tribal Police Officer witnessed a head-on collision just south of the Village of Neopit on Thursday afternoon. According to the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the collision happened on State Highway 47 on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Officers say that one of the occupants...
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
Former journalist reflects on mental health after Wisconsin news anchor dies
As the Wisconsin journalistic community grieves the sudden death of Wausau news anchor Neena Pacholke, it reveals the importance of caring for mental health.
16-year-old De Pere girl dies following crash in Calumet County
The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from De Pere, authorities said. The passenger of the vehicle was a 17-year-old boy from Green Bay.
