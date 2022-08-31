ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 2022 ‘Jimbo Fisher Radio Show’ debuts on Wednesday night

By Sean Cunningham
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
As the Aggies find themselves just four days away from beginning the 2022 College Football season, tomorrow marks the season premier of the “Jimbo Fisher Radio Show,” coach’s weekly Wednesday appearance with Andrew Monaco – the “Voice of the Fightin’ Texas Aggies” – at College Station’s Rudy’s Bar-B-Q at 8:00 PM CT.

Coach Fisher’s weekly appearance, surrounded by the “12th Man,” gives fans the opportunity to eat and listen to coach, in-person, as he and Andrew recap the previous week’s contest, and look ahead to the Aggies’ upcoming opponent. This week, all the focus will be on Sam Houston and the months of preparation that have gone into the much-anticipated 2022 season opener.

