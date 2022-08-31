ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mississippi gathering spot with a view named one of the best rooftop bars in the country

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26.

Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a local favorite to those looking for a rooftop view of the historic square.

The charming fourth-floor rooftop bar and restaurant serves up Southern fare with flair, alongside blockbuster views of the historic downtown square. Its eclectic interiors, which nod to its academic associations, also feature fun, cheeky chicken coop motifs. Crowd-pleasing Coop cocktails include the Shimmering Martini and the Mississippi Mule, expertly crafted by knowledgeable bartenders and often served with the sounds of a live blues session.

Big 7 Travel provides curated recommendations for hotels, restaurants, bars, and attractions for those who want to avoid the hassle of combing through various blogs and reviews. They post inspirational bucket list destinations and “how to” guides on their website and social media channels.

