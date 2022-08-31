Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Telegram
Auto racing: Mars captures Silver 1000 Late Model title Thursday night in Proctor
PROCTOR — Jimmy Mars returned to a place he loves, the Twin Ports, and does what the driver from Menomonie, Wisconsin, does best. Mars held off another driver with a similar pedigree, Pat Doar of New Richmond, Wisconsin, to win the 40-lap Late Model feature at the 50th annual Silver 1000 Thursday, Sept. 1, at Halvor Lines Speedway in Superior.
Daily Telegram
Phyllis A. Currie
Phyllis A. Currie, 84, of Superior, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Solvay Hospice House in Duluth, surrounded by her family. Phyllis was born in Warba, MN on Nov. 16, 1937, the daughter of Lloyd and Mary (Herring) Lind. She graduated from Superior Central High School with the class of 1956.
Daily Telegram
Gordon Good Neighbor Days left leaderless
GORDON — Members of the Gordon Good Neighbor Days committee resigned en masse Aug. 16 during a Gordon Town Board meeting. The group, a subcommittee of the board, turned over keys, shirts — even the instructions to the Gordon Good Neighbor Days Facebook page . Committee treasurer Joy...
Daily Telegram
Celebrate the bounty at Duluth's Harvest Festival
DULUTH — If you’re in the market for foods, farms and farmers markets, Lake Superior Harvest Festival has got you covered. The family-friendly event is on, rain or shine, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10 at Bayfront Festival Park. Expect live music by Woodblind and Jen...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Telegram
Prep roundup: Esko starts 2022 season with rout of Denfeld
DULUTH — Esko pulled away from Duluth Denfeld in the second quarter, scoring 20 points to take a 33-0 halftime lead and an eventual 53-0 win. The Eskomos (1-0), coming off a state semifinal appearance in 2021, will host Mora next Friday, while Denfeld travels to Cloquet. Northwestern 46,...
Daily Telegram
Douglas County, city of Superior offices close for Labor Day
SUPERIOR — Douglas County and city of Superior offices will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, in observance of Labor Day. The American Lung Association is offering vouchers valued between $300 and $6,000 to qualifying homeowners to retrofit or replace non-EPA certified wood stoves with new, cleaner burning devices. The application and instructions are available at douglascountywi.org under the "News" tab.
Daily Telegram
Prep football: Proctor works to rebuild culture after canceled season
PROCTOR — For the first time in nearly a year, Proctor took to the football field against Cloquet Friday at Bromberg Field. The Rails struggled to get anything going while the Lumberjack offense scored early and often in a 57-0 win for Cloquet. Despite the lopsided score, just getting...
Daily Telegram
College volleyball: Yellowjackets split to open tournament
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Wisconsin-Superior started its 2022 volleyball season with one high and one low at altitude on Friday, splitting two matches at the Pikes Peak Challenge. The Yellowjackets swept Lawrence 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-17) before facing the opposite fate against Colorado College, losing 3-0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-17).
RELATED PEOPLE
Daily Telegram
Prep football: Mistakes cost Superior again
SUPERIOR — Superior struggled again with early mistakes and turnovers again in 41-7 loss to Menomonie Friday at the NBC Spartan Complex. After a first down on the Spartans’ opening drive by senior running back Jack Rivord, quarterback Carson Gotelaere was picked off by the Mustangs’ Charlie Morning near midfield.
Comments / 0