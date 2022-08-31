LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Maria Jones used to enjoy watching television – until November’s midterm elections invaded her living room. For months, Jones has been bombarded with political ads, up to 25 a day, by her count. She lives in suburban Phoenix in Maricopa County, the most populated county in Arizona, where elections for state and national office are often won or lost. Arizona has competitive races for governor and the U.S. Senate this November that could not only determine control of Congress, but the future of American democracy.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO