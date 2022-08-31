Read full article on original website
Related
mymixfm.com
New bill to require FOID card owners to reapply at 21
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Some firearm owners in Illinois may soon need to update their Firearm Ownership Identification. A new bill filed by Representative Terra Costa Howard (D-Glen Ellyn) would require young gun owners to apply for a FOID card again after their 21st birthday. She says this proposal would give law enforcement the chance to do another background check.
mymixfm.com
American voters deluged by ads in fight to control Congress, future elections
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) – Maria Jones used to enjoy watching television – until November’s midterm elections invaded her living room. For months, Jones has been bombarded with political ads, up to 25 a day, by her count. She lives in suburban Phoenix in Maricopa County, the most populated county in Arizona, where elections for state and national office are often won or lost. Arizona has competitive races for governor and the U.S. Senate this November that could not only determine control of Congress, but the future of American democracy.
Comments / 0