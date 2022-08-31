Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Accounting Firm Opens New Office in La PorteBuilding Indiana BusinessLa Porte, IN
Related
WANE-TV
Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
abc57.com
56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival underway in Plymouth
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - The Marshall County Blueberry Festival is now underway in Plymouth!. From parking to pets, find out what to expect at the festival this year.
abc57.com
Goshen High School Building Trades program to construct home in Clover Trails
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The Goshen School Building Trades Program has begun construction on a new home in Clover Trails. The class-led project will build a 1,400 square foot ranch-style home with a two-car garage and basement over the next year. Once completed, the home is expected to be valued at...
WANE-TV
Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNDU
Nothing tart about it: Blueberry Festival sweetens up Marshall County
PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is well underway. It’s happening at Centennial Park in Plymouth and goes all Labor Day weekend. It started as a small get-together highlighting the local blueberry farmers but has grown into a huge festival that draws in people from all over the state and even out of state to enjoy everyone’s favorite round berries.
abc57.com
South Bend Roller Derby to offer new skater clinic
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Roller Derby has announced a new clinic program to recruit interested skaters ages 18 and up. "Derby 101" kicks off an eight-week course for both skaters and non-skaters on September 24 at 2 p.m. The roller derby is looking for players, skating officials...
95.3 MNC
Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings
From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
abc57.com
City of South Bend announces trash schedule for holiday weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Trash and yard waste pickup services for the city of South Bend will be delayed by one day due to the Labor Day holiday week of September 5 through September 9. In observance of Labor Day, all city offices will be closed on Monday. The temporary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNDU
Nationally renowned pitmaster returns to Dowagiac, serves up BBQ to hometown
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Folks in Dowagiac lined up on Friday to get a taste of some hometown barbeque that’s made its way into the national spotlight!. Pitmaster and contestant in the Netflix series “American BBQ Showdown” James “Big J” Boatright returned to Dowagiac to share his ‘q’ with his hometown.
rv-pro.com
Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally
Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
WANE-TV
2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
WANE-TV
Bluegrass Festival returns to Kendallville
KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy dozens of bands at the Kendallville Tristate Bluegrass Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday and is featuring more than 30 hours of live music before it wraps up on Sunday. The concerts start at 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana closes due to unknown substance in water
GARY, Ind. - Lake Street Beach in Gary, Indiana is temporarily closed ahead of Labor Day weekend. Mayor Jerome Prince announced the closure is due to the presence of an unknown substance in the water. The beach will remain closed on a day-by-day basis as the city runs tests and...
CBS News
Trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in Hobart, Indiana
HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – A trooper was struck by an alleged impaired driver Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Police said around 3:40 a.m., the trooper performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of County Line Road. While seated in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated,...
WNDU
Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs this weekend!. The new, one-of-a-kind experience features an exhibit full of realistic life-size dinosaurs and an amusement area offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.
abc57.com
IUSB to host community Career and Internship Fair
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- IUSB will be hosting its fall Career and Internship Fair on September 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will take place inside the Student Activities Center. Attendees will be able to identify job, internship and career leads while meeting with potential employers. Admission...
abc57.com
Goshen College announces first recipients of Global Citizenship Award
GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced on Wednesday the three winners of the inaugural Global Citizenship Award. The award will be given out annually to three Goshen College students who exemplify and represent the college's five core values. Suzanna Yoder, a GC women's basketball player and social...
abc57.com
Car crashes into a home in La Porte
LA PORTE, Ind. -- A car crashed into a home on the corner of State Road Four and Boyd Boulevard on Thursday just before 11 p.m. Central Time, according to La Porte County Dispatch. There are currently no details on the condition of the driver or the individuals inside the...
abc57.com
One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
WNDU
Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
Comments / 0