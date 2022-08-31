ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plymouth, IN

WANE-TV

Johnny Appleseed Festival announces shift in layout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Johnny Appleseed Festival is around the corner, and this year’s layout will look a little different. Organizers announced Sunday morning on Facebook one of the “biggest changes ever at the festival.” Vendors and reenactors with Trappers N’ Traders will now be in a different area of the park.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Enjoy all things marshmallow at annual festival in Ligonier

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking to satisfy your sweet tooth on Labor Day weekend, a city in Noble County has the answer. The Ligonier Marshmallow Festival is back to celebrate a major product produced in the area: marshmallows. Through Monday, marshmallow lovers can enjoy bake-offs,...
LIGONIER, IN
WNDU

Nothing tart about it: Blueberry Festival sweetens up Marshall County

PLYMOUTH, Ind. (WNDU) - The 56th annual Marshall County Blueberry Festival is well underway. It’s happening at Centennial Park in Plymouth and goes all Labor Day weekend. It started as a small get-together highlighting the local blueberry farmers but has grown into a huge festival that draws in people from all over the state and even out of state to enjoy everyone’s favorite round berries.
PLYMOUTH, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Roller Derby to offer new skater clinic

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The South Bend Roller Derby has announced a new clinic program to recruit interested skaters ages 18 and up. "Derby 101" kicks off an eight-week course for both skaters and non-skaters on September 24 at 2 p.m. The roller derby is looking for players, skating officials...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Indiana in danger of losing historic buildings

From the Birdsell Mansion in South Bend to the Hulman Building in Evansville, Indiana is in danger of losing some historic buildings. But, if they are preserved and restored it can mean jobs and a better look for your town or city, says Indiana Landmarks. That organization has released its...
INDIANA STATE
rv-pro.com

Dometic Makes Splash at Forest River Owner’s Group Rally

Dometic participated in the annual Forest River Owner’s Group (FROG) International Rally held at the Elkhart (Indiana) County 4-H Fairgrounds Aug. 14-20. At the event, Dometic showcased the recently released Dometic GO collection, a series of camp and RV furniture, storage, and hydration products designed to promote and enhance mobile living. Dometic’s team of service technicians provided on-site repair services and technical assistance for attendees as well. In addition, the company hosted a fundraiser for the Special Olympics of Indiana – St. Joseph County, donating 100% of the funds raised to the organization to support athletes, purchase new equipment and promote sports participation.
ELKHART, IN
WANE-TV

2 trapped in semi rollover crash on highway in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Two people were trapped inside of a semitrailer that rolled off a highway exit ramp Sunday morning in Fort Wayne, according to a Facebook post from the Southwest Allen County Fire District. The fire district responded around 8:45 a.m. to reports of a semi...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Bluegrass Festival returns to Kendallville

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – You can enjoy dozens of bands at the Kendallville Tristate Bluegrass Festival. The festival kicked off Thursday and is featuring more than 30 hours of live music before it wraps up on Sunday. The concerts start at 1 p.m. Saturday and 4 p.m. Sunday at...
KENDALLVILLE, IN
CBS News

Trooper struck by alleged impaired driver in Hobart, Indiana

HOBART, Ind. (CBS) – A trooper was struck by an alleged impaired driver Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. Police said around 3:40 a.m., the trooper performed a traffic stop on Ridge Road west of County Line Road. While seated in his patrol vehicle with emergency lights activated,...
HOBART, IN
WNDU

Dinosaur Adventure takes you back in time at the Century Center

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Century Center in South Bend is being taken over by dinosaurs this weekend!. The new, one-of-a-kind experience features an exhibit full of realistic life-size dinosaurs and an amusement area offering junior Jurassic jeep rides, gemstone mining, dinosaur rides, fossil digging, and so much more.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

IUSB to host community Career and Internship Fair

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- IUSB will be hosting its fall Career and Internship Fair on September 27 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The fair will take place inside the Student Activities Center. Attendees will be able to identify job, internship and career leads while meeting with potential employers. Admission...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Goshen College announces first recipients of Global Citizenship Award

GOSHEN, Ind. -- Goshen College President Rebecca Stoltzfus announced on Wednesday the three winners of the inaugural Global Citizenship Award. The award will be given out annually to three Goshen College students who exemplify and represent the college's five core values. Suzanna Yoder, a GC women's basketball player and social...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Car crashes into a home in La Porte

LA PORTE, Ind. -- A car crashed into a home on the corner of State Road Four and Boyd Boulevard on Thursday just before 11 p.m. Central Time, according to La Porte County Dispatch. There are currently no details on the condition of the driver or the individuals inside the...
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

One woman hospitalized following Elkhart county crash

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. -- Deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 9:40 a.m. on Mishawaka Road, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. A 60-year-old Elkhart man was traveling westbound in a 2006 Toyota Prius while approaching the intersection of Mishawaka Road and Benham Avenue. The Prius was...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Progress continues on Mishawaka Inn redevelopment

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Progress is continuing on the Mishawaka Inn redevelopment project. Plans call for more than 100 new housing units to be built on riverfront property at a cost of up to $7.3 million dollars. Next week, city council members will be asked to provide property tax breaks...
MISHAWAKA, IN

