Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

Greensboro police investigating stabbing at Parkview apartments

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing on Monday night. Police are on scene at the Parkview apartments on Apache Street in east Greensboro. They say the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition. No suspect information is available at this time. This is a […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter

A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
HIGH POINT, NC

