Longtime Greensboro Grasshopper host 'Spaz' leaving team after 18 years
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dan Mackey has brought laughs and smiles to thousands of fans during his 18-year tenure as an on-field host for the Greensboro Grasshoppers. The nearly two-decade run ended Sunday night. Mackey, better known as "Spaz," hosted his final game at First National Bank Field. Mackey's alter-ego...
Back in Business! | Rody's Tavern opens under new ownership
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rody's Tavern in Greensboro is back in business and ready to serve the Triad!. The restaurant posted on Facebook that they are open under new ownership with limited hours from Wednesday to Sunday. Not to mention, the recipes are still the same and many of the...
wfmynews2.com
Businesses react to unexpected rush in customers on Labor Day
Two businesses in Greensboro saw more customers than expected. Due to staffing struggles, one wasn’t as well equipped to handle the rush.
Memorial honors High Point woman Heddie Dawkins after 1-week search ends in tragedy
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Flowers and a cross with the word “Love” mark the area where a search team found the body of Heddie Dawkins in High Point. Dawkins, an 81-year-old woman with severe dementia, disappeared in the early morning hours of Aug. 24 on the 2700 block of Blockhouse Court. On Aug. 30, […]
Seriously...? A Winston-Salem man gets collection notice after paying off a credit card and then canceling it
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Charles Hemrick needed a few new items around the house. He was in the market for a washer and dryer along with a new mattress. Hemrick opened up a new credit card with preferred financing. “My payments were like $150 a month,” Hemrick said. After...
North Carolina high school football game canceled early due to several fights
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to fights at a Dudley High School football game on Friday night. Dispatch officials tell FOX8 officers were called to the game around 9 p.m. The game was between Dudley High School and Hillside High School, which is located in Durham. There is no word on injuries or charges […]
Flyers for neo-Nazi group left in driveways of High Point neighborhood
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point Police have been taking calls for the last 24 hours about white supremacy messages left in bags on people’s driveways. A neo-Nazi group called the Aryan Freedom Network is believed to be behind the flyers. Their name is tied to the bags filled with rice and a card […]
Greensboro police investigating stabbing at Parkview apartments
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a stabbing on Monday night. Police are on scene at the Parkview apartments on Apache Street in east Greensboro. They say the stabbing happened around 8:30 p.m. There is no word yet on the victim’s condition. No suspect information is available at this time. This is a […]
Raleigh News & Observer
Former NC lawmaker indicted, accused of embezzling from homeless shelter
A federal indictment alleges that Derwin Montgomery, former Winston-Salem council member and state House representative, used his position as executive director of the Bethesda Center for the Homeless to take trips to Cancun, Mexico, stay at luxury hotels in Los Angeles and other larger cities and charge the nonprofit for services from his own media company.
North Carolina community prays for boy’s recovery following hit-and-run crash
“Tyler is a fine young man and he’s going to come back to us. God’s going to bring him home," the mother of one of Tyler's friends said at the vigil.
'She's not in pain:' Family holds vigil for Heddie Dawkins
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The family of Heddie Dawkins held a vigil Wednesday to honor her life a day after search teams found her body. People from High Point and beyond searched for a week after she walked away from her home in the middle of the night. High...
Have you seen this girl? Greensboro teen with cognitive disabilities missing since Wednesday
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are searching for a 17-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities who has been missing since Wednesday. Greensboro police said Miracle Graves was last seen at home with her mother on Beckford Drive. Officers said she is between 5' 3'' tall to 5' 4'' tall, weighing around...
Several people taken to hospital after crash on Trade Street in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Several people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Winston-Salem, according to Winston-Salem police. On Monday morning, Winston-Salem police and fire, as well as the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a crash in the area of Trade Street, near Northwest Boulevard. Forsyth County EMS said that multiple people […]
WXII 12
3 injured during bar shooting at West End Opera House in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are injured after a shooting at a bar in Winston-Salem. It happened early Saturday around 1:05 a.m. at West End Opera House on Reynolda Road, near West End and Northwest Boulevards. Police say when they arrived, they found two people suffering from multiple gunshot...
North Carolina utilities worker dies on way to service call
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A worker with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Utilities died Monday night after a crash on the way to a service call, according to a City of Winston-Salem news release. Russell L. Cutrell, 59, died after the sewer wash truck he was driving went off the road and turned over at about 11:30 p.m. […]
Parking no longer free in several downtown Winston-Salem lots
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Parking is no longer free in a lot of spots in Downtown Winston-Salem. It’s catching shoppers and people heading out for the night off guard and upsetting them. If you don’t pay, you’ll get a ticket. It’s a process that’s taking some getting used to after being able to get a […]
wfmynews2.com
Former Winston-Salem lawmaker accused of stealing money from homeless center
A federal grand jury charged Derwin Montgomery with wire fraud. He's accused of stealing money from a homeless center.
The HBCU Vibe on Full Display at 2022 Aggie-Eagle Classic
The famed Aggie-Eagle Class between North Carolina A&T Aggies and North Carolina Central Eagles had its 100th anniversary and recoined as the 2022 Duke's Mayo Classic.
Family reacts to discovery of missing High Point woman’s body
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The search didn’t end the way the family and friends of Heddie Dawkins had hoped it would. Family and community members spent a week searching for Heddie Dawkins, who went missing early morning Wednesday. “God is special sometimes,” said Cory Dawkins, Heddie’s grandson. “He has to take one of his […]
Bank robbed on East Bessemer Avenue in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man who robbed a bank in Greensboro Thursday morning, according to a press release. The Bank of America at 1616 East Bessemer was robbed around 10:30 a.m. by a man who said he had a weapon. The suspect took off with...
