14-year-old Seneca student identified after social media threats

KOAM Image

SENECA, Mo. – Seneca Police allege a 14-year-old was making threats toward the school and students through social media.

According to Police Chief James Altic, community members started calling the police department late Tuesday evening. They said a student was making threats toward Seneca schools and students.

After investigating several social media platforms, investigators found a 14-year-old juvenile male making threats through his social media.

Altic tells KOAM they “identified and referred” the suspect to the Newton County Juvenile Division. A hearing took place this morning.

Additional details have not been released. Altic says once it goes to Juvenile court, it’s no longer in the hands of the local police department.

Chief Altic says no students or staff at Seneca Schools were harmed. The 14-year-old suspect is a student of the school district.

Superintendent Dr. Brandon Eggleston tells KOAM the school district is investigating statements made. Eggleston says it was not directed at any one person, but the district takes every statement seriously and looks into it.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.