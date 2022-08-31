ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Denny Hamlin
Jeremy Clements
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation

The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing's Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others

The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
NASCAR at Darlington: How to watch the Southern 500, schedule, odds

The 2022 NASCAR playoffs are here, and they will begin with one of the sport's most prestigious races. Darlington Raceway, one of NASCAR's most historic venues, will host the playoff opener with the Southern 500, which has been run annually since 1950. Not only will 36 drivers be...
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf

Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones took the lead when Kyle Busch's engine blew up, then pulled away from Denny Hamlin after a final restart 20 laps from the end to win the opening NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night. Hamlin, seeded sixth in...
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day.

