Brad Keselowski Makes Comment About Kyle Busch’s Behavior That Catches Bobby Labonte By Surprise
Brad Keselowski made a remark about Kyle Busch's behavior during an appearance on NASCAR Race Hub this week that totally surprised Hall of Famer Bobby Labonte. The post Brad Keselowski Makes Comment About Kyle Busch’s Behavior That Catches Bobby Labonte By Surprise appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FOX Sports
Kyle Larson on Denny Hamlin's ownership role at 23XI
Kyle Larson, a good friend of Denny Hamlin, said (when asked about Hamlin) that he wasn’t sure how much time Hamlin would dedicate to his ownership role at 23XI Racing. He’s sure now.
Darlington Race Results: September 4, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
Tonight, the NASCAR Cup Series drivers are on the grid in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway is set to open the NASCAR Playoffs with the famed Southern 500. View Darlington race results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Darlington Menu. Xfinity: Prac/Qual | Race. Cup: Prac/Qual |...
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
Kyle Larson’s Wife Reveals Their Daughter’s Medical Condition to Educate the Public
Kyle Larson's wife, Katelyn, has gone public with their daughter's autoimmune disorder to raise awareness of Alopecia. The post Kyle Larson’s Wife Reveals Their Daughter’s Medical Condition to Educate the Public appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway
The NASCAR Cup Series opens its 10-race playoff on Sunday, Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway with the running of the Cook Out Southern 500. Sixteen (16) drivers are eligible to compete for the championship, a number that will be whittled down to four by Phoenix Raceway in early November. Here...
Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona
Kyle Busch told reporters this week that his public persona will have to be altered going forward to be more acceptable to his future sponsor. The post Humbled Kyle Busch Admits Free Agency Process Has Revealed He Needs to Change His Public Persona appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Mike Tyson Health Details Revealed: Sports World Reacts
Legendary boxer Mike Tyson was recently spotted in a wheelchair at the airport. Naturally, sports fans were pretty concerned about the longtime heavyweight champion. Tyson was spotted in a wheelchair at the Miami airport. Fans were concerned about Tyson's health. "Hopefully it's just a back or hip," one fan wrote.
NASCAR driver removed from playoffs due to violation
The victory earned by Jeremy Clements last Saturday at Daytona International Speedway will not count toward his NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff eligibility. Last Friday night (early Saturday morning), Jeremy Clements Racing’s Jeremy Clements earned his second career NASCAR Xfinity Series victory — exactly five years after earning his first.
NASCAR driver Joey Logano’s nickname for his wife Brittany caught on camera
Logano comments after the new USA reality show captures the nickname in shooting. This week, the USA Network debuted a brand new reality show. ‘Race for the Championship’ follows several NASCAR Cup Series drivers in their daily lives, away from the race track. Joey Logano is a veteran...
Where Would Kyle Busch Leaving Joe Gibbs Racing Rank Among the Biggest NASCAR Silly Season Moves?
Where would Kyle Busch leaving Joe Gibbs Racing rank among the most surprising NASCAR Silly Season moves? The post Where Would Kyle Busch Leaving Joe Gibbs Racing Rank Among the Biggest NASCAR Silly Season Moves? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR driver pukes; Wrecks under caution at Darlington (Video)
Watch the video of the chaos at Darlington Raceway. On Saturday, the NASCAR Xfinity Series unloaded in Darlington, South Carolina. The 1.366-mile of Darlington Raceway has spawned drama under caution in years past but this was a unique situation. Watch the video of the Anthony Alfredo crash at Darlington Raceway...
PGA Tour Makes Official Decision On Phil Mickelson, Others
The PGA Tour is reportedly extending its ban on LIV golfers, saying in a memo that those who chose to jump to the Saudi-backed league "cannot and will not be renewed." In the letter sent to Phil Mickelson and others, via golf writer Bob Harig:. The Tour cannot enter into...
This Street Racer Died on the Set of 'Street Outlaws: Fastest in America'
It’s a sad day for the cast of Street Outlaws as they recently lost one of their own. The hardcore street racing series first premiered nearly a decade ago. Since then, the franchise has accumulated a cult following. For 13 seasons, viewers have watched the stars on Street Outlaws...
Which 4 Drivers Won’t Survive the First Transfer in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs?
We're three races away from the first transfer, cutting the NASCAR playoff field from 16 to 12, and we've identified the four drivers least likely to advance. The post Which 4 Drivers Won’t Survive the First Transfer in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
NASCAR at Darlington: How to watch the Southern 500, schedule, odds
The 2022 NASCAR playoffs are here, and they will begin with one of the sport’s most prestigious races. Darlington Raceway, one of NASCAR’s most historic venues, will host the playoff opener with the Southern 500, which has been run annually since 1950. Not only will 36 drivers be...
Look: Paige Spiranac Likes 1 Aspect Of LIV Golf
Some aspects of LIV Golf aren't all that great. That being said, Paige Spiranac appears to be a fan of the league's new dress code. Prior to Saturday's round of golf in Boston, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that players can start wearing shorts for their events. "It's official....
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting
Dale Earnhardt is confident Kyle Busch will be racing for one of the newest NASCAR Cup Series teams in 2023. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Thinks Kyle Busch Is Going Trophy Hunting appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Phil Mickelson Has Honest Admission After Leaving PGA Tour For LIV Golf
Phil Mickelson rubbed a lot of people the wrong way by joining LIV Golf earlier this year. He opened about that decision during an exclusive interview with Sports Illustrated. Mickelson, who made his LIV Golf debut in June, was asked if there's any part of his situation that he wishes he handled differently.
FOX Sports
Jones holds off ex-JGR teammate Hamlin to win at Darlington
DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Erik Jones took the lead when Kyle Busch's engine blew up, then pulled away from Denny Hamlin after a final restart 20 laps from the end to win the opening NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Darlington Raceway on Sunday night. Hamlin, seeded sixth in...
