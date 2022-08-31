Read full article on original website
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NFL World Reacts To The Gisele Bundchen Departure News
All apparently is not well in the Tom Brady household. The legendary NFL quarterback is reportedly fighting with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, over the decision to continue to play football. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to un-retire about a month later. He then took a leave of...
Russell Wilson, Ciara's House Goes Viral: Fans React
Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Of course, after the trade, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, needed to find a new home. According to a report from the Denver Post, Wilson and Ciara bought a $25 million in Cherry Hills Village. The new home reportedly has 12 bathrooms, because of course it does.
College Football Coach Tried To Chase Down Officials After Game
After 11 years in hibernation the Backyard Brawl between West Virginia and Pittsburgh returned yesterday and promptly delivered a strong contender for game of the year. But one of the two head coaches had some issues with the officiating apparently. After shaking hands with Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi, West...
Former NFL Legend Not Happy With ESPN Today
ESPN made a brutal spelling mistake on a graphic during Saturday's game between NC State and East Carolina. The Worldwide Leader misspelled the name of NFL legend and former Wolfpack star Torry Holt — accidentally referring to him as "Terry Holt." The Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist took...
Tim Tebow Names SEC Quarterback With "Most Gifted Arm"
Tim Tebow believes Spencer Rattler is in for a much-improved season with the South Carolina Gamecocks in 2022. In fact, the former Florida Gators star gave Rattler a flattering superlative ahead of the Gamecocks season opener on Saturday. Tebow said the first-year South Carolina QB "might have the most gifted...
Football World Reacts To Jess Sims' College GameDay Debut
A new season of ESPN's "College GameDay" meant a couple of debuts on Saturday. Both Jess Sims and Pete Thamel made their first regular appearances in Columbus, Ohio. And fans really seemed to like what they got from the famed Peloton instructor/sports journalist (including here very meme-able outfit). "And with...
Photos: Meet The Known Ex-Girlfriend Of Tom Brady
Tom Brady is reportedly dealing with some marital issues this month. According to a report from Page Six, the legendary NFL quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, are fighting over his decision to continue to play football at the age of 45. Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, retired...
College Football World Reacts To Shedeur Sanders' Performance Sunday
Before Jackson State began the 2022 season, Deion Sanders said he wants his team to be "dominant." Shedeur Sanders received the memo. The Tigers quarterback and son of the Hall of Fame cornerback turned head coach is shredding Florida A&M in Sunday's season opener. Sanders went 29-of-33 for 323 yards...
Photos: Meet The Longtime Wife Of Legendary QB Michael Vick
Michael Vick has long been retired from football, but the legendary quarterback is still staying close to the game. The former Virginia Tech and NFL star is staying active in both the collegiate and professional levels, especially now that Name, Image and Likeness is taking over the sport. Vick has...
Look: NFL Head Coach's Rumored Girlfriend Is Going Viral
The 2022 NFL season is upon us. Kliff Kingsbury and the Arizona Cardinals had a disappointing finish to the 2021 season, flaming out following a hot start to the year. Perhaps they'll bounce back in 2022. Kingsbury has certainly bounced back off the field, according to reports, anyway. The Cardinals...
Report: What Gisele Has Threatened In Fights With Tom Brady
All marriages have fights. Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are no different. Unfortunately for them, though, they're two of the most famous people in the world. So, when they fight, a lot of people are going to hear about it. According to a report from Page Six, Brady and Gisele...
Raiders Release Veteran Tight End With Injury Settlement
The Las Vegas Raiders cut two players off the IR with injury settlements on Friday, including veteran tight end Jacob Hollister. Hollister spent the 2021 season with the Jacksonville Jaguars and signed with the Raiders earlier this offseason. He landed on the injured reserve with an undisclosed issue sometime during...
Ohio State Makes Official Decision On Jaxon Smith-Njigba For Rest Of Notre Dame Game
Ohio State is in some trouble at its own home right now. The enemy? Notre Dame. The score? 10-7 late in the third quarter. To make matters worse for the Buckeyes, they'll be without one of their top offensive weapons for the remainder of the game. Ohio State has ruled...
NFL Analyst Floats Bold Running Back Trade For Browns
Part of what makes the Browns so effective on offense is their two-headed backfield of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. However, one NFL analyst believes Cleveland needs to move off one of its top rushers. With the start of the season just around the corner, Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski boldy...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning Matthew Stafford Injury News
Matthew Stafford might be a bit banged up throughout the entire 2022 season. According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Stafford's been dealing with an elbow injury and it could affect him throughout the year. Stafford didn't take a single snap during the preseason due to the injury and it's made some...
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
Marcus Freeman Makes His Opinion On C.J. Stroud Very Clear
C.J. Stroud had a big second half performance for the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday night. The second-year quarterback was able to lead the Buckeyes to a comeback win against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish as they scored one touchdown in each quarter. Stroud finished the contest with 223 yards...
Jaguars Are Reportedly Signing Former 2nd Round Pick
The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly adding some help to their defensive line. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the team is set to sign former Las Vegas Raiders second-rounder Mario Edwards. Edwards played with the Raiders from 2015-17 before playing one season with the New York Giants and the New Orleans...
Browns Reportedly Signing Veteran Free Agent On Sunday
The Cleveland Browns poached a former Pittsburgh Steeler on Sunday afternoon. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that former Steelers offensive lineman Joe Haeg is signing with the Browns. This comes just a few days after he was released by the Pittsburgh Steelers after he didn't make their 53-man...
