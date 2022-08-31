ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both taken to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. While an investigation was underway, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. All victims are in stable condition.

