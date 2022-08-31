ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Jesse Harris
5d ago

this is the result of young stupid immature parents who are nothing but kids themselves who don't even have enough sense to put a weapon where the kid cannot get it this doesn't make sense but this is what's happens when immaturity is involved and these are the type of individuals who had 18 can purchase a weapon now do you see why we having so much killing with the youth immaturity

KMOV

Police investigate quadruple shooting in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both taken to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. While an investigation was underway, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. All victims are in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in downtown St. Louis late Monday night. Police said the shooting happened on Leonor K. Sullivan and Chouteau along the Riverfront at around 11:59 p.m. A man was found not breathing and unconscious after being shot. A woman later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police arrested a man they say killed his wife in Hazelwood early Sunday morning. The victim's family on Monday said her name was Cristina Smith. She was 37 years old. In a press release Sunday afternoon, the Hazelwood Police Department said officers were looking for Gregory...
HAZELWOOD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Festus man arrested for allegedly trying to stab three family members

A 33-year-old Festus man was arrested for allegedly trying to stab three members of his family during a domestic dispute at a home in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 3...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest has been made for a man accused of beating, stomping, and stabbing his wife to death at a home in Hazelwood. The search for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III has ended after he was taken into custody, police announced overnight Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.
HAZELWOOD, MO
KMOV

3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight

MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
MASCOUTAH, IL
5 On Your Side

19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon

ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot

ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
VILLA RIDGE, MO
FOX 2

Suspect accused of stabbing three people outside a Mascoutah bar

MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A suspect is in custody for stabbing three people outside a bar. Police were called to Skootr’s on West Main Street around 12:30 am Sunday for reports of a fight. Investigators say one man and two women all in their 40s had wounds from an apparent knife attack. A 37-year-old suspect was […]
MASCOUTAH, IL
spotonillinois.com

Pontoon Beach man charged with attempted murder

EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man was charged with attempted murder after shooting another man on Aug. 21. Lucius K. Jones, 22, of Pontoon Beach, was charged Sept. 2 with attempted first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; attempted... ★ FURTHER...
PONTOON BEACH, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
ARNOLD, MO

