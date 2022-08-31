Read full article on original website
Jesse Harris
5d ago
this is the result of young stupid immature parents who are nothing but kids themselves who don't even have enough sense to put a weapon where the kid cannot get it this doesn't make sense but this is what's happens when immaturity is involved and these are the type of individuals who had 18 can purchase a weapon now do you see why we having so much killing with the youth immaturity
KMOV
Police investigate quadruple shooting in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in north St. Louis City Monday evening. The shooting happened in the 4400 block of Red Bud Avenue at around 6:01 p.m. Police said a 50-year-old man and a 40-year-old man were both taken to the hospital after suffering from gunshot wounds. While an investigation was underway, a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old man, arrived at the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. All victims are in stable condition.
KMOV
1 dead, 1 injured in shooting near Downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting in downtown St. Louis late Monday night. Police said the shooting happened on Leonor K. Sullivan and Chouteau along the Riverfront at around 11:59 p.m. A man was found not breathing and unconscious after being shot. A woman later arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Franklin County man dead after suffering gunshot wound, investigation underway
ST CLAIR, Mo. — An investigation is underway after Franklin County Deputies found a man dead in St. Clair, Missouri. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office posted a press release on its Facebook page about the incident. Franklin County Deputies responded at 1:20 p.m. on Sept. 2 to the 5800...
Mother killed by husband in Hazelwood, police say
HAZELWOOD, Mo. — Police arrested a man they say killed his wife in Hazelwood early Sunday morning. The victim's family on Monday said her name was Cristina Smith. She was 37 years old. In a press release Sunday afternoon, the Hazelwood Police Department said officers were looking for Gregory...
myleaderpaper.com
Festus man arrested for allegedly trying to stab three family members
A 33-year-old Festus man was arrested for allegedly trying to stab three members of his family during a domestic dispute at a home in the 800 block of Jefferson Avenue. No one was injured during the incident, Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis said. He said the incident occurred about 3...
Missouri school bus driver killed in crash south of St. Louis
A school bus driver was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Perryville, Missouri.
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
KMOV
Man accused of beating, stomping and stabbing his wife to death in Hazelwood arrested
HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - An arrest has been made for a man accused of beating, stomping, and stabbing his wife to death at a home in Hazelwood. The search for 40-year-old Gregory Smith III has ended after he was taken into custody, police announced overnight Monday. He is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, and endangering the welfare of a child.
KSDK
Suspect arrested in homicide of mother in Hazelwood
A man was taken into custody after being accused of killing his wife Sunday morning. He was taken into custody without incident.
Three people, including a teen, shot in Downtown St. Louis
A 17-year-old boy, a 34-year-old man, and a 42-year-old man were all hit by gunfire.
KMOV
3 stabbed outside Metro East bar overnight
MASCOUTAH, Ill. (KMOV) - A suspect is in custody after three people were stabbed outside a bar in Mascoutah overnight. The stabbing happened outside Skootr’s Restaurant and Bar on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Sunday. The bar says someone on a bike, who was not a customer, came by the bar and stabbed three people outside.
19-year-old shot and killed in St. Louis Friday afternoon
ST. LOUIS — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon south of downtown St. Louis. The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. on the 1400 block of Park Avenue in the city's Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Officers responded and found the man lying on his back on the sidewalk. He was not conscious or breathing.
KMOV
WATCH: Stolen car used in smash-and-grab theft at gun store in Wright City
WRIGHT CITY, Mo. (KMOV) - Bold and brazen thieves were caught smashing a car into an area gun store. Their tactics gave them time, space, and opportunity to swipe weapons from the Osage County Gun Store in Wright City. The crime happened in the middle of the night Saturday, something...
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
Suspect accused of stabbing three people outside a Mascoutah bar
MASCOUTAH, Ill. – A suspect is in custody for stabbing three people outside a bar. Police were called to Skootr’s on West Main Street around 12:30 am Sunday for reports of a fight. Investigators say one man and two women all in their 40s had wounds from an apparent knife attack. A 37-year-old suspect was […]
Deadly domestic dispute in Hazelwood renews calls to fight domestic violence
A suspect wanted for the murder of his wife was in police custody Monday, according to the Hazelwood Police Department.
KMOV
Memorial road sign honoring fallen St. Louis City officer to be displayed at I-44 and Hampton Avenue
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Drivers along Interstate 44 and Hampton Avenue will soon see a daily reminder of sacrifice and appreciation, as a memorial sign honoring fallen St. Louis City Police Officer Tamarris Bohannon is installed. On Sunday, the Bohannon family hosted a memorial dedication and unveiling of the...
spotonillinois.com
Pontoon Beach man charged with attempted murder
EDWARDSVILLE - A Pontoon Beach man was charged with attempted murder after shooting another man on Aug. 21. Lucius K. Jones, 22, of Pontoon Beach, was charged Sept. 2 with attempted first degree murder, a Class M felony; aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; attempted... ★ FURTHER...
myleaderpaper.com
Three arrested following report of burglary in progress at Arnold business
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 54-year-old St. Louis man in connection with attempted burglary at Preferred Waste Concepts, 18 Tenbrook Industrial Park. Before that suspect was stopped and arrested, Arnold Police pulled over another pickup and ended up arresting a 39-year-old Arnold man and a 40-year-old Bismarck woman who weren’t connected to the burglary but allegedly were found with drugs, authorities reported.
Man charged after cigarettes, beer stolen in series of St. Louis break-ins
A man faces criminal charges after investigators say he stole large amounts of cigarettes and beer in a series of St. Louis break-ins this year.
