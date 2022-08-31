Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Man stabbed to death in Baldwin Park
BALDWIN PARK, Calif. – A man died in a hospital from stab wounds suffered in Baldwin Park, authorities said Sunday. Baldwin Park police officers discovered the victim at about 4:10 p.m. Saturday when they responded to a call of a man down in the14000 block of Ramona Boulevard, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was aiding in the investigation.
Woman found dead inside Riverside home
Riverside Police are investigating the death of a woman found unresponsive inside her home Saturday. Firefighters were called to the home in the 3300 block of Fourth Street around 3:30 p.m after a family member found the woman injured and unconscious, police said. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced her dead. Police blocked off the area […]
2urbangirls.com
Teen runs away from home after family argument
LANCASTER, Calif. – Authorities circulated a photo Saturday of a 14-year- old girl who ran away from home after an argument with her family in Lancaster. Ashley Nayeli Garcia Gudiel, who also is known as Ashley Nayeli Betzaida, was last seen at about 8:45 p.m. Friday in the 44000 block of Division Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting
One person is dead and another injured after an overnight shooting Saturday in Coachella. Riverside County Sheriff Deputies responded at 12:10 a.m. to the 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella near Avenue 54. 53900 block of Calle Sanborn in Coachella Deputies reported hearing several gunshots from inside the location while on scene. Deputies searched The post One dead and another injured in Coachella shooting appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Detectives searching for newborn child who was allegedly abducted by parent in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. - Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Lancaster station are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing newborn child. Officials say Jack Evans, who is only 3-days-old, was last seen on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 1:20 a.m. on the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster.
Witness: Alleged theater shooter was 'staring like he wanted to punch us'
A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a couple on a date at a Corona movie theater was behaving strangely on the night of the attack, a witness testified.
No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident
No one was injured after a barricaded suspect incident Saturday in Coachella, according to Riverside County Sheriff's deputies. Investigators said the incident began after 7:00 p.m. following a non-injury hit-and-run crash in the area of Orchard and 4th Streets. One of the parties involved reportedly fled the scene after refusing to give their information. Deputies The post No injuries after Coachella barricaded suspect incident appeared first on KESQ.
KTLA.com
Yucaipa father/daughter duo makes UPS history
A father/daughter duo from Yucaipa has made UPS history as the first team of its kind on the west coast. Jim and Raquel Sanchez are the company’s first father/daughter sleeper team drivers in the region, tag-teaming driving duties without having to pull over. They linked up with Lynette Romero to discuss Jim’s nearly 40 years as an Elite Circle big rig driver, why Raquel is excited to follow in her father’s footsteps and who’s in charge of the radio.
spectrumnews1.com
Man to stand trial for allegedly perpetrating double murder in Corona theater
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (CNS) — A 21-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a couple on a date at a Corona movie theater must stand trial on two counts of first-degree murder and other offenses, a judge ruled Friday. What You Need To Know. Joseph Jimenez allegedly gunned down Anthony Barajas,...
Police arrest suspect in connection with Hemet homicide investigation
The Hemet Police Department has taken a juvenile suspect into custody for their possible connection to a homicide case that occurred on Sept.1, the department announced in a press release. They were arrested during a traffic stop on Sunday. The identity of the suspect won’t be released since they are a minor. The Hemet Public […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Charged With Murder For Alleged Connection to Fentanyl Poisoning Death
(CNS) – A Cathedral City man was charged with murder Friday for an alleged connection to the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old man in January. Riley Jacob Hagar, 25, arrested on Wednesday by the Riverside County Fire Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit on suspicion of murder, according to Sgt. Ryan Marcuse with the sheriff’s department.
Man arrested in San Bernardino after resident's Ring camera caught him breaking into neighbor's home
A man who was caught on home surveillance video breaking into a resident's home in San Bernardino was arrested thanks to a neighbor's alert.
Helicopter crashes on Mt. Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A helicopter pilot was injured Sunday morning when his aircraft crashed on Mt. Baldy in San Bernardino County, authorities said. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. in the area of Mount Baldy Road and Glendora Ridge Road. The pilot was the only person on the helicopter. Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded […]
Mobile home abandoned in the middle of the street in Hemet
A mobile home suddenly stopped moving in the middle of a Hemet street Wednesday morning, impacting traffic and forcing police to look for the drivers who abandoned the damaged structure in the middle of the road. At about 8:40 a.m., members of the public began reporting a traffic hazard in the westbound lanes of Stetson […]
1 dead, others injured after fiery crash in the City of Industry
One person died and four others were transported to a hospital after a two-vehicle traffic collision resulted in a fire in the City of Industry Sunday evening, the L.A. County Fire Department said. Flames completely engulfed both of the vehicles. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the fatality before midnight on Sunday. The collision happened on […]
Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death
An arrest has been made in the fentanyl poisoning death of a 22-year-old Coachella Valley resident earlier this year. On January 1, 2022, Travis O'Brien, 22, was found dead in the 69000 block of Highway 111 in Rancho Mirage. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit (ODIN) determined that O’Brien was The post Cathedral City man arrested in connection with 22-year-old’s fentanyl poisoning death appeared first on KESQ.
Three charged with murder, arson
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people appeared in court Wednesday to face charges of murder and arson. Sheriff’s officials had refused to release details but several people who attended the suspects’ arraignment wore T-shirts with the image of a missing Lancaster woman printed on them. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office said the two people in […]
Fontana Herald News
Road rage incident leads to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1
A road rage incident led to a person being shot in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 10 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to the area of Foothill Boulevard and Haven Avenue for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived at the scene, there were no victims or suspects.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in Pedestrian Accident on 10 Freeway [Fontana, CA]
The fatal incident happened around 5:01 p.m. at Sierra Avenue and Interstate 10 Freeway. According to the California Highway Patrol, a black Mercedes-Benz sedan hit a female pedestrian walking who was walking on the highway. Emergency crews were called to the area shortly after and transported the injured woman to...
