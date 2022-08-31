ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?

Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
98.1 The Hawk

Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record

If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
Damp end to Labor Day Weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) So far this Labor Day Weekend Syracuse has dodged the wet weather. We won’t be as lucky on Monday, though. A cold front moved through Central New York on Sunday with little fanfare. There were a few showers and storms to the south of Syracuse in the afternoon but we expect showers to turn into a steady rain overnight.
Where to Watch: SU vs. Louisville

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team begins their season Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. Here are ways to watch:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022

Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
How to watch Syracuse football season opener vs. Louisville: Time, TV channel, live stream

Syracuse University football begins its 2022 season against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, September 3 (9/3/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Louisville will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
