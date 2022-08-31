Read full article on original website
newyorkupstate.com
NY State Fair Fare: 8 things you should try before the gates close for 2022
Geddes, N.Y. — It’s already shaping up to be a busy final weekend of the New York State Fair, with attendance climbing each day. Some of you haven’t been here since 2019, and others have made multiple visits. A lot has changed in the food scene since...
Daily Orange
Rise N Shine owner plans new Italian restaurant, talks expanding current businesses
When she was just 14 years old, Danielle Mercuri began working in the restaurant industry. And after working a desk job for a few years, she realized she was not made to sit at a desk. When she found herself unemployed with three children to raise, Mercuri decided to waitress at Rise N Shine.
Alec Baldwin seen visiting late mother’s charity booth at the New York State Fair
Alec Baldwin was spotted Sunday at the New York State Fair. Baldwin was in the Center of Progress building by a booth for The Baldwin Fund — his late mother’s charity that supports breast cancer research. Jeff Forsyth, who took photos of his mom meeting the actor, said...
Utica’s Matt/Saranac brewery unveils new outdoor Biergarten
Utica, N.Y. — A brewery founded by a German immigrant more than 130 years ago now has an outdoor Biergarten. The F.X. Matt (Saranac) Brewing Co. this week opened the 18,000-square-foot outdoor space that will serve beer and food through late fall. The Biergarten seats up to 1,300 people.
Doug Fisher: Friend to farmers, firefighter for 50 years, a man who made people laugh
Doug Fisher, 1954-2022: ‘He just wanted to make the world better’ Editor’s note: This is a new, weekly feature onsyracuse.com to celebrate and examine interesting lives lived in Central New York. In hindsight, Doug Fisher’s family and friends probably should have seen it coming. Note to...
Who Has The Best Beer Pouring Skills In Upstate New York?
Do you consider yourself a champion when it comes to beer pouring? Put that to the test at the inaugural "Best Guinness Pour in Central New York" Contest. Let's be honest for a moment. For those who pour pints, being able to pour a perfect pint of Guinness is a point of pride. You can't earn such an amazing title without all of the skill in the world.
Bad hire puts Vera House on the defensive; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Sept. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 82; Low: 68. Sunny, pleasant and warm. See the 5-day forecast. SPECIAL TIME: 38 Special’s Jerry Riggs gets lost in the music early during Thursday’s performance at the New York State Fair. The southern rock band, formed in 1974, gave the crowd 90 minutes of classic hits, including “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up In You,” “Rockin’ Into the Night” and many more. More photos from the show. (Charlie Miller photo)
localsyr.com
The biggest SU tailgate in town gets a new name thanks to NIL rules
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season means tailgate season and for over a decade Mark Cupelo and his friends have organized the biggest tailgate in town. Cupelo said it began on a website called Syracusefan.com, where ‘Cuse fans can chat about sports and organize tailgates, and from there the “Fine Mess” tailgate was born.
ROAD TRIP: Casting A Spotlight on Ithaca and Tompkins County, New York
We continue our look at county spotlights with our fifth featured county, Tompkins County. This county has a population of 105,000 and was founded in 1817 by Daniel Tompkins, a former New York State governor and Vice-President of the United States. The county covers almost 500 square miles between Central...
Great New York State Fair Sets August Heat Record
If you walked outside on Monday and immediately started to sweat, you're not alone! The humidity was so thick that it was hard to breathe and the was sun beating down so hot that even the best air conditioners were struggling to keep things cool. The brutal heat on Monday,...
2 Central NY communities remember 2 teens killed in freak accident, rally to help families, friends
Oswego County, N.Y. — The deaths of two teens in a freak accident has hit two small Oswego County communities hard, with friends, family and strangers gathering for a vigil, raising money for funerals and taking time to remember the two who died. Matthew Bice, 17, of Albion, was...
localsyr.com
Damp end to Labor Day Weekend
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) So far this Labor Day Weekend Syracuse has dodged the wet weather. We won’t be as lucky on Monday, though. A cold front moved through Central New York on Sunday with little fanfare. There were a few showers and storms to the south of Syracuse in the afternoon but we expect showers to turn into a steady rain overnight.
Reddit Users Suggest ‘Don’t Move To Rome New York’- But Why?
Even though the "Copper City" has played a pretty big role in United States history, those on Reddit are suggesting to not move to Rome. But, why?. On a post in the Reddit board for Upstate New York titled "Why not Rome?", one poster asked why people are hating on the Rome region:
localsyr.com
Where to Watch: SU vs. Louisville
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University football team begins their season Saturday night inside the JMA Wireless Dome. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. Here are ways to watch:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
Southern Tier Police Help Booming Childhood Lemonade Stand Industry
So much is asked from our men and women in blue and too many people don't understand everything that they have to do. They do so much behind the scenes without any acknowledgement. So what's the latest thing that they've been involved in for the last week? ILLEGAL Lemon stands....
spectrumlocalnews.com
CBA shows its dominance, Averill Park wins a thriller, Shaker and Colonie fall in opener
TROY, N.Y. — CBA is off to a strong start defending its Section 2 Class AA title after decisive 55-0 win over La Salle. The second half turned into a battle of attrition for Averill Park but the Warriors hold on to a 26-21 win. Early season test of...
iheartoswego.com
Donald “Don” Delaney – August 28, 2022
Donald “Don” Delaney, 44; formerly of Fulton, NY passed unexpectedly in Ocala, FL. Don was born in Syracuse, NY to the late Charles and Rose (Wright) Delaney. He was originally from Baldwinsville, NY until recently moving to Ocala, FL. Don enjoyed having an occasional cold one while he...
Air 1 helicopter spots flames shooting through roof of house on Syracuse’s Near Westside
Update 11:40 a.m.: Firefighters arrived at the building two minutes after the sheriff’s office helicopter confirmed the vacant building was on fire, according to a news release from the Syracuse Fire Department. They were met by heavy smoke and flames coming from the attic of the building, which was...
newyorkupstate.com
How to watch Syracuse football season opener vs. Louisville: Time, TV channel, live stream
Syracuse University football begins its 2022 season against the Louisville Cardinals at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse on Saturday, September 3 (9/3/2022) at 8 p.m. ET. Syracuse vs. Louisville will air on ACC Network, which can be streamed live on DirecTV Stream, fuboTV and other live TV streaming services. Every game this season can be streamed live, but check out our full guide to find out where to tune in.
Man who killed brother, then himself in Oswego County posted haunting message online
Hastings, N.Y. — An Oswego County man who fatally shot his brother before killing himself this weekend posted a message on Facebook minutes before the shootings were reported to police. Colin Teeter on Saturday afternoon posted on his Facebook page: “I’m (sic) been tortured too long.”. Four...
