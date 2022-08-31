Inside Look At Ohio State: Defensive Standouts

A look at the Ohio State defense in advance of its matchup against Notre Dame

The defense for Ohio State experienced a makeover this off-season, welcoming Jim Knowles as their defensive coordinator after previously serving in the same role for Oklahoma State. There are talented fixtures on all levels for the Buckeyes but are much more upside than proven production right now. Knowles needs to work some magic to improve from a 2021 unit that left a lot to be desired.

DE ZACH HARRISON

2021 Stats: 25 tackles, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 3 pass breakups, 1 forced fumbles

We have all been waiting years for Harrison to make his impact on the Ohio State program. His athletic background and talent have become that of mythical proportions. Harrison could stake claim as the biggest enigma on the Buckeye defense entering the 2022 season.

Length is the first thing that pops off the film for Harrison. He looks like he was made in a lab, boasting an absurd combination of size and explosiveness. He can be an especially difficult player to move at the point of attack with his explosiveness, setting a firm edge in the run game consistently.

Could this finally be the game that Harrison breaks out? If he does, his length and all around profile is a difficult task to counteract.

DE JACK SAWYER

2021 Stats: 11 tackles, 3 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Heading into the opening game with a lot of hype, Sawyer has been dubbed a breakout star in 2022 from this past spring and fall camp. The talented sophomore had some tremendous flashes in his Initial season, boasting a big frame and superb athleticism for the position.

From a physical perspective, Sawyer looks the part of the next great defensive end to come out of Notre Dame. He is long and twitchy, presenting a ton of challenges on the edge for opposing offensive tackles. Sawyer is also surprisingly fluid working into coverage, offering the versatility to work in space at times.

Sophomore offensive tackles Blake Fisher and Joe Alt will have their hands full with Sawyer, who could be the rising star of the Buckeye defense. He will be out on an island at times and they need to do their best to limit the impact.

DT TYLEIK WILLIAMS

2021 Stats: 16 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

Williams is coming off of an impressive freshman campaign with flashes of absolute dominance. He heads into his sophomore year as a breakout candidate with as much upside as any defensive lineman on the roster.

For a big man, Williams is a very twitchy interior rusher who is able to quickly work through gaps and create havoc in the backfield. He can be overwhelming at times at the point of attack, presenting massive challenges for opposing interior offensive lineman.

With a brand new interior group slated to start for Notre Dame in all different spots, Williams has the potential to create an impact and some growing pains early on. His ability as a penetrator can go a long way to shuffling the Irish run and pass game.

DT JARRON CAGE

2021 Stats: 12 tackles, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 2 fumble recoveries

Cage is yet another of the once highly recruited defensive linemen who have not quite lived up to their ranking out of high school. He has been a rotation piece for several years and is entering his sixth and final season with the Buckeyes.

The team will depend on Cage as a run stopper, bringing a nice combination of size and raw power to the fold. He is at his best working at the point of attack, keeping second level defenders free to make plays.

While Cage won’t be a playmaker for the unit, his ability to occupy blocks can go a long way to helping a linebacker unit that still has a lot of question marks. If Chambers and Eichenberg are making a ton of plays, it’s most likely because Cage is doing an admirable job.

LB STEELE CHAMBERS

2021 Stats: 47 tackles, 5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

After beginning his college career as a running back, Chambers ended the 2021 season as the team’s top linebacker. That is a compliment to his hard work and physical skill set.

That running back background shows clearly in Chambers’ work on the second level. He is smooth and explosive, possessing a ton of range as a WILL linebacker. For a first year player, his eye discipline was pretty solid for the most part. When he’s locked in and processing fast, Chambers has sideline to sideline ability.

Chambers is still relatively new to the position. Common learning curves, including misdirection and attention to detail, are things that could make things a gamble at times for Chambers. When it’s all clicking, he is a headache for opposing offensive coordinators to deal with.

LB TOMMY EICHENBERG

2021 Stats: 64 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 1 interception, 2 pass breakups, 1 forced fumble

The younger brother of former Notre Dame standout offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg , the junior is fresh off a 2021 campaign where he paced all Ohio State linebackers in tackles. He heads into the 2022 season as the incumbent at MIKE backer for the team.

Eichenberg makes his living off of his toughness and propensity to consistently be around the football. He comes to balance well as a tackler and tends to deliver solid shots to ball carriers. The mental side of the game is where Eichenberg sets himself a part.

There are some limitations athletically for Eichenberg. Notre Dame will do its best to isolate him a ton in space and take advantage of their speed. He wants to make his living tackle to tackle and if that’s where he makes a high volume of his plays, that means the Irish offense wasn’t able to capitalize on any of his shortcomings.

CB CAM BROWN

2021 Stats: 25 tackles, 1 interception, 7 pass breakups

Cam Brown was quietly the Buckeyes top cornerback in 2021, showcasing a nice level of consistency at the position that was lacking. The issue, he has dealt with nagging injuries constantly over the course of his career.

Physicality is the name of the game for Brown. When he is on and healthy, he is the ideal press man cornerback who excels getting hands on early in reps. Brown had several big moments in 2021 bullying opposing wide receivers. When he’s best early, Brown also has enough recovery speed to make up for any mistakes.

If he’s able to stay on the field, Brown could present challenges to a Notre Dame wide receiver unit that doesn’t boast a ton of size. They will need to match physicality to win the majority of reps.

CB DENZEL BURKE

2021 Stats : 35 tackles, 1 interception, 12 pass breakups,

The cornerback position was a mixed bag during the 2021 season. Burke did offer some upside, albeit mostly out of necessity. Still, he showed a lot of positive flashes despite being just a true freshman.

Burke is an outstanding combination of length and athleticism, possessing the upside to flourish either to the field or in the boundary. He has some high level flashes working in press, showcasing that length at a high level to be extremely disruptive.

There were some growing pains last season that Burke will hope to avoid. If he takes a step forward, he has the overall game to match up nicely against a variety of size profiles and styles on the perimeter.

S RONNIE HICKMAN

2021 Stats: 99 tackles, 1TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions, 1 forced fumble

Hickman came into the 2021 season as a talented but unproven defensive back. Just a year later, he is now arguably the best defensive player for the Buckeyes.

Quick twitch and aggressive, Hickman has a knack for always being around the football. He plays with a physical demeanor to meet running backs in the hole and double as an enforcer over the middle of the field. Whenever a player was made in 2021, it always seemed to have Hickman right in the middle of the action.

When he’s playing controlled and aggressive, he’s a hard player to deal with his combination of physicality and explosiveness. The latter can also be his biggest weakness at times, sometimes sacrificing big plays for sound technique. Knowles appears ready to implement his skill set all over the field.

S JOSH PROCTOR

2021 Stats: 10 tackles (2 games played - injury)

After an injury cost Proctor the majority of the 2021 season, the Senior is back to lead a talented but underachieving secondary this season. He stakes claim as arguably the best leader on the defensive side of the football, having been a battle tested cog in the Buckeyes defensive group.

Proctor plays with a reckless abandon that is close to every defensive coach's heart. He makes a variety of plays off of sheer effort, always seeming to run at 100 miles per hour. Functionally, he is a solid all around athlete who can make plays near the line of scrimmage and from depth.

While his play style is a ton of fun, Proctor can come in hot and out of control at times. This puts him out of position too often. If he starts to get into a rhythm, he’s the type of player who can stack good plays constantly throughout a football game. It’s all about confidence with him, especially coming back from injury.

DB TANNER MCCALLISTER

2021 Stats: 42 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 6 pass breakups (at Oklahoma State)

The diminutive nickel back was a welcome addition to the Buckeyes defense when his former defensive coordinator left Oklahoma State for a similar position. He brings a high level of leadership qualities, and extensive familiarity with the system.

McCallister excels in short areas, showing a nice ability to close quickly on underneath routes. He is a tough football player who has the talent to both disrupt the catch point and compete in the run game. While he may not be the most athletic player on the field, he makes up for it with his football intelligence.

Notre Dame won’t catch the Oklahoma State transfer out of position often, but when they do, they’ll need to capitalize. His overall speed can bring some opportunities for big plays. If they don’t make him uncomfortable, he can make a variety of plays in the run and pass game.

