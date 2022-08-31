ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cole Swindell Posts Photos, Emotional Message to Girlfriend for Her Birthday

By Shelby Scott
 4 days ago
Country music star Cole Swindell is currently dominating radio airwaves with his latest single “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” and achieving some longtime ’90s dreams by partnering up with the song’s inspiration Jo Dee Messina for its music video. However, amid all the fun and fame, the 39-year-old singer took a moment instead to spotlight his girlfriend, Courtney Little, in a sweet new Instagram post in honor of her birthday. Check it out.

Kicking off the post with excited birthday wishes, Cole Swindell sweetly wrote, “This is gonna be your best year yet.” Even more heartfelt, he added, “it’s already been MY best one just having you in it. So thankful for you, your love for Jesus, & coffee! Celebration starts now.”

The photos included in Cole Swindell’s post are intended to show the sweeter side of the country couple’s relationship, though the first in the post is a stunning black and white picture of Little as she turns her head and her hair cascades around her shoulders.

In the comments section, Cole Swindell’s fans shared happy birthday wishes of their own.

“Love seeing you so happy Cole!!” one fan wrote. “[H]appy birthday Courtney!”

Another said, “She’s the best! HBD QUEEN.”

Numerous other fans shared simple tributes of their own.

How Did Cole Swindell and Courtney Little Meet?

Since making his debut on country radio with “Chillin’ It” in 2013, Cole Swindell has risen to fame courtesy of a number of breakup songs. Several include “Ain’t Worth the Whiskey” and “Love You Too Late” as well as the melancholy “Break Up In the End.” However, despite this recurring theme, it appears Cole Swindell has finally found a love match. But how exactly did the couple meet in the first place?

According to CMT, the duo actually shares an interesting love story. Per the outlet, Cole Swindell actually met Courtney Little years ago at a NASCAR race, though they spent some time as friends for a while.

“I’m a big NASCAR fan,” Swindell explained, “and she works with Monster and you know we just kind of met and exchanged numbers and kept in touch over the years.”

Eventually, that changed when Little featured in the music video for Cole Swindell’s song, “Some Habits.”

“It never was anything,” he explained during an appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, “just kind of friends, randomly saw her here and there, but the video kind of changed everything.”

Those interested in viewing the simple yet romantic music video can do below.

https://youtu.be/6NQOGtwJoJA

Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Cole Swindell – Some Habits (Official Music Video) (https://youtu.be/6NQOGtwJoJA)

In speaking about his relationship with Courtney Little, the singer gushed, “I’ve waited a long time for this. This is the best feeling in the world.”

