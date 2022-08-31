ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Blake Shelton Facetimes ‘The Voice’ Contestant During Show for Big Surprise: VIDEO

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weAfL_0hcpmQnl00

Country music star Blake Shelton gave a fellow performer a surprise this weekend. The musician FaceTimed a former The Voice star.

Dalton Dover was previously on The Voice, the singing competition show where both Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani are judges. Dover quickly became loved by fans with his powerful voice. Dover frequently goes viral on TikTok where he covers country songs.

Dover was playing at the Ole Red, a live music bar in Tennessee. While he was there, Shelton FaceTimed him and formally invited him to play at the Grand Ole Opry, the “world-famous home of country music and the stage for legends, superstars and rising talent every week.” The video of the call shows Dover getting ready to play a song when the screen behind him starts ringing. He looks back at it, clearly confused, when Shelton’s face popped up onscreen in a FaceTime call.

The crowd started cheering for the legend, and he said “Dalton Dover, what are you doing, buddy?”

Dover responds, “Blake Shelton, what’s up?”

“Well, I’ve just been sitting here, it was my secret way of watching you perform, man,” he said. “Sounds incredible as always, how you been?” Dover responds that he’s doing great, making fans at Ole Red for the past month. After some light conversation, Shelton drops the news.

“I just wanted to call in and say hi to you and tell you congratulations on everything,” Shelton said. “Oh yeah, also I wanna know what you’re doing on December the third. Do you have plans?”

Dover, confused, says no, and Shelton says: “Well, okay that’d be cool because we’d like to have you come perform at Grand Ole Opry.”

The crowd immediately erupts into cheers, and Dover is clearly emotional.

Blake Shelton Invites Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant to Perform at Grand Ole Opry

Shelton jokingly says, “I mean, if you’re busy…” And Dover says, “I’ll be there.”

Fans were thrilled for Dover, and loved the way the news was broken to him. One fan commented: “Watching this gave me goosebumps!” Another fan wrote: “I’m not crying, you’re crying! All the feels. Congrats!”

Fans praised Shelton for always helping out other country stars and former The Voice contestants. One fan responded: “he is one of the nicest guys in the business.” Another tweeted: “Blake is awesome. He always helps out his contestants even after their season has been over.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
CMT

Kelly Clarkson Explains Why She Stepped Away From “The Voice”

The season premiere of NBC’s “The Voice” is slated to air in mid-September, but long-time coach Kelly Clarkson won’t be turning her chair. The crossover artist recently appeared (Aug 23) on the TODAY show alongside Hoda Kobt and Carson Daly to explain why she stepped away from the fan-favorite competition show.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Dwayne Johnson Reacts to Former Costar Brendan Fraser’s Emotional Ovation Moment

Dwayne Johnson was ecstatic for his Mummy Returns costar Brendan Fraser, who received a standing ovation at the Venice Film Festival. On Sunday, fans of Fraser were delighted to learn that the actor had received a lengthy standing ovation at the prestigious Venice Film Festival for his performance in director Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale. Among those pleased admirers was Johnson, who made his debut movie appearance in 2001’s Fraser-starring The Mummy Returns. Johnson shared his delight for Fraser on his Twitter.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Blake Shelton
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
Outsider.com

This ‘Gunsmoke’ Star Appeared in Over 100 TV Shows

While watching shows like Gunsmoke over the years, many actors have walked through the show at different times. There are some actors who built up quite prolific resumes in the medium of TV. Sure, a show like Gunsmoke has its set cast with James Arness, Amanda Blake, Milburn Stone, and in later seasons, Ken Curtis. Well, we have one actor who popped up in Dodge City and a lot of other places as well. In fact, Jack Kruschen appeared in more than 100 TV shows throughout his career.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Fans Stunned Over Pat Sajak’s Daughter’s New Photos

While Pat Sajak, alongside Wheel of Fortune icon Vanna White, has become the face of the long-running game show, it’s his daughter Maggie Sajak that never fails to draw attention. In between seasons of Wheel of Fortune, with season 40 set to premiere on September 12th, Maggie Sajak took to Instagram with a couple of photos that left fans stunned. Check out the beauty queen’s latest post below.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#The Voice#Tiktok
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Emerges From Scene of Wreck

Since Anne Heche passed away last week, various footage has emerged showing the moments leading up to. her fatal crash. Some clips show just how fast the actress was speeding through Los Angeles. New footage though reveals just how embedded Anne Heche’s car was inside LA resident Lynne Mishele’s home after plowing through.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Maria Shriver Is Nearly Unrecognizable in New Photos

Maria Shriver sported a different look but seemed carefree and happy while taking a stroll in Santa Monica over the weekend. The journalist and former spouse of Arnold Schwarzenegger apparently went without make-up in photos published by Page Six. The news outlet snapped candid pictures while Shriver was outside her under-construction home.
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Criminal Minds’: Why Special Agent Aaron Hotchner Actor Thomas Gibson Was Fired From the Show

Actor Thomas Gibson made quite a name for himself playing Special Agent Aaron Hotchner on Criminal Minds when the show was on CBS. But he soon found himself out of work. In fact, Gibson was fired from the show. We also would advise fans that while the show is now moving to Paramount Plus, don’t expect to see him coming back at all. Why in the world was Gibson fired? It had to do with some on-set interactions between Gibson and fellow cast members and crew members.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Ron Howard’s Daughter, Bryce Dallas Howard, Says She Made ‘So Much Less’ Than Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic World’ Series

Once helmed by famed director Steven Spielberg, the Jurassic Park franchise received a revival thanks to Jurassic World releasing in 2015. Starring both Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, the film gained praise for expanding on the original idea. It didn’t hurt that there were more than a few easter eggs hinting at the original movie. But while both Pratt and Howard acted in the movie, helping it gross almost $2 billion, apparently their compensation was drastically different. Although they starred in all three films of the Jurassic World trilogy, Howard revealed she received $2 million less than her co-star Chris Pratt who made $10 million.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie

On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

554K+
Followers
59K+
Post
212M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy