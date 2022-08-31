ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circle K To Host ‘Fuel Day’ on Sept. 1 With 40 Cents Off Per Gallon of Fuel

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022--

On Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 , Circle K, the global convenience store chain, is offering 40 cents off per gallon of fuel between 4 and 7 p.m. local time during Circle K Fuel Day . At over 3,600 Circle K branded fuel locations across the U.S. in advance of the Labor Day holiday weekend, customers can fuel up for the unofficial last weekend of summer and receive the deal directly at the pump*.

“It’s been a challenging summer for travel, so we want to thank our customers for their loyalty by offering them additional savings ahead of the busy holiday weekend, ending the summer on a high note,” said Nathan Woodland, Head of North America Category Fuels at Circle K. “Our Circle K Fuel Day will also kick off an entire month of deals inside our stores.”

As summer winds down and customers head back to school and work, they can expect more special deals inside the convenience stores throughout September on fresh food, coffee, snacks and more.

The fuel sale will only be available at participating Circle K locations that sell Circle K-branded fuel. Find your nearest participating location using the Store Locator on circlek.com or look for the Circle K on fuel pumps.

Circle K fuel is now available in more than half of Circle K’s fueling locations across America and makes choosing high-quality fuel easy and fast. Customers can trust Circle K to fuel their journey with Circle K Premium fuel, which offers double the cleaning detergents, meaning lower vehicle emissions and less maintenance for optimal engine performance.

For ongoing savings at the pump, score 10 cents off every gallon with Easy Pay.

*Up to 40 cents per gallon in certain states in accordance with applicable laws. Fuel discount per gallon starts Thursday 4 p.m. (local time) and ends at 7 pm (local time). The price on the pump reflects the discounted price during that time. Any customer in line for gas before 7 p.m. will receive the 40 cents off discount.

About Circle K and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and fuel retail, operating in 24 countries and territories, with more than 14,000 stores, of which approximately 10,700 offer road transportation fuel. With its well-known Couche-Tard and Circle K banners, it is one of the largest independent convenience store operators in the United States and it is a leader in the convenience store industry and road transportation fuel retail in Canada, Scandinavia, the Baltics, as well as in Ireland. It also has an important presence in Poland and Hong Kong SAR. Approximately 122,000 people are employed throughout its network.

