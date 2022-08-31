Read full article on original website
Labor Day closings in NWA and the River Valley
Labor Day is on Monday, September 5 and many city offices and civic services will be closed or delayed for the holiday in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Man shot, another arrested in Fort Smith shooting
Fort Smith Police responded to call to a shooting where officers found a 25 year old with a gunshot wound. One man has been arrested in connection to the shooting.
Pharmacies and hospitals across Arkansas preparing to administer updated booster shots
Soon, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available to go into the arms of Americans. This is in the hopes of preventing a fall surge of the virus. Pfizer's updated vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older. Moderna's updated vaccine is authorized for people 18 and older. Both Pfizer and Moderna’s new boosters are designed to target the omicron subvariants.
USDA extends emergency credit for drought disaster in Arkansas
Farmers from Benton, Crawford and Washington counties are eligible for emergency loans due to drought intensity.
Fort Smith Free Ride Day set for September 3
Fort Smith announced its transit services will be providing free bus rides on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Fort Smith police investigating hotel death
Fort Smith police are investigating a death at a hotel on September 2.
Arkansas man accused of meth trafficking in Stillwater due in court
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A man from Bentonville, Ark., has been jailed on $50,000 bail on Payne County charges of trafficking methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, obstructing an officer by giving a false name, transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and possessing a marijuana smoking pipe, all in Stillwater.
Arkansas’ Sam Pittman, after ‘party’ remark, asked drink of choice after beating Cincinnati
Once Sam Pittman knew what Cincinnati was bringing to the “party,” the Arkansas coach was asked his beverage of choice after his Razorbacks defeated the Bearcats 31-24. “I’m not promoting it,” Pittman said, “but I like some ole’ cold beer. I think I’m going to have one. I’m not promoting it now.”
Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
Records show Crawford Co. sheriff’s deputy in viral video had not undergone ‘Duty to Intervene’ training
In April of 2021, lawmakers passed the “Duty to Intervene’ law in Arkansas.
Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Bentonville boy
BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
Beaver Lake Fire Department discusses solutions to funding issues
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — There was a full house at Lakeside Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 30, pushing for more firefighter funding for the Beaver Lake Fire Department. “We’re dealing with the shortfall,” said John Redwine, the president of the fire department board. The shortfall he refers to...
Special prosecutor named in Mulberry viral video use of force investigation case
A Little Rock attorney has been named as the special prosecutor in the investigation resulting from a violent viral video involving two deputies and a police officer subduing a man in Mulberry.
Rogers police looking for missing juvenile
The Rogers Police Department needs help finding a missing juvenile.
Arkansas nonprofit urges the importance of carrying naloxone kits
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — August 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day, a day aimed to help remove the stigma of substance abuse and hopes to encourage more to seek help with addiction. According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, nearly 92,000 people in the US died from drug-involved overdose...
Washed out road causes major problems for people in Cherokee, Sequoyah counties
A road that washed out in May is still causing problems for people in parts of Cherokee and Sequoyah counties. Residents there are struggling to get to work and to the grocery store because of the road. The massive hole where the road once was has been around since major...
New video released from viral Crawford County arrest
The attorneys for Randall Worcester released new video to KNWA/FOX24 Friday, of the surveillance footage from the Kountry Xpress gas station in Mulberry.
Bentonville schools hold meeting to inform families of security plans
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Schools is working to keep students and teachers safe this school year, and the district helped inform families of their plan to do just that by holding a safety and security forum on Tuesday. With mass shootings increasing across the nation, the Bentonville School District...
Lack of air conditioned gyms within Rogers Schools raises concerns
ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School District says 17 of their 30 gymnasiums do not have air conditioning. Some schools have more than one gym. These unairconditioned gyms are exterior buildings not connected to the school. With the extreme temperatures we’ve experienced over the last few months this issue is causing some concern for community members.
