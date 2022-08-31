ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Arkansas man accused of meth trafficking in Stillwater due in court

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A man from Bentonville, Ark., has been jailed on $50,000 bail on Payne County charges of trafficking methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license, obstructing an officer by giving a false name, transporting an open container of an alcoholic beverage, and possessing a marijuana smoking pipe, all in Stillwater.
STILLWATER, OK
THV11

Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Arkansas boy

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Thunderstorm causing multiple downed powerlines in Springdale

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to Ozarks Electric Cooperative's power outage map, over 3,000 customers in Washington County are out of power due to harsh winds from a thunderstorm. As of 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, thousands of customers in the Tontitown and Johnson area are without...
5NEWS

Community mourns loss of 11-year-old Bentonville boy

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Bentonville community mourns the loss of an 11-year-old boy after he drowned in Monday's storms. 5News reached out to the mother of Alexander "Cade" Law who understandably said she was not ready to speak about him yet. Cade's Aunt, Noelle Halterman, reached out and gave...
BENTONVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Beaver Lake Fire Department discusses solutions to funding issues

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — There was a full house at Lakeside Baptist Church on Tuesday, Aug. 30, pushing for more firefighter funding for the Beaver Lake Fire Department. “We’re dealing with the shortfall,” said John Redwine, the president of the fire department board. The shortfall he refers to...
BEAVER, AR
5NEWS

Lack of air conditioned gyms within Rogers Schools raises concerns

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers School District says 17 of their 30 gymnasiums do not have air conditioning. Some schools have more than one gym. These unairconditioned gyms are exterior buildings not connected to the school. With the extreme temperatures we’ve experienced over the last few months this issue is causing some concern for community members.
ROGERS, AR
