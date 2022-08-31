Illinois to start offering utility bill help program

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois residents can apply to receive financial help with their utility bills starting Thursday.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program offers $300 million in support to help families pay their gas and electric bills. Illinois officials hope families experiencing hardships from inflation apply to the program.

“Every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy—regardless of their economic status,” Governor JB Pritzker said. “Thanks to LIHEAP, we are making natural gas, propane, and electricity assistance accessible for our state’s families that are feeling the squeeze from rising costs of living.”

Households must earn less than two times the federal poverty line to receive LIHEAP benefits.

Applicants will need the following to apply:

Proof of income (paystubs, Social Security benefits, VA benefits etc.) from all household members

Proof of social security or Individual Taxpayer Identification numbers from all members that have one

A copy of gas and electric bills from the past 30 days

The application period for the program starts September 1st and closes May 31, 2023. Funding for LIHEAP comes on a first-come, first serve basis.

To learn more about the program, you can visit this website . A link to all 102 Illinois counties’ local agencies dealing with LIHEAP can be found here .

