Arkansas State

Need for diaper assistance growing amid pandemic and inflation

Little Rock (KATV) — A basic necessity for babies has risen in cost over the last few years. Today the average Arkansas family spends $80 dollars a month on diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. The Central Arkansas Diaper Bank is helping families bear that burden. Allyson...
WATCH: Arkansas widow meets the man who received her husband's heart

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The ARORA organ donation organization gave the wife of an organ donor and the recipient of his heart the chance to meet face-to-face for the first time. Jessica Honnell and her family got the chance to hear her husband’s heartbeat for the first time since he died last September.
