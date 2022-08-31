Read full article on original website
Arkansas MLK Commission travel to Jackson Miss. to help in water crisis
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Officials and members of the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission headed down to Jackson, Mississippi on a mission to assist in the ongoing water crisis in their city. Over the past few weeks, Jackson residents have been in distress due to rising flood waters...
Need for diaper assistance growing amid pandemic and inflation
Little Rock (KATV) — A basic necessity for babies has risen in cost over the last few years. Today the average Arkansas family spends $80 dollars a month on diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. The Central Arkansas Diaper Bank is helping families bear that burden. Allyson...
Sales tax gains push Arkansas tax revenue up 4.4% in August report
LITTLE ROCK (TBP) — Arkansas tax revenue in the first two months of the fiscal year is $1.23 billion, up 3.5% thanks in large part to an 8.5% increase in sales and use tax collections. The year-to-date tax revenue is also 3.3% above the budget forecast. After ending the...
WATCH: Arkansas widow meets the man who received her husband's heart
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The ARORA organ donation organization gave the wife of an organ donor and the recipient of his heart the chance to meet face-to-face for the first time. Jessica Honnell and her family got the chance to hear her husband’s heartbeat for the first time since he died last September.
'Drive sober or get pulled over': Law enforcement kicks off impaired driving campaign
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — If you plan on traveling across the natural state to officially celebrate the end of summer this Labor Day weekend, plan on doing it sober. Arkansas law enforcement is cracking down on impaired drivers who choose to get behind the wheel under the influence. The...
