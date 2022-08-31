Read full article on original website
Veteran's and Military History Museum in Vilonia expands exhibits
(Little Rock, KATV) — One of Vilonia, Arkansas' hidden gems is their very own Veteran's and Military History Museum. Vilonia is considered a veteran's city with over 300 active duty residents and even more retired veteran residents along with their families. The veteran's museum opened their doors 10 years...
UAMS, other partners to host disaster preparedness event for older adults
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Arkansas Geriatric Education Collaborative is joining with the UAMS Health ARConnectNow and other partners to host an event on “Disaster Preparedness for Older Adults.”. A news release by the university said the community event is from 9...
Museum of Discovery opens its newest "Discovery Market" feature
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Museum of Discovery recently opened its newest feature in the Room to Grow space. The Discovery Market is a grocery store where children can shop around and pretend to buy groceries!. For more information on the Museum of Discovery, click here.
65 years ago today: Little Rock Nine attempt to desegregate Central High School
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Sept. 4, 1957, nine Black students attempted to attend the all-white Central High School in Little Rock - more than three years after the United States Supreme Court ruled racial segregation in public schools as unconstitutional. Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used the Arkansas National...
1 pedestrian dead after collision on Asher Avenue early Sunday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue just after midnight. Once on the scene, police said medical personnel...
1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of August 28 - Sept. 3:. 1. 2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports. The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects...
Need for diaper assistance growing amid pandemic and inflation
Little Rock (KATV) — A basic necessity for babies has risen in cost over the last few years. Today the average Arkansas family spends $80 dollars a month on diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. The Central Arkansas Diaper Bank is helping families bear that burden. Allyson...
Suspicious death of 69-year-old woman in North Little Rock upgraded to homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The suspicious death Wednesday night in North Little Rock has been ruled a homicide, police said in an updated news release on Friday. North Little Rock police identified the victim as Matilda Howard, 69, of North Little Rock. Police responded to 2308 Schaer St. in...
400+ grams of meth, stolen vehicles seized in Arkansas drug bust; 19 arrested
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Independence County became the epicenter of an operation that led to 19 arrests and a successful acquisition of drugs, guns, and stolen vehicles, our content partner Region 8 News reported. According to the Independence County Sheriff's Department, agencies recovered over 400 grams of meth, several...
Britten runs for 237, 3TDs as UAPB edges DII-opponent Lane
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held on to defeat Division II Lane College 48-42 on Saturday night. The Golden Lions led throughout the second half but never by more than two scores. Jalen Macon's 31-yard touchdown pass to Raequan Prince put UAPB up 48-35 late in the third quarter.
Beyond the Game: Friendship fuels volleyball players' return from horrific car crash
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — Three or four times each week, they drive from Conway to North Little Rock for their club volleyball team's practice. That makes the drive all but routine for Olivia Harris and Emma Frazier, seniors at Conway High School and best friends that have only grown closer since that day it suddenly wasn't.
