ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Veteran's and Military History Museum in Vilonia expands exhibits

(Little Rock, KATV) — One of Vilonia, Arkansas' hidden gems is their very own Veteran's and Military History Museum. Vilonia is considered a veteran's city with over 300 active duty residents and even more retired veteran residents along with their families. The veteran's museum opened their doors 10 years...
VILONIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Little Rock, AR
Little Rock, AR
Government
Local
Arkansas Government
KATV

1 dead after hit and run in Pulaski County Friday

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person died in a hit and run that happened in Pulaski County Friday, the sheriff's office said. The incident happened in the 29000 block of Highway 107, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies were assisting state police in the crash. Authorities did not...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of August 28 - Sept. 3:. 1. 2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports. The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects...
BENTON, AR
KATV

Need for diaper assistance growing amid pandemic and inflation

Little Rock (KATV) — A basic necessity for babies has risen in cost over the last few years. Today the average Arkansas family spends $80 dollars a month on diapers, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. The Central Arkansas Diaper Bank is helping families bear that burden. Allyson...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaver Lake#Flood Control#War Eagle#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#The Flood Control Act#Congressionally
KATV

Britten runs for 237, 3TDs as UAPB edges DII-opponent Lane

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kayvon Britten rushed for 237 yards and three touchdowns and Arkansas-Pine Bluff held on to defeat Division II Lane College 48-42 on Saturday night. The Golden Lions led throughout the second half but never by more than two scores. Jalen Macon's 31-yard touchdown pass to Raequan Prince put UAPB up 48-35 late in the third quarter.
PINE BLUFF, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy