wfirnews.com
Shooting victim doesn’t cooperate with police
A man was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries yesterday after being found shot on the porch of a home in the 600-block of Harrison Avenue in Northwest Roanoke. Authorities say the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at them when they arrived, not even wanting to share his name.
WSET
Man wounded after Roanoke shooting
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — On Sunday Roanoke Police received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound on Harrison Avenue NW around 3 p.m., according to law enforcement. In the 600 block, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening. Roanoke Police said the...
wfxrtv.com
Teenager dead after shots fired in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 on Saturday of shots fired in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue NW, around 7:45 p.m. According to Roanoke Police, responding officers located a male subject with what looked to be a critical gunshot wound outside a residence near the area.
WDBJ7.com
Man found shot on porch in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was found shot with non-critical injuries on the porch of a house in the 600 block of Harrison Avenue NW Sunday afternoon, according to Roanoke Police. Police say the shooting happened about 3:30 p.m., and the man was “less-than cooperative” and yelled obscenities at...
WSLS
Roanoke Police investigating fatal shooting in Northwest
Roanoke City Police said around 7:45 Saturday evening they got calls of a shooting in the 1000 block of Palm Avenue N.W. When crews arrived, they found a male with critical gunshot wound outside of a home in the area. Roanoke Fire and EMS said the juvenile male died on...
WSLS
One hospitalized after shooting at Lynchburg apartment complex
LYNCHBURG, Va. – An individual is in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. Authorities say it happened on Thursday shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Reusens Rd at Maple Ridge Apartments. When officers arrived on the scene, they were told by...
WSET
The Hurt Police Department warns the public about theft & someone entering vehicles
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Hurt Police Department said that they are aware of someone entering vehicles and the thefts that took place in the town over the weekend. The department said if you are a victim please make sure you report it to the department. The department...
WSLS
Lynchburg Police Department to host first-ever ‘Cops N Bobbers’ fishing event
LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is looking to cast a line and reel in a better relationship with the community by hosting its first-ever fishing event. The event is called ‘Cops N Bobbers’ and is open to kids ages seven to 13. LPD will hand...
Final conspirators convicted in Virginia cocaine ring
Two men were convicted last week of distributing large amounts of cocaine in Lynchburg as part of a 25-member conspiracy that stretched from Charlotte, North Carolina into the Blue Ridge Mountains.
WDBJ7.com
Crews respond to house fire in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS and Roanoke Police were on scene at a house along Juniper St. NW in Roanoke early Sunday morning. Residents were outside the building as of 12:30 a.m. Sunday when WDBJ7 was at the scene. No further information has been released.
wakg.com
Halifax County Woman Found Guilty on Multiple Charges
A jury in Halifax County took just over an hour to find 34-year-old Chantel Annette Canda guilty on Friday in the death of 50-year-old Melvin Bailey in an incident that took place in May of last year. According to the Gazette Virginian, Canada was facing charges of felony murder and felony hit and run. May 16th last year authorities responded to the Alton area for reports of a man lying in the yard of a home. Bailey was found dead at the scene lying in between tire tracks that looped through his front yard. During the course of the investigation DNA evidence was recovered from underneath Canada’s car. The two had apparently been in a relationship and had argued before the incident in question. Canada now faces a sentencing hearing on November 29th where she could see a maximum sentence of 50 years when combining the two charges. The range for second degree murder is listed as 5-40 years.
WDBJ7.com
Crews control fire at Lansdowne Park apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke emergency crews controlled a fire Saturday evening at the Lansdowne Park apartments. There is no word yet regarding injuries or the cause of the fire. WDBJ7 is working to learn more.
chathamstartribune.com
Child dies in early morning crash
A six-year-old child was killed and two more children suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash early on Saturday morning in Pittsylvania County. The crash occurred at 3:37 a.m. on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven Road, according to the Virginia State Police. A 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west on...
wsvaonline.com
Missing person found safe in Augusta County
STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
wakg.com
West Main Street Closure Starts Tuesday
Starting Tuesday motorists will need to be aware of road closures for through traffic between Baltimore Avenue and Bishop Road. Danville Utilities will be installing water services to be utilized by the upcoming Caesars Resort property. Weather permitting Danville Utilities expects the project to take approximately a week. During this time traffic will be using a detour onto Park Avenue and Bishop Road. Businesses that reside between 1121 and 1017 West Main Street will be accessible. Motorists are urged to slow down and be aware of traffic pattern changes, allow additional travel time, and consider alternate routes.
WSET
3 injured, 1 child dead in Pittsylvania Co. crash: Police
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning. This crash resulted in a fatality. The crash happened on Mount Cross Road near Log Haven at 3:37 a.m. The police said that a 2007 Chevrolet Aveo was traveling west...
WDBJ7.com
Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue receives new machine to remove pathogens from gear
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mount Cross Volunteer Fire & Rescue has a new way to keep its firefighters safe. The fire department received $43,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) with the help of Pittsylvania County Public Safety. The funding allowed the department to purchase an extractor machine which...
Augusta Free Press
Lynchburg District Traffic Alerts: Week of Sept. 5-9
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures in the Lynchburg District. Work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. Items in italics contain new/updated information. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org. District-wide activities:. Crews will...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Co. crash along I-81N cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A crash along I-81N is causing delays in Roanoke County Sunday afternoon. The crash was at mile marker 146.5, according to VDOT. Both the north right lane and shoulder are closed.
WSLS
Two men found guilty on drug distribution charges in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A federal judge found two men who brought drugs into the Hill City guilty. Law enforcement leaders held a news conference on Friday after the trial for Ricky Abner and Charay Trent. They said that the two were responsible for distributing 500 kilograms of cocaine in Lynchburg.
