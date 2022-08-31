Read full article on original website
NCCU awarded $6.2M from EDA initiativeThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
New legislation cuts health care costs, VP Harris tells Durham seniorsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
'Servant's heart' drives Garner woman's commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
North Hills developer proposing 'micro-units' to rent for $1,500 in proposed towers
Raleigh, N.C. — A developer of the North Hills community is making a new pitch to Raleigh city councilmembers to get their approval of a plan for taller towers. A year ago, Kane Realty began its push to rezone land within the shopping center for buildings as tall as 12, 30 and 40 stories.
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Orange County the week of Aug. 28?
A house in Chapel Hill that sold for $1.6 million tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Orange County in the last week. In total, 50 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $544,940, $259 per square foot.
Durham city leaders to consider unsolicited proposal to turn parking deck into apartments
Durham, N.C. — A city-owned parking deck in downtown Durham could soon get turned into apartments. Developers with Craig Davis Properties (CDP) believe the proposed development entitled "The James" would be the tallest building in downtown Durham. "We have always believed that the site could be improved," said Earl...
Raleigh News & Observer
Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh
A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
Think of Raleigh’s iconic Hillsborough Street as a public amenity
Irregular and uncertain, Hillsborough Street is six streets in one - a linear amenity urban planners dream of. | Opinion
Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina
FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
Help wanted: More than 3,000 jobs available in Triangle at these 27 firms
RALEIGH – Triangle employers continue to seek talented workers to fill thousands of open roles in the region, including more than 3,400 roles at 27 notable companies with a presence in the region. Still, current job openings at these 27 companies have fallen by more than 200 open roles since last week, according to WRAL TechWire’s Jobs Report.
Raleigh News & Observer
Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million
The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
xpopress.com
Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show - Raleigh - Labor Day 2022
Treasures of the Earth Gem, Mineral & Jewelry Show - Raleigh - Labor Day. Friday – Noon to 6pm, Sat./Sun. – 10am to 5pm,. This show has something for everyone! Vendors from across the United States bring a variety of merchandise. Their items include:. -14K and sterling silver,...
cbs17
2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
Handful of luxury vehicles destroyed in fiery crash on I-95
Four Oaks, N.C. — Interstate 95 between Four Oaks and Benson was shut down for several hours on Sunday night after a blown tire caused a truck hauling expensive vehicles to crash. The driver said he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His...
As rent increases in Durham and inflation soars, Duke grad students demand higher pay
“I couldn’t afford to eat,” one history Ph.D. student said. “I had to ask roommates for beans and rice.”
The possibility that guns from the Raleigh buy-back may be sold disappoints me
What I learned after I donated guns to the Raleigh buy-back infuriates me. | Letters to the editor
Traffic near RDU will get more complicated when these two I-40 ramps close this fall
NCDOT says the ramps will close just after Labor Day and remain closed until almost Christmas.
Man killed driving wrong way on Six Forks Road in North Raleigh
The 41-year-old man was driving in the wrong direction when he crashed into another vehicle, police said.
Targeted COVID-19 boosters available this week in North Carolina
According to the CDC, these boosters in September could prevent more than 100,000 hospitalizations compared to a rollout two months later.
cbs17
1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks
FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. A...
Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase
Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
The lawsuits that could torpedo red light cameras in North Carolina
Challenges to NC red light camera systems could reduce the already dwindling number of municipalities that operate them.
Raleigh man arrested for trespassing on rail road tracks after vehicle fire
Raleigh, N.C. — A Raleigh man was arrested for trespassing on train tracks after being seen near a vehicle fire on the tracks. Police were called to the scene of the vehicle fire around midnight Monday at the 900 block of North West Street. Khalid Abdalzies Ahmed, 30, was...
