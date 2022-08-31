ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Raleigh News & Observer

Detached house sells for $1.9 million in Raleigh

A 2,753-square-foot house built in 2020 has changed hands. The property located in the 7800 block of Harps Mill Road in Raleigh was sold on August 10, 2022. The $1,850,000 purchase price works out to $672 per square foot. The property sits on a 0.6-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
City
Raleigh, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Luxury cars destroyed by fire after crash on I-95 in North Carolina

FOUR OAKS, N.C. — A portion of Interstate 95 in North Carolina was shut down for several hours after a blown tire caused a truck hauling luxury vehicles to crash. WRAL-TV reports that the highway was closed between Four Oaks and Benson Sunday night after the crash. The driver told WRAL that he was hauling privately-owned, expensive motor vehicles from New York City to Miami. His fully-enclosed truck contained a Porsche, Ferrari, a BMW M8, Lincoln Navigator, Audi S4 and Jeep Rubicon.
FOUR OAKS, NC
WRAL News

Help wanted: More than 3,000 jobs available in Triangle at these 27 firms

RALEIGH – Triangle employers continue to seek talented workers to fill thousands of open roles in the region, including more than 3,400 roles at 27 notable companies with a presence in the region. Still, current job openings at these 27 companies have fallen by more than 200 open roles since last week, according to WRAL TechWire’s Jobs Report.
RALEIGH, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Single family residence in Knightdale sells for $2.5 million

The property located in the 1700 block of Old Crews Road in Knightdale was sold on August 11, 2022 for $2,492,500, or $2,017 per square foot. The house built in 1953 has an interior space of 1,236 square feet. The house sits on a 69.2-acre lot. Additional houses have recently...
KNIGHTDALE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business#Nandobot
cbs17

2-decade-old shooting ordinance to be revisited in Wake County

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County is considering changes to its longtime shooting ordinance after the county commissioners’ office told CBS 17 neighbors in Knightdale have complained about stray bullets hitting too close to home. The current ordinance says you can’t fire a gun within 100 yards...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
cbs17

1 dead in Johnston County house fire near Four Oaks

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — Fire officials are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Johnston County Sunday. The fire broke out Sunday morning at a mobile home in the 200 block of Spring Lake Road, east of Four Oaks and just off U.S. 701, officials said. A...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Triangle housing boom is over as price appreciation slows, days to sell increase

Editor’s Note: Each Friday, WRAL TechWire takes a deep dive into the Triangle’s real estate markets, including the latest Triangle real estate market data and why the Triangle housing boom may be over – or not – the topics of this week’s reports. WRAL TechWire reporter Jason Parker, the author of the report and a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina, works with journalists from WRAL.com to track and present market data and report on how people are experiencing the region’s changing real estate markets. These special reports will use the category tag “Triangle Real Estate” or “Triangle Real Estate Market.”
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy