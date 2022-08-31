Read full article on original website
41st Jamestown Labor Day Festival Returns to Bergman Park September 4
Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Pat Smeraldo is organizing this year’s event in conjunction with the city of Jamestown. The festival has been on hold for the last two years due to the Pandemic. Smeraldo said the Dan Feather 5K will be in the morning with the Arts &...
2022 Daniel Feather 5K Run/Walk Set for Sunday, September 4
The 2022 Dan Feather Memorial 5K Run and Walk is set for the morning of Sunday, September 4. The annual event, which benefits Chautauqua Striders, is named in honor of former Jamestown Police Officer Daniel Feather. He helped co-found Chautauqua Striders in 1979 and served as a volunteer coach for...
Sheriff’s Office Inundated With Pistol Permit Requests as New Gun Laws Went Into Effect September 1
The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it received 1,000 applications in the last six weeks alone. Typically, the office said, they process 1,000 to 1,200 permits a year. They said they’re processing applications in the order received. Applications received on or postmarked September 1, 2022 cannot be accepted or processed due to not meeting requirements of the new law.
