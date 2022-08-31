The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that it received 1,000 applications in the last six weeks alone. Typically, the office said, they process 1,000 to 1,200 permits a year. They said they’re processing applications in the order received. Applications received on or postmarked September 1, 2022 cannot be accepted or processed due to not meeting requirements of the new law.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO