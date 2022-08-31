Smoothie King to Pop Up Across Greater Houston

A new Smoothie King is opening near Hwy. 249 and Beltway 8 in Houston. Franchisee Abdallah Shanti hopes to open the new storefront in early February of 2023.

Shanti is waiting on permitting and must order equipment. The store will be located at 12633 Tomball Pkwy., Houston, TX 77066, according to a state project filing.

Shanti owns seven existing Smoothie King locations including one in Texas City that opened several months ago. Shanti plans to open another eight to nine locations over the next three years. He will focus on areas north of Houston, possibly Willis , Dayton , Magnolia , and Montgomery . “I hope that I do something for the community and good welfare.”

Smoothie King’s menu includes items crafted with whole fruits and organic vegetables. “It’s healthy. I want to serve healthy food for my customers,” Shanti told What Now Houston.

Guests can enjoy a variety of flavors from the brand’s Feel Energized, Get Fit, and Manage Weight Blends. Be Well Blends are blended with vitamins to maintain a healthy body. Enjoy a Treat Blends include flavors such as Pumpkin D-Lite and Passport Passion. Nutritional Enhancers can be added to the smoothies including Keto Protein, Muscle Builder, and Probiotics.

Keep up with What Now Houston’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .