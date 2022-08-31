Our good friend & neighbor down at the Smile Shop in Shelby, Lena Tronson, has been chosen to receive the Montana Enrichment of Life Award. No surprise here...volunteers across the Treasure State were nominated for this special honor, & because of Lena's extensive & intensive time spent volunteering & helping out our community, she earned the honor of being this year's STATEWIDE winner! Lena got nominated by Lisa Leck, administrator up at Logan Health Assisted Living in Shelby. Lena's volunteered at the facility for over 20 years, doing anything & everything from calling BINGO, (& sometimes calling Don) to reading stories & making crafts with the residents. Lena's also the organizer of our Shelby Angel Tree every Christmas season, not to mention the Christmas cards for our deployed troops. If that's not enough, she's a former Girl Scout leader too. Lena will receive this special honor & award during a ceremony at Fairmont Hot Springs later this month. I submit, "Besides all this, nobody can sew a pair of pants or iron a shirt better than ol' Lena...

SHELBY, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO