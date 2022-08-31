Read full article on original website
Glacier National Park Fall Schedule
WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 2, 2022] – As the autumn season approaches, operations in the park will start winding down. On September 11, the park’s 2022 vehicle reservation pilot study will end. Visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and prepare for temporary traffic restrictions at the west entrance due to congestion.
Glacier National Park’s Annual Hawk Watch will be Sept. 30th
WEST GLACIER, Mont. [September 1, 2022] – Glacier National Park will host its annual Mount Brown Hawk Watch Program on September 30 from 12 pm to 4 pm near Lake McDonald Lodge. The event has been postponed for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Park biologists...
If You’re Cruising Around Shelby Today…
Saturday's always a cool day to cruise around town & see what's hopping & happening. Why not cruise over to Teton Avenue today? 760 Teton Avenue. They having some kind of an "Estate Sale," & it must be a big deal because it's not your typical one day or night stand...this estate sale's on ALL weekend long! Happy Labor Day from Puff, & if you see me in your travels, please be sure and wave...
Pondera Has The “Key”
The "Key" into a Taste of Pondera! It's the Pondera Healthcare Foundation's Annual Fundraiser coming up on Saturday, September 24th. The foundation's combining their original Taste of Pondera, but instead of auctioning items to attendees, they'll be providing some spectacular entertainment with the infamous "Dueling Piano's. There's be raffles too, with 3 difference packages ALL valued at $800. Linda O'Brien from the Pondera Healthcare Foundation will joining me on the Puff Man Show this Wednesday afternoon at 2:30, to share more on this year's fundraiser with a new twist. You'll like it!!
Walk N’ Wheel’s The Real Deal
Why not join our Shelby Elementary students starting tomorrow, THIS Wednesday, & every Wednesday, for Walk N' Wheel, & Fit Friday beginning THIS Friday! Students & adult walkers should meet at the old Middle School at 7:35, or the Oilfield Avenue-Sheridan Avenue intersection at 7:45, to walk or bike to school. Don't worry about a thing, but those on bikes MUST walk their bikes over the viaduct, & ALL those riding MUST wear a helmet. Welcome back for another great school year.
“The Doctor Is In” In Cut Bank
Every Wednesday's Cut Bank Bank Farmers Market day, & tomorrow, come on down to the park & get your blood pressure checked by Logan Health-Cut Bank. There'll be an opportunity to take home blood pressure monitors while supplies last. The Glacier Health Department will be on the scene with vaccinations & immunizations. Don't just stand around with your teeth in your mouth between #, & 6,...Lowery Haemig Dental will be doing fluoride varnishes. Cut Bank Trails will be represented at tomorrow's market, along with information on local yoga classes & a couple of tables manned by other area wellness coaches. MSU Extension will have a booth with fitness & nutrition information. Stay healthy. I'm not sure about the teeth varnishes,.I've varnished my living room furniture, but...
Blackfeet Ranchers Meet THIS Week
There'll be meetings for Blackfeet ranchers coming up this Monday, 8/29, through this Thursday, 9/1. Monday's meeting's at the Birch Creek Arena; on Tuesday, in Seville at the Perry Ranch; Wednesday, in Babb, at the Billedeauz Ranch; Thursday, the 1st, over at the Blackfeet Tribal Conference Room. ALL next week's rancher meetings will start at 5.
Pondera Players Have A “CLUE”
The Pondera Players are extending a special invitation to come out & audition for their upcoming fall production of "CLUE," as the "Players" bring one of our all time favorite board games to life. Auditions are scheduled for next week...Tuesday, & Wednesday, nights (8/30 & 9/1) at 7, o'clock, down at Norley Hall in Conrad. The Pondera Players can use both on stage, & off stage help...
Conrad Birthday Calendars On The Way
It's that time of year, time for the Conrad Community Birthday Calendars.The 2023, calendars are $12, & you can type in your birthdays & anniversaries online for the year. For online information, you email Monica Tomayer at monica.tomayer@conradschools.org. You can also call Conrad High School at 278 3285. The calendar sales support Conrad BPA & the senior class. I don't know about you, but I always like to grab some area community calendars & follow along when Gary Goodan does his morning birthday calendar on KSEN.
MSU Glacier Co. Extension Will Check Pressure Canner Gauges at Farmers Market August 24th
The weather may not agree yet, but with children heading back to school, summer is beginning to wind down, and many gardeners will be pulling out the Mason Jars and rings and stocking up on lids (remember, you cannot reuse lids from year to year), and preparing for canning season.
Shelby Worship In The Park
This coming weekend's Labor Day weekend, & St. Luke's Lutheran will be having an outdoor worship service this Sunday morning at 10, at Johnson Park by the swimming pool. There'll be a picnic potluck right after the service with the burgers & chickens already provided. "If" you can, bring along a tasty side dish for your friends & good neighbors. For more information, please contact St. Luke's Lutheran here in Shelby at 424 8500.
CB & Chester Are Doing It
There's a Red Cross Blood Drive this afternoon (Tuesday,) up at the Sunburst Methodist Church from 12:30, until 5. "If" you can't make it this afternoon in Sunburst, why not check out the Chester Blood Drive for the CJI communities this Thursday, from 11:30, to 5:30, over at Our Savior Lutheran in Chester.
Lena Tronson Recognized & Awarded
Our good friend & neighbor down at the Smile Shop in Shelby, Lena Tronson, has been chosen to receive the Montana Enrichment of Life Award. No surprise here...volunteers across the Treasure State were nominated for this special honor, & because of Lena's extensive & intensive time spent volunteering & helping out our community, she earned the honor of being this year's STATEWIDE winner! Lena got nominated by Lisa Leck, administrator up at Logan Health Assisted Living in Shelby. Lena's volunteered at the facility for over 20 years, doing anything & everything from calling BINGO, (& sometimes calling Don) to reading stories & making crafts with the residents. Lena's also the organizer of our Shelby Angel Tree every Christmas season, not to mention the Christmas cards for our deployed troops. If that's not enough, she's a former Girl Scout leader too. Lena will receive this special honor & award during a ceremony at Fairmont Hot Springs later this month. I submit, "Besides all this, nobody can sew a pair of pants or iron a shirt better than ol' Lena...
FREE Performance For Conrad
Here comes an invited to watch & enjoy "Twelfth Night" as Montana Shakespeare in the Park performs next Monday, 8/29, in Conrad. Monday evening's presentation will be down at the Conrad Swimming Pool Park with showtime at 6. Be sure & bring along your lawn chair to enjoy this FREE performance in the park.
