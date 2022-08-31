ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

$1,000-a-day winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown

By Ben Gilliam
 5 days ago

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player won Tennessee Lottery’s Cash 4 Life top prize on Tuesday, and officials are still waiting for them to claim their $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.

Monkey survives fire in Hawkins County thanks to dog

According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winning ticket for Cash 4 Life was sold at Kenny’s Market and Deli on Copper Ridge Road in Morristown.

The winning ticket reportedly matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday night as well as a Cash Ball that entitled the winner to $1,000 every day.

Limestone babysitter accused of leaving baby home alone

Until a winner comes forward and claims the prize, lottery officials said no further information will be released.

