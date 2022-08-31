$1,000-a-day winning lottery ticket sold in Morristown
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) – One lucky player won Tennessee Lottery's Cash 4 Life top prize on Tuesday, and officials are still waiting for them to claim their $1,000 every day for the rest of their life.
According to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation, a winning ticket for Cash 4 Life was sold at Kenny’s Market and Deli on Copper Ridge Road in Morristown.
The winning ticket reportedly matched all five numbers drawn Tuesday night as well as a Cash Ball that entitled the winner to $1,000 every day.
Until a winner comes forward and claims the prize, lottery officials said no further information will be released.
