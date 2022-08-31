ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridapolitics.com

Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee

With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

New dashboard of school information, data helps decision on college to attend

For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king. For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king, but it can often be a challenge to gather and compare. Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) launched a new dashboard this week to increase transparency across...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

As house prices rise nationwide, Florida dominates the peak

Home costs in several Florida areas rose sharply, but they’re still modestly priced compared to hotbeds like Miami-Dade County. Of the top five metro areas across the United States that saw single-family house prices skyrocket over the last year, three were in Florida. Of the top 10, Florida accounted for seven.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
State
Alaska State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
South Dakota State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Personnel note: David Genson selected Transportation Commission Vice-Chairman

Genson has served the FTC since 2018. The Florida Transportation Commission (FTC) has unanimously elected David Genson as its Vice-Chairman. Genson, who has been a licensed engineer in Florida for more than 20 years, was elected unanimously during a meeting last week. Genson has served on the Commission since 2018, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott. He was later reappointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020.
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
FLORIDA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election

He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Coastal States
floridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis has massive cash lead over Adam Hattersley in CFO race

As the campaign cycle turns to the November General Election after the primaries, GOP Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis starts out with a large lead in resources over his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Adam Hattersley of Tampa. Patronis has nearly $4.5 million cash on hand between his campaign account...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy