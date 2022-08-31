Read full article on original website
Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee
With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
New dashboard of school information, data helps decision on college to attend
For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king. For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king, but it can often be a challenge to gather and compare. Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) launched a new dashboard this week to increase transparency across...
As house prices rise nationwide, Florida dominates the peak
Home costs in several Florida areas rose sharply, but they’re still modestly priced compared to hotbeds like Miami-Dade County. Of the top five metro areas across the United States that saw single-family house prices skyrocket over the last year, three were in Florida. Of the top 10, Florida accounted for seven.
Charlie Crist slams Ron DeSantis for declining invite to ‘Before You Vote’ debate
The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history. Democratic nominee Charlie Crist is slamming his opponent Gov. Ron DeSantis for declining to participate in an upcoming debate. The “Before You Vote” debate series is the longest running in Florida history, and this year’s...
Personnel note: David Genson selected Transportation Commission Vice-Chairman
Genson has served the FTC since 2018. The Florida Transportation Commission (FTC) has unanimously elected David Genson as its Vice-Chairman. Genson, who has been a licensed engineer in Florida for more than 20 years, was elected unanimously during a meeting last week. Genson has served on the Commission since 2018, when he was appointed by then-Gov. Rick Scott. He was later reappointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2020.
One way DeSantis can attack Charlie Crist on his stellar Florida environmental record
Crist was ‘Gov. Green’ when he ran Florida but he’s vulnerable on one point. Hi! I see that you’re the chairman of “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political action committee. I figured that means you’re the person who can advise the Governor about how his reelection campaign is in peril.
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.
Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election
He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
Victor Dover encourages elected officials, developers to rethink planning paradigms
Developments should focus on public spaces, not isolation. The exclusive private mansion long stood as a goal for many a homeowner. But planning consultant Victor Dover suggests isolation doesn’t make for a happy or long life — nor does crafting policy around a desire for isolation lead to smart politics.
Jimmy Patronis has massive cash lead over Adam Hattersley in CFO race
As the campaign cycle turns to the November General Election after the primaries, GOP Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis starts out with a large lead in resources over his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Adam Hattersley of Tampa. Patronis has nearly $4.5 million cash on hand between his campaign account...
FHP, FLHSMV flag Friday of Labor Day as weekend’s most dangerous time to drive
Florida saw more than 1,300 crashes on the Friday before Labor Day last year. The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) and the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) is asking drivers to stay safe and sober this Labor Day weekend, which is traditionally one of the most dangerous times of the year to drive.
