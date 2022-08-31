Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
The Compton Coffee Shop Among the Top 10 in the U.S.Let's Eat LACompton, CA
5 LA Restaurants Where American Comfort Food Reigns SupremeLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Woman Who Was Pregnant for 12 MonthsAndrei TapalagaLos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
New bodycam footage released of man shot, killed by Riverside County deputies
MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - Deputies in Riverside County have released new body camera and cell phone footage from a July incident in which they shot and killed a man allegedly threatening to shoot people in Moreno Valley. The shooting happened back on July 22, when Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies...
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed Him
Mario Amado(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) During the early summer of 1992, 29-year-old Mario Amado, his girlfriend “Paula” (this is an alias to conceal her identity), Mario’s older brother Joe, and Joe’s girlfriend, Debbie, all left Los Angeles to go to Rosarito Beach, Mexico. The group wanted to take the trip and went there to party for the night. They arrived at around 1:00 AM on the morning of June 6. A relative of Paula’s happened to have a condo in that area and allowed them to stay there for the night. At around 3:30 AM, Joe and Debbie decided to go to bed while Mario and his girlfriend stayed up. Joe and Debbie were woken up at around 7:00 AM by the sound of Mario and Paula arguing. The argument got so bad that Mario entered their room claiming that he wanted to go home. Just a few hours later, the two had reconciled and things proceeded as normal. With this new sense of calm, Joe and Debbie went on a drive around the coast of California that afternoon while Mario and Paula remained at the condo.
Deputy-Involved Shooting Injures Alleged Robbery Suspect with Gun
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A deputy-involved shooting occurred on Monday, Sept. 5, when a patrol deputy called for assistance after reporting a robbery suspect walking with a gun in his hand on Sierra Highway and Newgrove Street around 9:00 a.m. in the city of Lancaster. Several Lancaster Station deputies...
Sheriff arrests man with gun in abandoned WeHo residence
A gun-toting man was arrested Sunday by the COPPS team of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, according to the West Hollywood Station. The suspect was last seen at 11:15 p.m. last night in the neighborhoods north of Santa Monica between La Cienega and San Vicente. The man allegedly...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localocnews.com
OC Sheriff reports in-custody death
On Thursday, September 1, 2022, an inmate housed at the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange died at the hospital. The 57-year-old inmate was booked into jail on August 27, 2022, by the Anaheim Police Department for a probation violation. The inmate’s name is being withheld pending notification to next of kin.
foxla.com
Man appears to try to get into Watts home
Jojo Ramirez says she had just gotten home around when she heard someone trying to turn the knob of her door. Then she looked at her Ring camera.
foxla.com
More than 100 teens gather at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester; security guard injured: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - More than 100 kids without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana deputies conduct welfare check on two children and arrest two suspects
Deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station conducted a welfare check on two children at a residence in Bloomington and arrested two suspects, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 12:20 a.m., deputies were asked to check the welfare of a 16-year-old girl who was at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxla.com
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends in shooting: Sheriff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was arrested in Jurupa Valley Saturday after allegedly dragging a Riverside County sheriff's deputy when he tried to drive away during a traffic stop, according to authorities. It happened Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area near Dodd and 48th streets. Authorities said...
signalscv.com
Newhall man arrested on suspicion of possessing large baton taser
A Newhall resident was arrested as a convicted felon on suspicion of possessing a large baton taser on Thursday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. The 39-year-old man was found in violation of a municipal code by deputies with the Summer Team on a routine patrol in...
Fontana Herald News
Suspect in stolen vehicle allegedly drives on wrong side of I-10 Freeway and later crashes through fence
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was arrested after he allegedly drove on the wrong side of the Interstate 10 Freeway and later crashed through a chain link fence, causing property damage, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Sept. 4 at about 2:44 a.m., deputies from...
newsantaana.com
A 7-year-old was fatally struck by a vehicle near Rosita Elementary School
SANTA ANA, CA – On Sunday, September 4, 2022, at 8:50 P.M., the Santa Ana Police Department received multiple calls regarding a pedestrian down in traffic lanes in the area of 700 N. Rosita Street (Near Rosita Elementary School) Officers from the Santa Ana Police Department and members of the Orange County Fire Authority responded to the scene.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxla.com
8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
More Than 100 Juveniles Converge on Howard Hughes Center; Four Detained
More than 100 juveniles without adult supervision converged tonight on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen in South LA
21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos at a party in South LA.
citywatchla.com
Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)
An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
Fontana Herald News
Deputy is injured in incident; suspect is arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon
A suspect was arrested on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon after an incident in which a deputy was injured in Jurupa Valley on Sept. 3, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. At about 5:24 p.m., deputies from the Jurupa Valley Station Special Enforcement Team conducted a...
2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say
Officers found one male juvenile was in possession of a loaded, unserialized Polymer 80 firearm and another male juvenile had a loaded, unregistered Glock handgun, police said. The post 2 juveniles arrested for carrying loaded firearms at the Pike, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID one of two men stabbed to death in South LA
LOS ANGELES – One of the two men who were stabbed to death in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Sunday. The coroner’s office said Hosie Jackson was a 63-year-old Los Angeles resident. The attack occurred at about 12:15 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of West 77th...
2 people arrested for allegedly shooting and killing double-amputee homeless man in L.A.
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- Two people were arrested this week for allegedly shooting and killing a double-amputee homeless man who was sitting in a wheelchair outside of a McDonald's in May. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Los Angeles Police Department detectives and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested...
Comments / 6