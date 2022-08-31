ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
secretmiami.com

This Intimate Lounge Is Miami’s First-Ever Vinyl Record Listening Bar

If you make your way over to Wynwood looking for Miami’s first record listening bar, you’d have to know exactly where to find it or you might miss it. That’s because it’s tucked away in an alley and there isn’t a name or a sign in sight! Just a lone black door. However, once you step in to see the low lighting and leather couches, you’d know you’re in the right place.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Venezuelan-born, Miami-based filmmaker Carla Forte's film Miki Maniaco premieres on Friday at O Cinema South Beach. The film follows Miki (Carlos Antonio León), a washed-up actor living with his girlfriend in Florida. Critics have called the film a critique of the state's biggest overlord, the Walt Disney Company. The film goes back and forth between conservations between Miki and his girlfriend Mimi (Lola Amores) and a glossy "Where are they now?" segment about Miki. 7 p.m. Friday through Thursday, September 8, at O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $11. Jose D. Duran.
MIAMI, FL
manhattanexpressnews.nyc

Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M

Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Risky business? Higher airport fees may be too much for consumers, airlines to bear

The cost of doing business for airlines serving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and some other Florida destinations is on the rise as aviation departments move to make up lost revenue from sweeping flight cutbacks. But as carriers continue to wrestle with staff shortages and other problems that have caused unprecedented levels of canceled and delayed flights this year, it ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
secretmiami.com

An Evening Of Fine Art Will Take Over North Miami Beach’s Surreal Ancient Spanish Monastery

What happens when you merge extraordinary works of art and one of South Florida’s most precious jewels? One unforgettable “Artists in the Cloisters” event!. The Ancient Spanish Monastery, a non-profit with the mission to preserve one of the oldest buildings of the Western World, is putting on its 2nd annual showcase for one night only, on Thursday, September 8.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
travelexperta.com

4 Things you Should Know Before Moving to Fort Lauderdale

Fort Lauderdale, Florida is famously known as a hub for art, culture, shopping, and exploring the Everglades. And don’t forget the gorgeous beaches, where people love to spend full days relaxing and enjoying the sunny ambiance of the region. It is no wonder that so many people dream of living here, and many actually make it happen. I have listed some details that everyone should know before moving to Fort Lauderdale. In this post, you will learn about moving to Fort Lauderdale.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
hypebeast.com

Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage

Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida

Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
communitynewspapers.com

THE BERRY FARM REOPENS SEPTEMBER 14TH

The Berry Farm reopens its barn doors Wednesday, September 14th for the 2022-2023 season. Our golden sea of sunflowers will be camera-ready for families looking for a unique photo backdrop or a take-home souvenir to commemorate a day on the farm. Beginning September 24th, our pumpkin patch and fall festivities begin with our 3rd Annual Harvest Festival.
MIAMI, FL
secretmiami.com

This Whimsical Historic Village Is Miami’s Best Kept Secret

Set in the agricultural district of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood, is an enchanting 10-acre village home to shops and restaurants that feels like you’re stepping back in time. It’s nestled among lush gardens and framed by picturesque trails, fountains and an eclectic mix of buildings that were crafted during the turn of the century.
MIAMI, FL
calleochonews.com

VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all

A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
islandernews.com

Eileen and Jose Ortega reflect on 50 years of married life together

How do you keep a relationship going for 50 years? According to Eilieen and Jose Ortega, it takes mutual respect, an abundance of love, and the ability to give and take. The Ortegas should know. Last week they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Eileen was one of the first babies...
