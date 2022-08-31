Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one yearBeth TorresMiami, FL
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage BusinessBryan DijkhuizenMiami, FL
Mike McDaniel Says ‘We’re not in the business of being stupid’ when Discussing Dolphins QuarterbacksAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
3-Year-Old Abducted From Miami, Florida Home Of BabysitterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMiami, FL
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, and Jevon Holland Among Those Named Dolphins Team CaptainsAnthony DiMoroMiami Gardens, FL
Related
This Cuban-American Bargirl Turned Into a Corporate Director Of a Beverage Business
Suarez draws from both her Cuban and American background, as well as her mixology expertise. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: RestaurantBusiness, Kush Hospitality and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
secretmiami.com
This Intimate Lounge Is Miami’s First-Ever Vinyl Record Listening Bar
If you make your way over to Wynwood looking for Miami’s first record listening bar, you’d have to know exactly where to find it or you might miss it. That’s because it’s tucked away in an alley and there isn’t a name or a sign in sight! Just a lone black door. However, once you step in to see the low lighting and leather couches, you’d know you’re in the right place.
Family-Owned Greek Joint Kitchen and Bar Expanding to Second Location
Born in Hollywood, the Greek Joint will open a second restaurant in Davie
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
Venezuelan-born, Miami-based filmmaker Carla Forte's film Miki Maniaco premieres on Friday at O Cinema South Beach. The film follows Miki (Carlos Antonio León), a washed-up actor living with his girlfriend in Florida. Critics have called the film a critique of the state's biggest overlord, the Walt Disney Company. The film goes back and forth between conservations between Miki and his girlfriend Mimi (Lola Amores) and a glossy "Where are they now?" segment about Miki. 7 p.m. Friday through Thursday, September 8, at O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $11. Jose D. Duran.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M
Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
Risky business? Higher airport fees may be too much for consumers, airlines to bear
The cost of doing business for airlines serving Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and some other Florida destinations is on the rise as aviation departments move to make up lost revenue from sweeping flight cutbacks. But as carriers continue to wrestle with staff shortages and other problems that have caused unprecedented levels of canceled and delayed flights this year, it ...
secretmiami.com
An Evening Of Fine Art Will Take Over North Miami Beach’s Surreal Ancient Spanish Monastery
What happens when you merge extraordinary works of art and one of South Florida’s most precious jewels? One unforgettable “Artists in the Cloisters” event!. The Ancient Spanish Monastery, a non-profit with the mission to preserve one of the oldest buildings of the Western World, is putting on its 2nd annual showcase for one night only, on Thursday, September 8.
travelexperta.com
4 Things you Should Know Before Moving to Fort Lauderdale
Fort Lauderdale, Florida is famously known as a hub for art, culture, shopping, and exploring the Everglades. And don’t forget the gorgeous beaches, where people love to spend full days relaxing and enjoying the sunny ambiance of the region. It is no wonder that so many people dream of living here, and many actually make it happen. I have listed some details that everyone should know before moving to Fort Lauderdale. In this post, you will learn about moving to Fort Lauderdale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Ultra Luxury Bentley Residences Miami Apartments Each Have Four-Car Garage
Residents at Bentley’s new ultra-luxe high-rise in Miami will be able to travel directly to their new apartment while still inside their car. The 61-storey building will feature four ‘Dezervator’ vehicle lifts – named after Bentley’s developing partner Dezer Development – which will transport residents from the roadside directly to their Bentley Residences apartment.
Here’s the chance of home prices falling in South Florida
Some homebuyers in South Florida have been trying to wait out the soaring housing market in the hopes that prices might fall. Home shoppers may be out of luck for at least the next year, according to a new ranking from CoreLogic, a property data and analytics provider, as it’s not entirely likely that home prices will decline in our area. And if they do decline, it probably won’t be ...
communitynewspapers.com
THE BERRY FARM REOPENS SEPTEMBER 14TH
The Berry Farm reopens its barn doors Wednesday, September 14th for the 2022-2023 season. Our golden sea of sunflowers will be camera-ready for families looking for a unique photo backdrop or a take-home souvenir to commemorate a day on the farm. Beginning September 24th, our pumpkin patch and fall festivities begin with our 3rd Annual Harvest Festival.
secretmiami.com
This Whimsical Historic Village Is Miami’s Best Kept Secret
Set in the agricultural district of South Dade’s Goulds neighborhood, is an enchanting 10-acre village home to shops and restaurants that feels like you’re stepping back in time. It’s nestled among lush gardens and framed by picturesque trails, fountains and an eclectic mix of buildings that were crafted during the turn of the century.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calleochonews.com
VIOLENT BIKERS WANTED: A group of bikers attacked a man on Venetian Causeway, his son had to watch it all
A Miami Beach resident was assaulted by a group of violent bikers while his son was forced to witness the horrifying incident on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. A fun ride home from a Miami Marlins baseball game turned violent when a father was attacked repeatedly by a group of violent bikers on the Venetian Causeway in Miami Beach. The man was assaulted in the presence of his 8-year-old son.
Famous hip-hop star assaulted by girlfriend at South Florida restaurant
The girlfriend of a famous hip-hop star was arrested on Monday for punching him at a South Florida restaurant.
WSVN-TV
A Love Story Winery and Bistro, Instagrammable SW Miami-Dade hot spot, conjures up influencer playground
If you’re looking for a new place to check out, look no further than A Love Story Winery & Bistro. They’re located in Southwest Miami-Dade, and it’s like an influencer’s paradise. Deco’s micro-influencer, Alex Miranda, has the story. There’s food, drinks, and everywhere you turn...
secretmiami.com
Santa’s Enchanted Forest Is Taking Its Winter Wonderland To A New Miami Location
Once again, Christmas magic in the Magic City has a new home this winter and it’s bigger than ever. After just one season of bringing its shimmering lights and carnival rides to Hialeah, Santa’s Enchanted Forest is heading to a new space for this year’s opening on November 9.
islandernews.com
Eileen and Jose Ortega reflect on 50 years of married life together
How do you keep a relationship going for 50 years? According to Eilieen and Jose Ortega, it takes mutual respect, an abundance of love, and the ability to give and take. The Ortegas should know. Last week they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Eileen was one of the first babies...
These Florida Cities Have Astronomical Home Prices Compared To Typical Market Predictions
The cost of living in Florida is a pretty penny, and their skyrocketing prices for rentals and home purchases reflect that. While Miami is known to be one of the most expensive in the luxury world, the common person is showing demand elsewhere. Florida Atlantic University's College of Business did...
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaks into Miami market, leaves big mess behind
MIAMI – Police are searching for a thief who was caught on camera breaking into a Miami business. In the video, the suspect can be seen casually walking around the Brazil Market on Saturday morning. After shattering the businesses glass door to get inside, an employee of the market...
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year
It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.
Comments / 0