ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Clemson football at Georgia Tech: Day-of Musings + Score Prediction

— All eyes will understandably be on Clemson's quarterback position, but I'm just as eager to see the running game, which had a good camp behind this starting offensive line. Tend to think Clemson will want to make the run game a focal point tonight. You have three workhorses and an FCS team next Saturday. Go ahead and rack up the carries and establish some rhythm.
CLEMSON, SC
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
367K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy