— All eyes will understandably be on Clemson's quarterback position, but I'm just as eager to see the running game, which had a good camp behind this starting offensive line. Tend to think Clemson will want to make the run game a focal point tonight. You have three workhorses and an FCS team next Saturday. Go ahead and rack up the carries and establish some rhythm.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 46 MINUTES AGO