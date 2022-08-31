Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Berks nursing home 'fully staffed' as employees strike
EXETER TWP., Pa. — Hundreds of nursing home workers across Pennsylvania, including some in Berks County, began the Labor Day weekend by walking the picket line. The 700 members of SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania said they are seeking wage increases and assurances that nursing homes will follow state staffing rules.
Pedestrian hit by car in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Schuylkill County. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night in Shenandoah, near Main and Oak Streets. An emergency dispatcher says the person was being flown to the hospital. Stay tuned to WFMZ as this story develops.
Easton police: Man swimming with friends drowns in Delaware River
EASTON, Pa. -- The Delaware River has claimed the life of another person who was in the water without a life jacket. The Northampton County Coroner said Juan Pardo, 25, of Colombia, South America, drowned in the area of Scott Park in Easton around 11 a.m. on Sunday. "When we...
KU student hit by car back on campus, thanks fellow student
MAXATAWNY TWP., Pa. — Extreme trauma can change the way you think of time. "Being in the hospital so long, you kinda don't, there is no time recognition, because you're just in one place for so long," said Hope "Ollie" McKeone, a senior at Kutztown University. But for McKeone,...
Reading reopens revamped courtyard in center city
READING, Pa. — Reading celebrated the reopening of an outdoor space in center city with the launch of a new First Friday event. Mayor Eddie Morán cut the ribbon on the Penn Street Courtyard, which underwent significant renovations over the past few months to address several issues, including ADA accessibility.
Colonial Regional PD seeks to ID man seen stealing $1K in medications from CVS
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police are looking for a man who stole over $1,000 worth of medications from a CVS in Northampton County. The man pictured above entered the store on Sterner's Way in Hanover Township on Aug. 24, said the Colonial Regional Police Department. He used a store gift...
Here's what's going on at the Great Allentown Fair
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Great Allentown Fair is underway, featuring lots of rides, concerts, and so much more. Organizers say the fair provides a fun and educational experience for visitors of all ages. 69 News reporter Ali Reid was at the fairgrounds Friday for 69 News at Sunrise with a...
Pedestrian fatally stuck by car on Perkiomen Avenue
EXETER TWP., Pa. -- A pedestrian was hit and killed on a busy road in Berks County. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Perkiomen Avenue (also known as Route 422) in Exeter Township. Police say a man was picking up items that had dropped on...
Two people hurt in Route 73 crash in Oley
OLEY, Pa. -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Oley Township, Berks County. The two car crash happened around 1:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Route 73. Police say a woman suffered a head injury. One other person was hurt. There's no word on their conditions.
40 bands to perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds - Karnival of the Arts
ALBANY TWP., Pa. -- "Karnival of the Arts" kicked off in Albany Township Friday night. More than 40 bands will perform at the Kempton Fairgrounds this weekend. Plus, dozens of artists and vendors will be there. Organizers say it's a family friendly event, with something for everyone. The event runs...
Khanisa's Pudding Bar sets opening date at Downtown Allentown Market
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Khanisa's is getting ready for its fall debut at the Downtown Allentown Market. The pudding bar is set to open at the market on Oct. 1. As a special treat, all sundaes will be $10 on opening day, the specialty dessert spot said on social media. Fall...
13th-ranked Kutztown stunned by Assumption in a shutout loss
WORCESTER, Mass. - Kutztown limited host Assumption to 208 yards of total offense but a first quarter field goal by the Greyhounds held up for 3-0 win over the preseason 13th-ranked Golden Bears. Patrick May connected on a 36-yard field goal in the waning moments of the first quarter for...
Philly DA Krasner sues House committee exploring his possible impeachment
(The Center Square) – After calling a subpoena "illegal" and "anti-democratic," Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner has filed a lawsuit against the state legislative committee that issued it. Krasner's response to the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order, filed late Friday, intensifies the fight between the progressive...
Berks coroner seeking woman's next of kin
LONGSWAMP TWP., Pa. -- The Berks County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public's help in a next-of-kin search. Shirley R. Zimmerman, 71, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022 at 8:05 p.m. According to a news release from the coroner's office, Zimmerman was found deceased in her...
Multi-vehicle crash in Limerick Friday night - Coroner on scene
LIMERICK, Pa. -- Two serious crashes happened late Friday night on Township Line Road in Montgomery County. A photographer for 69 News says the coroner was spotted at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash around 9:30 PM. It happened on the border of Limerick and Upper Providence. Two vehicles could...
PSP: 2 injured after crash that closed part of I-78 West in Upper Macungie for hours
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - We're learning more about Thursday's crash on I-78 in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County that left traffic backed up for hours. Pennsylvania State Police say the driver of a tractor-trailer going west on the highway hit a motorcycle and its driver while approaching the Trexlertown exit. The motorcycle had been stationary on the side of the road.
No one hurt when classic car caught on fire
AMITY TWP., Pa. -- A classic car goes up in flames in Amity Township, Berks County. This 1957 Chevy caught fire in the area of Hill Road, near the township's recreation area on Hill Road. We're told the driver was able to get out of the car, and no one...
Emmaus improves to 4-0 with a shutout win
EMMAUS, Pa. - Emmaus improved to 4-0 on the season with a, 4-0 win over Whitehall early on Friday. The Green Hornets would hold a 3-0 lead by halftime over the Zephyrs. Sammy Walkiewicz with the games first goal, 13 minutes in. Two other goal scorers found the back of the net in the first half for the Green Hornets.
Coroner identifies woman killed in Airport Road crash
HANOVER TWP., Pa. -- Police have confirmed the death of at least one person injured in a Friday night crash in Lehigh County. Catherine A. Neelon, 55, was pronounced dead on Friday, September 2, 2022, at 11:56 p.m. Ms. Neelon was the driver of a motor vehicle involved in a head-on collision.
