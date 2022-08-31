Read full article on original website
Related
East Helena Brothers Plead Guilty in January 6 U.S. Capitol Riot
Two brothers from East Helena, 38-year-old Joshua Hughes and 37-year-old Jerod Hughes, both entered guilty pleas on Thursday in the District of Columbia Federal Court to obstruction of an official proceeding during the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia accused the...
K96 FM
Shelby, MT
495
Followers
2K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT
K96 FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shelby, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://k96fm.com
Comments / 0