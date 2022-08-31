ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Helena Brothers Plead Guilty in January 6 U.S. Capitol Riot

Two brothers from East Helena, 38-year-old Joshua Hughes and 37-year-old Jerod Hughes, both entered guilty pleas on Thursday in the District of Columbia Federal Court to obstruction of an official proceeding during the January 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of the District of Columbia accused the...
EAST HELENA, MT
