Martha's Vineyard Times
Pain endures for family of Henry
An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
New Bedford School Committee Member Arrested for Alleged Drunk Driving
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford police have confirmed that recently elected School Committee member Ross Grace Jr. was arrested on drunk driving charges after a crash Friday afternoon. Police spokesperson Lt. Scott Carola said Grace is set to be arraigned at the Third District Court on Tuesday morning on...
vineyardgazette.com
Aquinnah Baby Delivered Ahead of Ambulance with Dispatch Assistance
Aquinnah’s newest resident was delivered at 11:48 p.m. on Sept. 1 as his parents Kyle Colter and Sophia Welch were on the phone with emergency dispatch. The mother and child were soon after brought to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, where Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison said they were resting and doing well. Ms. Welch is Mr. Madison’s assistant in town hall.
capecod.com
Nantucket Doubles Down on Fire Chief Selection
NANTUCKET – Nantucket town officials are doubling down on their choice of Michael Cranson as the next Fire Chief following backlash from some residents, including the families of fire station staff. The town outlined its decision making process in a recently-released statement that follows several public meetings where residents...
DA: Hyannis couple died in murder-suicide
Cape and Islands District Attorney Michael O'Keefe said police responding to the Murrays Way home around 2:45 a.m. found Aline De Lima Ferreira De Castro and Luiz Castro Jr. dead.
fallriverreporter.com
Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace
This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
Body of missing boater recovered in Harwich early Saturday
HARWICH, Mass. — The body of a missing boater was recovered in Harwich early Saturday morning after he was last seen heading to the boat to prepare for a family fishing trip. The boater was reported missing in Saquatucket Harbor around 3 a.m. Saturday and after a brief search...
capecod.com
Bourne firefighters called to reported basement fire
BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a reported basement fire in the Cataumet section of Bourne Sunday morning. Crews were called to 4 Fuller Farm Road and called for additional resources to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
fallriverreporter.com
26-year-old Dartmouth man who viciously beat his girlfriend sentenced to prison in Fall River
A 26-year-old Dartmouth man who viciously beat his girlfriend in 2019 was convicted by a jury of his peers this week and sentenced to serve up to seven-and-a-half years in state prison, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced. Skye Soares was convicted Thursday of intimidation of a...
WCVB
Husband stabbed wife to death before committing suicide in Hyannis home, officials say
BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A murder-suicide is under investigation after police were called early Friday to a home in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The Barnstable Police Department responded just before 3 a.m. to the home on Murray Way after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. "Upon arrival they found...
NECN
Body of Missing Boater Recovered Off Cape Cod
Officials on Cape Cod say they found the body of a boater who had gone missing in Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich early Saturday morning. The victim, whose name has not been released, had last been seen Friday night preparing for a fishing trip with his family on Saturday, according to the Harwich Fire Department.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police remember fallen officer who was shot and killed by convicted killer on parole
Massachusetts State Police are remembering a fallen officer who died from gunshot wounds on this day. 31-year-old Trooper Mark Charbonnier was shot and killed in the early morning of September 2nd, 1994, as he approached a van he had stopped on the side of Route 3 near Kingston, MA. The...
capecod.com
Updated at 12:30 PM: Two children removed from scene of apparent overnight murder-suicide in Hyannis
HYANNIS – At approximately 2:48 AM on Friday, the Barnstable Police Department responded to a residence at 66 Murray Way, a duplex, in Hyannis after receiving a call reporting an assault inside the home. Upon investigation, it was determined that a homicide and suicide had occurred at the home,...
fallriverreporter.com
Taunton man accused of murdering rival biker in Fall River found not guilty of all charges
A Taunton man accused of killing another man in Fall River in 2019 has been found not guilty in Fall River Superior Court. Joseph “JoJo” Noe of the Outlaw Biker Club was accused in the September 2019 shooting death of an Oak Bluffs man who was a member of the rival Sidewinders.
capecod.com
Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
Officials issue warning after coyotes maul man, dogs in Massachusetts
COHASSET, Mass. — Officials in a Massachusetts community are warning pet owners to be aware after several coyote attacks. The Cohasset Police Department told WFXT that two coyote attacks injured a man and several dogs, killing one of them. In the first incident, police told WFXT that two dogs...
NECN
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
WCVB
5 for Good: Falmouth mother honors late son with kindness challenge
FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Falmouth-basedTeam Chase Foundation is on a mission to spread kindness. Founder, Brooke DeBarros recently completed a road trip from Cape Cod to Atlanta, Georgia surprising strangers with small gestures of caring along the way. Each time, handing out a token basketball. "It's called the Chase...
capecod.com
Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge
BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
capecod.com
Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash in Provincetown Sunday afternoon. The crash happened about 1:20 PM on Route 6 at the Conwell Street traffic lights. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital wiyh injuries that were not life-threatening. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
