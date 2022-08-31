ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dukes County, MA

Martha's Vineyard Times

Pain endures for family of Henry

An open letter to the members of the Edgartown Field Club and Boathouse:. This is a photo of our son, Henry. This September, our family should have been eagerly looking forward to Henry starting kindergarten and turning 5 years old. Instead of celebrating his birthday, we will continue to mourn his death. Our son drowned in July of 2021 in the Field Club’s pool.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Aquinnah Baby Delivered Ahead of Ambulance with Dispatch Assistance

Aquinnah’s newest resident was delivered at 11:48 p.m. on Sept. 1 as his parents Kyle Colter and Sophia Welch were on the phone with emergency dispatch. The mother and child were soon after brought to Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, where Aquinnah town administrator Jeffrey Madison said they were resting and doing well. Ms. Welch is Mr. Madison’s assistant in town hall.
AQUINNAH, MA
capecod.com

Nantucket Doubles Down on Fire Chief Selection

NANTUCKET – Nantucket town officials are doubling down on their choice of Michael Cranson as the next Fire Chief following backlash from some residents, including the families of fire station staff. The town outlined its decision making process in a recently-released statement that follows several public meetings where residents...
NANTUCKET, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Letter: Woman leading charge to stop condominium project that would remove 7 acres of greenspace

This is my beautiful backyard in the middle of Massachusetts’ biggest city area wise. It’s a peaceful oasis just steps from a busy downtown. This beautiful greenscape will soon be gone, replaced with ~70 “cottage style” condominiums all in the name of generating revenue for the City of Taunton. The ~7 acres of woods abuts two lots where the historic Leonard School and playground stands in irreparable disrepair.
TAUNTON, MA
capecod.com

Bourne firefighters called to reported basement fire

BOURNE – Firefighters were called to a reported basement fire in the Cataumet section of Bourne Sunday morning. Crews were called to 4 Fuller Farm Road and called for additional resources to the scene. No injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available. Cape Wide News was created...
BOURNE, MA
NECN

Body of Missing Boater Recovered Off Cape Cod

Officials on Cape Cod say they found the body of a boater who had gone missing in Saquatucket Harbor in Harwich early Saturday morning. The victim, whose name has not been released, had last been seen Friday night preparing for a fishing trip with his family on Saturday, according to the Harwich Fire Department.
HARWICH, MA
capecod.com

Bicyclist airlifted after fall in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A man was injured after falling from a bicycle in Provincetown. It happened about 12:40 PM Saturday on Provincelands Road near the rotary. The victim reportedly suffered serious trauma to his ankle. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at Provincelands Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
NECN

Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury

Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
DUXBURY, MA
WCVB

5 for Good: Falmouth mother honors late son with kindness challenge

FALMOUTH, Mass. — The Falmouth-basedTeam Chase Foundation is on a mission to spread kindness. Founder, Brooke DeBarros recently completed a road trip from Cape Cod to Atlanta, Georgia surprising strangers with small gestures of caring along the way. Each time, handing out a token basketball. "It's called the Chase...
FALMOUTH, MA
capecod.com

Crash snarls traffic on Sagamore Bridge

BOURNE – A traffic crash caused delays going over the Sagamore Bridge. The collision was reported eastbound and a photo from the scene showed one vehicle facing the wrong direction. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash. Cape Wide News was created in...
BOURNE, MA
capecod.com

Several injuries reported in traffic crash in Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Five people were evaluated after a two-vehicle crash in Provincetown Sunday afternoon. The crash happened about 1:20 PM on Route 6 at the Conwell Street traffic lights. Three ambulances were called to the scene. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital wiyh injuries that were not life-threatening. Provincetown Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
PROVINCETOWN, MA

Community Policy