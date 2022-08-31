Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kewanee celebrates 69 years of 'Hog Days' festival
KEWANEE, Ill. — It's a celebration almost seven decades old: Kewanee's 'Hog Days' festival that takes place on Labor Day weekend every year. This marks the 69th year for the festival in 2022. The four-day event brings together thousands of people despite the changing times. "A lot of fairs...
tspr.org
Anniversary celebration for The Hub in Rushville
Five years ago, The Hub Arts and Cultural Center moved into its new location near downtown Rushville. The organization has several events planned to mark the occasion. · Works by some of the artists who exhibited at the Hub during its first four years will be displayed in a new show. The opening reception will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. The exhibit continues through Oct. 28.
Central Illinois Proud
Where you can watch $3 National Cinema Day movies in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Theaters around the country will be offering $3 movies for National Cinema Day Saturday, Sept. 3. After this summer’s record-breaking numbers, theaters want to give movie-goers a special sneak peek of some upcoming titles. Some theaters that will be participating include:. Peoria:. AMC Classic...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: The Friendly Valley Tavern
The Friendly Valley Tavern is one of Peoria’s oldest and most unique taverns. It’s Peoria’s only Quonset hut tavern and it’s been in business in the same location since 1947. I started going there in the late ’70’s and when I moved back to Peoria after...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
977wmoi.com
Seven Contestants Will Take the Stage at the Annual Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant
**photo courtesy of the Warren County Prime Beef Festival Facebook page. The Warren County Prime Beef Festival Princess Pageant will kick off the annual event tomorrow evening, Saturday, September 3rd at the Crossing Church in Monmouth. Vice President and Committee Chair of the Princess Pageant McKenzie Schleich shares seven contestants will take the stage:
East Moline native aims to change landscape of rap
EAST MOLINE, Ill. — In the midst of gun violence and tension across the country, there's a voice from the Quad Cities promoting positivity in communities. East Moline native Torrian Ball is bringing new life to today's music. "Once I started putting my journey and the things that I'd...
macaronikid.com
Jurassic Quest is Coming to our Area!
Calling all dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at the Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, Illinois from November 18 - 20, 2022!. The classic Jurassic Quest indoor adventure is back! SKYSCRAPING DINOSAURS will bring supersized family fun –...
Central Illinois Proud
Jubilee College Historic Site reopens
BRIMFIELD, Ill (WMBD) — Jubilee College is one of the oldest educational institutions in Illinois after being founded in 1839 by Bishop Philander Chase. The college closed in 1862 and the building has since become a historical site. Matthew Mittelstaedt, with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, said due...
RELATED PEOPLE
tspr.org
Solvera Health open and accepting new patients in Galesburg
Solvera Health operates clinics in Carbondale, Peoria – and now Galesburg. The Galesburg Area Chamber of Commerce and Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony Wednesday at the newly remodeled facility at 256 S. Soangetaha Road. The new clinic is now serving area residents and helping...
aledotimesrecord.com
Silver Streaks breeze; Knoxville leads area winners
Galesburg — The Galesburg Silver Streaks erupted to a 38-0 halftime lead and dominated Harvey Thornton 52-12 to claim their first victory of the football season on Friday. Jon Sibley's 40-yard punt return for a touchdown and Amarie Richardson's first of three rushing TDs in the game got Galesburg off to a quick 14-0 start in the first quarter.
Letter arrives for a student at Bettendorf Middle School, return address: 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
BETTENDORF, Iowa — An extra credit assignment Cale Bader completed in his seventh-grade social studies class turned into a souvenir not many can say they have. Last fall, his class at Bettendorf Middle School was learning about Veterans Day when they watched a video about a veteran who had waited over a year to get mental health care services.
New Luxury Cruise Ship Sails Through Iowa Next Week
Next week, you can witness the debut of a brand new cruise ship here in Iowa, even if you can't afford to hop onboard. The Viking Mississippi cruise ship sets sail on its maiden voyage starting in St. Paul, Minnesota this Saturday, September 3. Its first stop in Iowa is Tuesday, September 6, in Dubuque. According to KWWL, the ship will arrive there at 11 a.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the American Trust Rivers Edge Plaza in the Port of Dubuque.
IN THIS ARTICLE
agupdate.com
Couple’s small farm sustains their family
HENRY, Ill. — With a pretty white bow in her hair, and a snuggly kitten in her hands, 2-year-old Anna Salisbury is in her element on the family homestead in central Illinois. Both her mom and dad, Bethany and Bob Salisbury, always dreamed of having a little farm to...
KWQC
Get high-quality, designer goods at reasonable prices: Ritzi Reruns
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Ritzi Reruns, established in 1994, is a local, family-owned business that has been located at 1612 West Locust Street, Davenport, since May, 2000. Sherry Hopkins, owner Ritzi Reruns, informs viewers about the designer fashions, accessories, and other high-quality items available in the consignment establishment. Hopkins points out there is a current half-price sale (at the time of original airing on Sept. 1, 2022).
Central Illinois Proud
Where will students go if PPS teachers strike?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — On Thursday night, the Peoria Federation of Teachers union passed the vote to authorize a strike. This does not mean the union will strike, but it allows them to. The union must give the Peoria Public School board a ten day notice if they choose to strike.
KWQC
Car hits pole near Genesis West in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police are investigating a single-vehicle accident near Genesis West Wednesday morning. Police responded to the 1400 block of West Lombard Street around 2:50 a.m. where a car hit a power pole, partially severing the bottom of the pole. According to police, no one was on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hoiabc.com
DEVELOPING: Suspect arrested after stabbing, crash on Peoria’s southside
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say a stabbing and a serious traffic accident Saturday are connected. According to the Peoria County Sheriff, the stabbing happened at Laramie Liquors on Laramie around 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The victim’s injuries are not considered serious. Soon after, an accident occurred several...
ourquadcities.com
1 in custody after standoff
One person was in custody about 1:15 a.m. Friday after an hour-long standoff with police in Davenport. The incident began shortly before 12:15 a.m. on the 6400 block of Western Avenue. Police gathered outside a duplex, and used a loudspeaker to encourage a person inside to come out. At least...
ourquadcities.com
Have you seen these suspected shoplifters?
Two women are suspected of shoplifting from Abernathy’s on 3rd St. in Davenport. The following was posted on Abernathy’s Instagram account:. Those with any information are encouraged to contact the Davenport Police Department.
spotonillinois.com
Weather Delay Impacts Night Game Loss
The first Monmouth College night football game at April Zorn Stadium ended at nearly 1 a.m. after a more than three-hour weather delay. Scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff on Saturday against Wartburg, lightning right before kickoff sent the game into a delay. The teams finally took the field...
Comments / 1