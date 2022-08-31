Read full article on original website
Lesley Hopkins
4d ago
He was NOT forces out. He chose to come there following all rules including dress code. He is xhosing to leave because he no longer wishes to follow that code.
Reply
6
Custer777
4d ago
Media will never need to question why a recent Gallup poll measured “trust” of the media at 11% when you read headlines like this one
Reply
2
Bon
4d ago
Follow the rules of the private schools if you want to attend.
Reply
7
Related
wnax.com
SD Legislators Face Mounting Prison Costs
A task force focused on the costs of new prison space in South Dakota made some recommendations at their meeting this week. The “Legislative Task Force on Incarceration Construction Fund” has been working from a consultants report that suggests spending up to six hundred million dollars for new prisons in Sioux Falls, Pierre and Rapid City.
Sioux Falls vigilante takes matters into his own hands
He not only caught the thief, his security camera also caught some of it on video and now the 18 year old woman is facing a long list of charges.
dakotanewsnow.com
Rock County Tractor Ride visits South Dakota Veterans Cemetery
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seventy-seven tractors drove 30 miles from Luverne City Park to the South Dakota Veterans Cemetery to honor veterans who have lost their lives. The Rock County Tractor Ride began as a conversation at a coffee shop six years ago between Rodger Ossenfort and...
Will Bed Bath & Beyond In South Dakota, Minnesota Close?
After seeing a remodeling of the Sioux Falls Bed Bath & Beyond earlier this year shoppers were getting a good vibe that all was well with the home goods retailer. Now it seems not. News reports indicate that Bed Bath & Beyond will close up to 150 stores and cut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SD medical marijuana cardholders up 32% in Unity Rd’s 1st month
The first state-regulated medical marijuana dispensary in South Dakota just wrapped up its first month in business.
siouxfalls.business
Valentino’s picks first site for Sioux Falls return
If you’ve been craving Valentino’s for the past seven years, you won’t be much longer. The Nebraska-based Italian restaurant is returning to Sioux Falls after closing in 2015. It’s being franchised locally by Jenny Pals, who said her family has been working on franchising the concept for...
earnthenecklace.com
Angela Kennecke Leaving KELO-TV: Where Is the Sioux Falls Anchor Going?
The people of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have appreciated the honest and truthful reporting of Angela Kennecke for 33 years. They will never forget her running down the street in high heels and getting the facts. Now Angela Kennecke is leaving KELO-TV. Her viewers naturally had questions after the news. They want to know where she is going and if she is leaving Sioux Falls. Fortunately for them, veteran anchor and investigative journalist answered most questions about her departure from KELO-TV.
KELOLAND TV
Vigilante justice; homeowners oppose GFP campsite
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. Two people wanted in connection with a double homicide in Rapid City have been found in Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls police are investigating a shooting that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
O’G hopes to find resolution to keep student in school
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The administration of Bishop O’Gorman Catholic Schools says in a statement that administrators at the high school “would welcome further dialogue with the parents” of a student set to leave the school following a dispute concerning hair length. You can read the statement sent to KELOLAND News on Tuesday night: O’Gorman […]
sdstandardnow.com
Abortion debate during Noem’s campaign stop surprised business owners, but it’s par for the course in politics now
Golf can be addictive. So can politics. Some people yell, swear and throw their clubs when playing a round of golf. It can get very emotional. Just ask Adam Scott and John Miller. They know about both. Scott and Miller are the founders and owners of Golf Addiction, a Sioux...
sfsimplified.com
How local news in Sioux Falls is changing
Simplified: The local news landscape in Sioux Falls is seeing legacy, corporately-owned media outlets shrink as startup, locally-owned news outlets grow. The latest example is The Dakota Scout, a new print and digital newspaper that launched this week. Why it matters. The local news scene in Sioux Falls reflects what's...
KELOLAND TV
Missing Rapid City child found in Sioux Falls
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A missing 15-year-old from Rapid City has been located in Sioux Falls, according to a Facebook post from the RCPD. The child in question, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody and the RCPD expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the August 20 double homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Report finds Sioux Falls officer justified in returning fire against armed suspect
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and the Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) released the summary of the June 22, 2022, officer-involved shooting. Assistant Chief Nick Cook said officers had located a stolen vehicle in a business parking lot in southwest Sioux Falls around...
KELOLAND TV
One person in custody in connection with homicide
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The authorities are searching for three people they’re calling persons of interest relating to homicide. The Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety and FBI say the homicide happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning in the Porcupine area. Authorities are searching...
kbhbradio.com
Authorities in Sioux Falls apprehend 15-year-old being sought by RC Police
RAPID CITY, S.D. — Rapid City police say a 15-year-old who was a person of interest in an August double-homicide has been located in Sioux Falls. According to a social media post from the RCPD, Rochelle Janis, was safely taken into custody Tuesday and they expressed gratitude to the public for its help, both in locating Janis and in investigating the double-homicide that occurred in the 100 block of Surfwood Drive in Rapid City.
KELOLAND TV
Overnight shooting; Man arrested for groping
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday! Here’s a look at what you need to know in news and weather to start your day. A 52-year-old man has been released from jail – after being accused of inappropriately touching a student in the Augustana University commons.
KELOLAND TV
Man who admitted to role in ‘spiritual’ killing sentenced
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A man from the Pine Ridge Reservation is headed to prison for a 2016 murder. A federal judge sentenced Stetson Eagle Elk to 18 years behind bars. He previously pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aiding and abetting. Other charges were dropped. Court papers...
Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?
Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
Friday night scoreboard – Sept. 2
Here are Friday's results from South Dakota, Northwest Iowa and Southwest Minnesota.
nwestiowa.com
Minnesotan jailed after threats in George
GEORGE—A 26-year-old Ellsworth, MN, man was arrested Thursday, Sept. 1, on a charge of first-degree harassment. The arrest of Alexander John Owen stemmed from an incident the previous morning at Dollar General in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Owen was an employee at the store...
Comments / 9