Florida State

Charlie Crist raises over $3M in days since Primary Election

He’ll need to keep up the momentum to compete with incumbent Gov. Ron DeSantis. Gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist raised more than $3 million in just over a week since the Democratic Primary, his campaign announced. The fundraising breaks his previous campaign record. The Democratic nominee’s nine-day haul comes from...
Americans for Prosperity brings $2.38 gas to Tallahassee

With the $2.38, AFP wound back time to the third week of January 2021. For just one hour, unleaded gas was back below $3 at one Tallahassee gas station this week. Americans for Prosperity (AFP) brought its “True Cost of Washington” campaign to the Marathon gas station on Mahan Drive, catching the eye of passers-by with an enticing $2.38 displayed on its marquee. More than 100 customers got to pay that price per gallon Wednesday instead of the $3.64 that appeared later in the day.
Jimmy Patronis has massive cash lead over Adam Hattersley in CFO race

As the campaign cycle turns to the November General Election after the primaries, GOP Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis starts out with a large lead in resources over his Democratic opponent, former state Rep. Adam Hattersley of Tampa. Patronis has nearly $4.5 million cash on hand between his campaign account...
Grand jury report puts four more school districts’ safety procedures under state scrutiny

The state Department of Education is asking for meetings with the superintendents of the state's largest school districts. The grand jury report that shook up the Broward County School Board last week also prompted the state Department of Education to send letters to four other school districts warning of failures to follow the state’s school safety requirements.
New dashboard of school information, data helps decision on college to attend

For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king. For deciding which higher education institution to attend, information is king, but it can often be a challenge to gather and compare. Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF) launched a new dashboard this week to increase transparency across...
As house prices rise nationwide, Florida dominates the peak

Home costs in several Florida areas rose sharply, but they’re still modestly priced compared to hotbeds like Miami-Dade County. Of the top five metro areas across the United States that saw single-family house prices skyrocket over the last year, three were in Florida. Of the top 10, Florida accounted for seven.
In Florida, it’s not winter that’s coming. It’s the ocean.

Florida’s already in deep with catastrophic weather events likely exacerbated by the effects of climate change, and with so much coastline and coastal living, Floridians have a large stake in dealing with sea-level rise. Case in point, the St. Augustine flooding in September 2020 from a combination of king...
