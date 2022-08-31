'Rainbow Fentanyl' Made To Look Like Candy Being Sold To Children, DEA Warns

Brightly-colored fentanyl made to look like candy is being sold to children and young people, the Drug Enforcement Administration warns.

The DEA and our law enforcement partners seized some of the brightly-colored fentanyl in 18 states in the month of August 2022.

“Rainbow fentanyl—fentanyl pills and powder that come in a variety of bright colors, shapes, and sizes—is a deliberate effort by drug traffickers to drive addiction amongst kids and young adults,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

“The men and women of the DEA are relentlessly working to stop the trafficking of rainbow fentanyl and defeat the Mexican drug cartels that are responsible for the vast majority of the fentanyl that is being trafficked in the United States.”

Rainbow Fentanyl pills.

Drug Enforcement Agency

The seized colorful drugs came in many forms, powder, block similar to sidewalk chalk, and pills, according to a release by the DEA on Wednesday, August 31.

"Despite claims that certain colors may be more potent than others, there is no indication through DEA’s laboratory testing that this is the case," as stated in the release. "Every color, shape, and size of fentanyl should be considered extremely dangerous."

Fentanyl is a highly addictive synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, which is equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is considered a lethal dose.

If you encounter fentanyl in any form, do not handle it instead call 911 immediately.