Only on 13: Not 1, but 2 men expose themselves along popular Brays Bayou trail, woman says
"How in the world do I see two people doing that?" Only on ABC13, a mom warns others about two men that she saw engaging in activity that had nothing to do with trails.
Southwest Freeway takes most of blame for Houston's traffic troubles, study shows
Congrats, Houston. No other Texas city lands in this top 10 list. Of course, I-69 can't take all the blame for the city's traffic troubles. Here is a list of other reasons.
Pasadena family-owned business loses trailer, but gets it back after internet sleuths come together
The Jumping Zone's owners couldn't afford to lose the main thing they use for their business. Thankfully, the community quickly came together.
'This Week In Texas' puts spotlight on Harris County Judge's race
Join ABC13's political reporter Tom Abrahams as he talks with Democrat County Judge Lina Hidalgo and her Republican opponent, Alexandra del Moral Mealer, about this November's general election.
Customers turned away from shuttered Midtown restaurant, popular chef in court
Chef Don Bowie suffered a legal loss that will keep him from equipment at his shuttered restaurants. Meanwhile, out-of-towners are now realizing Taste is no more.
City working to repair main water break at Gessner Road and Richmond Avenue
A waterlogged traffic hazard might slow you down if you're going through this southwest Houston intersection.
ABC13 Game of the Week recap: Katy's go-ahead TD vs. Atascocita headlines Week 2 across Houston area
This game did not disappoint. Eyewitness Sports breaks down the down-to-the-wire contest between undefeated teams.
Police searching for shooter who killed man at rap concert in Sharpstown
Police did not release any information on the shooter, but the venue holds up to 2,800 people so there were plenty of people who may have seen something.
Authorities identify victim, 2 survivors involved in small plane crash in the Tomball area
The plane was coming in from Tennessee after making a stop to refuel in Louisiana, before making its way to Houston, authorities said.
Man wanted after robbing at least 12 food trucks in north Houston, police say
Houston police need your help searching for the man accused of robbing several food trucks in the north Houston area using a sawed-off gun.
Colorado man drowns while visiting Galveston beach for Labor Day weekend, officials say
Officials urge swimmers to stay away from areas near the rock jetties along Galveston due to deep drop-offs and undercurrents.
Northbound Hwy 249 blocked at Old Foltin Road in NW Harris Co. amid motorcycle crash investigation
Northbound lanes of Highway 249 in northwest Harris County were blocked on Monday afternoon after a bike hit the back of a vehicle.
3-year-old expected to be OK after being shot at apartment complex in SW Houston, HPD says
According to investigators, Houston police have a suspected gunman in custody after catching a vehicle that was leaving the crime scene upon officer arrival.
Deadly crash: All NB main lanes open on Gulf Freeway after closure at Howard Drive, HPD says
All lanes are open on the Gulf Freeway near Monroe after a deadly crash Sunday morning, Houston TranStar cameras show.
HPD: Suspected CVS robbers crash into SE Houston creek, arrested after hour-long police chase
HPD said the robbery suspects led them on an hour-long chase across the city and threw guns and money out the window along a freeway.
2 killed when car careened off wet road and into Jack in the Box drive-thru in La Marque
Investigators said after the truck hit another car in the restaurant parking lot, it rolled over and struck a trash bin structure.
System 'failed' 14-year-old Ball HS student killed in DWI crash involving parolee, parent says
Ball High School parents spent the Monday after a 14-year-old's death explaining to their children why one of their classmates died.
Suspected drunk driver charged in 14-year-old's death after crash in Galveston, police say
Texas prison records show that Brazier was in prison, serving a three-year sentence for driving while intoxicated and cocaine possession.
Man charged with capital murder for allegedly killing 2 people performing witchcraft, officials say
The man who waved down officers and admitted killing people reportedly did it because they were "practicing witchcraft."
Armed men steal over $50K worth of frames at eyewear store in Tanglewood, police say
The owner tells ABC13 that one of the robbers asked the optician to look at some Gucci frames before pulling out a gun and pointing it at his back moments before.
