ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 29 News

UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Montpelier kicks off new tour for the community

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On September 3, Montpelier kicked off a new tour in which visitors are able to explore the East Woods. For the first time, people can now enter the East Woods to learn more about its previously hidden plantation landscape and the enslaved community who lived and worked at Montpelier.
MONTPELIER, VA
NBC 29 News

Thousands come out for Women’s Four Miler Event

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads. Every runner and...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Entertainment
City
Charlottesville, VA
Local
Virginia Entertainment
NBC 29 News

Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - People are gathering on Afton Mountain to watch the seasonal migration of thousands of birds. Each fall, more than 30,000 raptors migrate through the Rockfish Gap area. “When I say raptors I mean bald eagles and falcons and red tailed hawks, osprey, and northern harriers,” Victor...
AFTON, VA
NBC 29 News

Montpelier Hidden History

On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year on Saturday, Sept. 3. Wahoo Walk. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not only is college...
MONTPELIER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Entertain#Linus Movies#Music Video#The Paramount Theater
NBC 29 News

Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Throne Labs says it is trying to solve the public porta-potty problems many have faced. Throne Labs’ portable public toilets aim to give you an experience akin to a hotel lobby bathroom. This includes a flushing porcelain toilet, running sink water, lighting, and heating and air conditioning.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Additional Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The most widespread rain will fall overnight and exit Tuesday morning. A lingering shower and thunderstorm risk Tuesday evening. Not as hot mid week with below average temperatures. Mostly cloudy with a few more showers around Wednesday and Thursday. The driest day will be Friday. Weather...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Non-profit trying to end fatal teenage crashes

(WDBJ) - Arriving alive every time they drive is the motto for Teen Driving Solutions school. “Just been kinda exposed to this for many many years and I finally decided it’s time someone does something about it,” said founder Daniel Wagner. Wagner lost a friend when he was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NBC 29 News

UVA football beats Richmond 34-17 in coach Tony Elliott’s debut

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team beat Richmond Saturday 34-17 at Scott Stadium in coach Tony Elliott’s head coaching debut at UVa. Quarterback, Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdowns and rushed for another breaking Bryce Perkins’ record for all-time career total yards at Virginia. Senior...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy