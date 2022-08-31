Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA’s Sam Brunelle helps out at Kindness Café + Play
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A special guest is helping to serve up drinks at the Kindness Café + Play in Charlottesville. UVA Women’s Basketball player Sam Brunelle worked as a barista at the café early Monday, September 5. “It’s great to just be back here, what I...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville outdoor pools closing for the season, preparing for next year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many people are cooling off at a pool this Labor Day. Despite a shortage of lifeguards, Charlottesville was able to have all of its pools and splash grounds open for the 2022 summer season. Charlottesville Aquatics aims to have about 150 lifeguards, but this season it...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier kicks off new tour for the community
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On September 3, Montpelier kicked off a new tour in which visitors are able to explore the East Woods. For the first time, people can now enter the East Woods to learn more about its previously hidden plantation landscape and the enslaved community who lived and worked at Montpelier.
NBC 29 News
Thousands come out for Women’s Four Miler Event
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year Saturday, September 3. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, for the past two years the event was held inside Foxfield Grounds. However, this year they were able to get back on the roads. Every runner and...
NBC 29 News
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
NBC 29 News
Livable Charlottesville starts action alerts, focuses on inclusionary zoning feedback
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A community organization in Charlottesville is using new action alerts to try and reach more people to help the city have better housing, land use, and transportation policies. Livable Charlottesville’s first action alert went out over the weekend, asking people to give feedback on the comprehensive...
NBC 29 News
Rockfish Gap group keeping an eye on the sky
AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - People are gathering on Afton Mountain to watch the seasonal migration of thousands of birds. Each fall, more than 30,000 raptors migrate through the Rockfish Gap area. “When I say raptors I mean bald eagles and falcons and red tailed hawks, osprey, and northern harriers,” Victor...
NBC 29 News
Montpelier Hidden History
On Sept 3, Yesli Vega, the Republican candidate for Virginia’s 7th District, spoke with ranchers and farmers to discuss local agricultural issues in the district. The Women’s Four Miler Event celebrated its 40th year on Saturday, Sept. 3. Wahoo Walk. Updated: 6 hours ago. Not only is college...
NBC 29 News
Horse show at Rockingham County fair grounds
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday at the Rockingham County fairgrounds riders saddled up for the annual horse show. The show goes on throughout the day with many categories for riders to compete in. “I did a showmanship class which is judged on how I present him and set him...
NBC 29 News
Throne Labs offering high-tech toilets
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Throne Labs says it is trying to solve the public porta-potty problems many have faced. Throne Labs’ portable public toilets aim to give you an experience akin to a hotel lobby bathroom. This includes a flushing porcelain toilet, running sink water, lighting, and heating and air conditioning.
NBC 29 News
Additional Rain Chances
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The most widespread rain will fall overnight and exit Tuesday morning. A lingering shower and thunderstorm risk Tuesday evening. Not as hot mid week with below average temperatures. Mostly cloudy with a few more showers around Wednesday and Thursday. The driest day will be Friday. Weather...
NBC 29 News
Non-profit trying to end fatal teenage crashes
(WDBJ) - Arriving alive every time they drive is the motto for Teen Driving Solutions school. “Just been kinda exposed to this for many many years and I finally decided it’s time someone does something about it,” said founder Daniel Wagner. Wagner lost a friend when he was...
NBC 29 News
UVA football beats Richmond 34-17 in coach Tony Elliott’s debut
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia football team beat Richmond Saturday 34-17 at Scott Stadium in coach Tony Elliott’s head coaching debut at UVa. Quarterback, Brennan Armstrong threw two touchdowns and rushed for another breaking Bryce Perkins’ record for all-time career total yards at Virginia. Senior...
NBC 29 News
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
